ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

New Pennsylvania laws taking effect in 2023

By George Stockburger
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V7Gli_0jvh4w1j00

(WHTM) — With a new year comes new laws to know if you live in Pennsylvania.

Many of these new laws are a part of the 66 bills signed by Gov. Tom Wolf in November as he prepares to leave office in January.

Here’s a look at some of the laws that will go into effect in the new year.

Fentanyl test strips

On Nov. 3, 2022, Wolf signed PA House Bill 1393 to decriminalize the possession of fentanyl test strips . The test strips are typically small pieces of paper that can detect the presence of fentanyl in drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin and drug forms including pills, powder, and injectables

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

abc27 Evening Newsletter

Advocates of the law say it will help prevent fatal overdoses for people who aren’t aware they may be taking fentanyl.

Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith said, “Now with the legalization of fentanyl test strips, individuals have an additional tool to fight the overdose crisis. This legalization is a big win in the harm reduction space.”

The law goes into effect on Jan. 2, 2023.

License plate frames

Act 112 will prevent police in Pennsylvania from pulling over a driver for having a license plate frame that partially obstructs the plate.

A bill was introduced in September after the State Superior Court upheld a separate law that the frame around license plates cannot obscure any part of the plate, including the tourism website on the bottom.

Pennsylvania’s gas tax to increase in 2023

The law says a license plate frame cannot block important information on the plate, such as the license plate number. The change will go into effect in January 2023.

Switchblade decriminalization

In November, Wolf signed a law that legalized the possession of switchblade knives in Pennsylvania. The “automatic knives” had been classified as an offensive weapon in Pennsylvania. The law legalizing the knives goes into effect in January.

Crackdown on Pennsylvania Turnpike toll absconders

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has more power to crack down on thousands of drivers who don’t pay their turnpike tolls.

Starting in January, the Turnpike Commission will begin to notify registrants that their registrations will be suspended if they do not pay tolls worth more than $250. At least a month later, the toll agency can ask the Transportation Department to start the process, and PennDOT said it would give the owners six weeks’ notice.

The Turnpike Commission says they hope the new law will help them recover more than $100 million in uncollected tolls.

Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls increasing in 2023

Driverless vehicles

Governor Wolf signed a bill in November that allows for the regulation and operation of “highly automated vehicles with or without a driver.”

“This technology brings the potential for significant advancements in vehicle safety and mobility, and offers economic development benefits across Pennsylvania,” Wolf said in a signing letter.

Sex traffickers added to Megan’s Law

Those convicted of sex trafficking in Pennsylvania will now be required to register under Megan’s Law as registered sex offenders.

Data breach notification

Governor Wolf signed Senate Bill 696 , which expands the definition of personal information to include medical and health insurance information. The bill also includes a username or e-mail address, in combination with a password or security question and answer that would permit access to an online account.

Pennsylvania not among states raising their minimum wages in 2023

The law also states that if a state agency determines that it is the subject of a breach of the security of the system affecting personal information maintained by the state agency or state agency contractor, the state agency needs to provide notice of the breach of the security of the system within seven business days following the determination of the breach.

The law goes into effect in May 2023.

Junior firefighter training

Junior firefighters who are 17 will be able to train on live-burn, interior firefighter modules in Pennsylvania if they have permission from a fire chief and their parent/guardian. The training would be completed under the instruction of a credentialed Pennsylvania State Fire Academy instructor.

Senate Bill 1027 amended the Child Labor Act and will go into effect in January 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 53

Mark
4d ago

Turnpike is a joke ran by a pa mafia. Extortion at its best. Millions of dollars owed by trucking companies and we foot the bills. Bs. Audit the turnpike and see where the money goes

Reply
26
joel hugo
4d ago

All the idiots that live in Pennsylvania the demowhat do you expect for a state that's close to New York New Jersey they're just heading towards California keep voting Democrat dumb idiots

Reply(1)
20
FJB SAVE OUR COUNTRY
4d ago

they're only going to get toll absconders that are from Pennsylvania. Feel free to not pay to use our toll roads and not pay if you're from another state

Reply
9
Related
WJAC TV

New PA Laws coming into effect in 2023

Cambria County, PA — Governor wolf has signed legislation for a handful of impactful laws. They will take effect come January 1st, of 2023. These laws include a crackdown on people who have not paid more than $250 in their turnpike tolls. Another law now states that you can...
sanatogapost.com

Multiple DUI Offender Punishments Increased in 2022

HARRISBURG PA – Police officers from Lower, Upper and West Pottsgrove, Pottstown, Douglass, North and East Coventry, Limerick, New Hanover, and Upper Providence worked overnight hours at sobriety checks several times during 2022 to stop drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs. State lawmakers played a role too, in passing new rules to increase punishments against multiple DUI offenders.
POTTSTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf ends his terms with strong ratings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will wrap up eight years in office next month, having steered Pennsylvania through unpredictable times when the Democrat made life-and-death decisions in the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and managed the battleground state’s presidential election amid unprecedented Republican efforts to overturn it. Wolf,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Who will officially take control of the Pennsylvania State House?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania politics were thrilling in 2022, and it doesn’t seem that will end in 2023. More drama is coming next week in the State House. It’s the story of the new year, and it’s happening just after the new year. Will the Democrats or Republicans control the Pennsylvania State House?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

The new year brings hikes in some taxes and fees in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the New Year starts on Sunday, expect some changes in Pennsylvania's taxes and fees.KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano gives us the breakdown.Happy New Year! You know what that means – increases in some but certainly not all of our taxes and fees in Pennsylvania.On the good news front, the state's flat personal income tax of 3.07 percent is not going up. However, neighboring New York and 10 other states are cutting their income tax, but Pennsylvania is not.Pennsylvania is cutting the corporate business net income tax of 9.99 percent, one of the nation's highest. It will...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Act 38 of 2020 should be repealed | PennLive letters

In the state legislature, Act 38 of 2020 sadly became law, and should be repealed. This law modified the stop-arm camera law for illegally passing school buses. It assumes a vehicle’s owner was driving, and takes away all the person’s rights. The law also will allow multiple entities to reap profits, based upon the number of tickets, which will act as an incentive to make sure the tickets keep flowing.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Education, lobbying reform and abortion among issues on lawmakers’ agendas in next session

The Pennsylvania General Assembly starts a new two-year legislative session when members return in January. And lawmakers have been busy circulating plans to introduce and reintroduce bills since Dec. 1 — addressing election reform, education, health, safety, and economic development. Here is a look at some of the legislation the Capital-Star is watching so far […] The post Education, lobbying reform and abortion among issues on lawmakers’ agendas in next session appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cityandstatepa.com

Will 2023 be the year Pennsylvania legalizes adult-use marijuana?

In an end-of-year series, City & State is revisiting some of our top stories of the year to see what’s happened since. Among them was an investigation into adult-use marijuana legalization, what neighboring states are doing and how Pennsylvania may be feeling the pressure to act. From May 2,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

Fentanyl Test Strips To Become Legalized In January

A new law takes effect in a couple of days that is seen as another tool in helping battle fentanyl in Pennsylvania. The bill legalizes fentanyl test strips, which can detect the presence of the powerful opioid in other drugs. Republican State Representative Jim Struzzi of Indiana says fentanyl is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

Consumer Advocates Warn About the Dangers of Gas Stoves

As people gather for special meals around the holidays, consumer advocates are warning about the dangers of gas stoves. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports. Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

Opioid Crisis Worsens in PA, Gov. Urges We Carry Naloxone

HARRISBURG – The Center Square is reporting… The opioid crisis continues to worsen in Pennsylvania, overdose death rates have increased, but not as quickly as in other states. The state is third nationally in overdose deaths, as The Center Square previously reported, with almost 5,200 deaths in 2020, and almost 5,400 deaths in 2021. Pennsylvania Attorney General and Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has called opioids “Pennsylvania’s #1 public health and public safety crisis.” The state government estimates that almost 300,000 people in 2020 have a drug use disorder. To help reduce the number of deaths, the Wolf administration has encouraged people to carry naloxone, an anti-overdose drug, and made it easier for the public and first responders alike to obtain it.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pa. Gov Tom Wolf wraps up time in office with strong ratings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will wrap up eight years in office next month, having steered Pennsylvania through unpredictable times when the Democrat made life-and-death decisions in the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and managed the battleground state's presidential election amid unprecedented Republican efforts to overturn it.Wolf, 74, leaves office with positive approval ratings from leading in-state polls and his endorsed successor, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, succeeding him — marking the first time since 1966 that a Pennsylvania governor has been succeeded by a member of the same political party.Wolf's second term saw monumental challenges, beyond what many — if not every —...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Will Eugene DePasquale run for Pennsylvania attorney general? Maybe.

By https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-12-29/back-in-pittsburgh-former-auditor-general-eugene-depasquale-ponders-a-run-for-attorney-general. They say that those who can’t do, teach. Try telling that to University of Pittsburgh poli sci instructor Eugene DePasquale, a two-term former state auditor general. “I’ve won more than I’ve lost,” he said brightly. After all, in addition to eight years spent as the state’s top...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beckersdental.com

The state of dentistry in Pennsylvania: 8 notes

Here are eight facts to know about dentistry in Pennsylvania:. Here is what five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 5,819 active general dentists in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania has 158 dental professional shortage areas. Pennsylvania received a score of 23 out of 32 for the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania

While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy