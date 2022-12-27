Read full article on original website
South Dakota Is One of the Top States in America to Own a Home
When it comes to having your own place, South Dakota is a perfect place to do it. The Mount Rushmore State is in the top ten on Smart Asset's list of Best States for Homeowners, which looks at four key areas:. Median home price. One-year home value appreciation rate. Home...
Isolated South Dakota County is One of the Least Populated in U.S.
If you've done any length of traveling through the Mount Rushmore State, you know how barren some stretches can be. One South Dakota county (between Mitchell and Rapid City) takes the crown for being one of the least populated in the entire United States. But that wasn't always the case.
Why Are There Two Dakota’s? Here’s Why
As a fan of history, particularly American history and South Dakota history, I wondered why are there two Dakota's when there was only one Dakota territory? Maybe it was because, hey, if one Dakota is good, then two would be great!. Well, uh, no. If we'd jump into the ol'...
South Dakota Department of Corrections faces racial harassment, discrimination federal lawsuit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A former Correctional officer at the Mike Durfee Prison in Springfield hopes that others won’t have to face what he believes to be racial harassment and discrimination within the department of corrections. He’s filed this lawsuit with the hope of creating change.
Noem goes against board, victims’ families and review process to reduce prison sentences
When Gov. Kristi Noem reduced seven prisoners’ sentences recently, she overruled the Board of Pardons and Paroles in one case, went against some victims’ family members she hadn’t contacted, and may have violated her own executive order. The governor issued the sentence reductions, called “commutations,” on Christmas Eve. A news release said all seven people […] The post Noem goes against board, victims’ families and review process to reduce prison sentences appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Winter Storm Watch for Sioux Falls Monday into Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter StormWatch for much of southeastern South Dakota as well as parts of Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska. The Watch is in effect from Monday morning (1/2/23) through Tuesday afternoon. A winter storm is looking to sweep across the Sioux Falls area to start...
Kristi Noem criticised for playing with flamethrower as thousands freeze in her own state
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is facing some heat from people online after showing off her flamethrower as people across her state freeze. Like other parts of the midwest, South Dakota faced a massive winter storm this past week that left areas of the state with more than 16 inches of snow. Wind gusts of 60 mph and icy road conditions have made it difficult for many people to leave their homes- specifically the people on the Pine Ridge Reservation and Rosebud Indian Reservation. With roads blocked off, people are unable to access much-needed resources like firewood. Sign up for...
A tough way to break a drought: Second blizzard in as many weeks stresses plains livestock and ranchers
As producers across the region were still digging out, finding stock and accessing storm damage from the blizzard of December 12th, another brutal storm struck. This one was named “Elliott.” Copious amounts of snow filled in recently dug out roads and trails, high winds piled the drifts higher and brutal cold gelled Diesel engines and froze water lines. Travelers were camped in community halls and school gyms as highways and interstates closed. Temperatures in northwestern South Dakota and into North Dakota and Montana dipped to -35 F, actual temperature, and -60 F with wind chill. In some areas, the actual temperature stayed lower than -20 F for at least 36 hours.
Minnesota Makes Top 20 Most Sex-Crazed States
Can you feel the heat coming from our neighbors in Minnesota? From a state where hockey comes first all but three months out of the year and ice fishing may just be used as an excuse, there is more going on to keep them entertained. When it comes to Hooking...
Minnesota & South Dakota Top 10 Retailers For Returning Gifts
"Gee, that's nice. What is it?" I actually said that one Christmas after opening a gift from a family member. Talk about uncomfortable!. Unfortunately, that gift was returned and exchanged for something else. Shhhhhhhh!. No doubt you've been in a similar situation where you are just not satisfied with the...
Which Way Is Crime Trending in South Dakota?
The latest South Dakota crime statistics show that the state was a safer place at the end of 2021 than it was a year earlier. The Office of the Attorney General has released the Crime in South Dakota 2021 report. The headline of the 207-page report is that overall crime...
South Dakota’s 10 Most Wanted: Do You Recognize Anyone?
There is always one person in your life that reminds you to be safe and vigilant when you're out and about. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, you never know what could happen in this crazy world. It’s always best to be aware and alert! This includes being able to recognize individuals who are wanted for committing various crimes in the area as well as throughout the state.
WATCH: Large deer herd crosses snowy highway in McPherson County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Large deer herds are nothing new in South Dakota, but one herd is grabbing drivers’ attention in the northern part of the state. One KELOLAND viewer in McPherson County sent KELOLAND News video of deer crossing SD Highway 47 north of Eureka. You can see the video of a few deer crossing the snowy road in the video above.
How Many of These ‘South Dakota’ Songs Do You Know?
Over the years, certain states have become synonymous with certain songs that namecheck them in the title. Songs like 'New York New York', 'California Girls', 'Deep in the Heart of Texas', and 'Midnight Train to Georgia', just to name a few. And while South Dakota isn't linked with any well-known...
South Dakota’s 10 Biggest Lakes – Can You Name Them?
If it's cold, you know, near zero? Well, fishing is great in South Dakota!. Middle of July, in the 90s, and hot? No problem, the fishing is still great in South Dakota!. One of the reasons is the many lakes we have here in the Sunshine State. Oh, we're not the 10,000 Lakes place. Nope. That goes to our neighbor. But we do have some dandies!
The Biggest Private Landowner in all of South Dakota
Have you ever wondered who is the largest private landowner in the Mount Rushmore State? According to a recent study, it's someone you've probably heard of. Just how much land is it? Around 142,000 acres. Not only is this person the largest private landowner in South Dakota, but they also...
Here’s Why Grocery Stores Keep Running Out of Eggs in South Dakota
What the [REDACTED] is going on with eggs and chicken?!? Over the last couple of months, more often than not I see an empty egg section at the grocery store in Sioux Falls. And when there are eggs they are super pricey. According to officials, the price of a dozen...
New laws starting January 1, 2023 in DC, Maryland and Virginia
With a new year, comes new laws. Here are some of the new laws that go into effect on January 1, 2023, in DC, Maryland and Virginia.
After Feds Provide $24 Million For EV Charging Stations In Wyo, They’ll Only Support Them For 5 Years
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The federal government is providing about $24 million to the state of Wyoming to build electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along Wyoming’s three interstates. Jesse Kirchmeier, special projects officer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, said that if the state’s...
TRAGEDY: Blizzard Leads to South Dakota Boy's Death
During the storm 12-year-old Honor Beauvais was at home on the Reservation suffering from the flu. His mother and grandmother say they spend hours trying to find a way to get help, or to get to help. But the blowing and drifting snow had trapped them. "A snowplow eventually was...
