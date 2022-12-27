Read full article on original website
Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake
A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
Former Jackson County deputy eases into new role as police chief
SPRING ARBOR, MI – After spending more than two decades as a Jackson County law enforcement officer, retirement wasn’t going to come easy for Dan Deering. Deering, 47, left his role as a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in August after serving for about 24 years. He took over for Howard Noppe as Spring Arbor Township police chief one week later. Noppe retired after a 40-year career in law enforcement.
Lenawee County Government Year in Review Preview, 2022
Lenawee County, MI – It was a busy year in Lenawee County Government in 2022, including the retirement of Administrator Marty Marshall and the hiring of Kim Murphy. Murphy talked with WLEN News about some of the things that have happened this calendar year…. Tune into our local and...
2022 Year in Review Preview: City of Adrian
Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian had an eventful 2022, with many highs and lows, including many new businesses coming to town…and the evacuation of the Riverview Terrace Apartments. Mayor Angie Heath talked with WLEN News about some of the happenings this year in the Maple City…
Vacant ProMedica Bixby Hospital in Adrian Catches Fire Saturday Morning
Adrian, MI – Three Lenawee County fire departments responded to a fire at the old ProMedica Bixby Hospital in Adrian just before 7am this morning. Adrian City Fire Captain, AJ Armstrong, talked to WLEN News just before 8am today about what happened at the vacant building. He said that...
Trial to begin soon for man accused of hunting trespasser, burning body
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – More than two years later, a man accused of hunting down, killing and burning a man who allegedly broke into his marijuana grow operation will face trial. The jury trial for Kent Charles Hyne is scheduled to begin Jan 9 before Washtenaw County Trial Judge...
'Calm situation': Authorities give the all clear after brief evacuation at 12 Oaks Mall in Novi
A popular shopping mall in Oakland County was briefly evacuated early Saturday afternoon after a fire alarm going off initially caused some panic among shoppers.
Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
Teens accused of shooting up casket at Toledo funeral indicted
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted three teenagers accused of shooting up a casket at a Toledo funeral. According to court records, the grand jury indicted Keith Hobbs, Kaveon Jones, and Lupe Hernandez III on Thursday in connection to the 2021 shooting of a casket outside of River of Life Church on Upton. A judge ordered the three teenagers to be tried as adults just last month.
Dine and dasher forced to pay up
WYANDOTTE — A 21-year-old Wyandotte man who attempted to flee a restaurant in the 800 block of Biddle Avenue on Dec. 16 without paying his bill was tracked down by police officers at his residence to settle his account. The man was reportedly causing a disturbance and attempting to...
Warren trailer park conditions have residents, city officials fed up
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Residents at the Landmark Estates mobile home community in Warren are speaking out about what they call deplorable living conditions. "A lot needs to be addressed here," said David Denmark. "I feel the owners are denying the fact that they’re responsible. "Landmark Estates residents...
TPD look to ID theft suspect accused of punching, threatening loss prevention employee
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect accused of punching and threatening to shoot a loss prevention employee when stealing clothing from the Franklin Park Mall. According to police records, it happened at the Macy’s in West Toledo on Dec. 19. TPD...
Adrian Commission to Revisit Policies on Street Closures and Parades at Jan. 3rd Meeting
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission will have further discussion on street closures, events, and parades at their upcoming pre meeting study session. The group had talks earlier this year about increasing fees to close downtown streets, change the way they close streets, and the possibility of utilizing the pavilion space on Toledo Street for smaller events during the year.
City of Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public health. The City says Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, due to a repair or disruption, there is a possibility of contamination.
Teens Arrested for Firing Gun from Their Car on US-31
UPDATE 12/29/22 4:20 p.m. Deputies say Tiona Lara was the 18-year-old from Monroe who was arrested. The 15-year-old boy’s information will likely not be released because he is a minor. 12/29/22 10:10 a.m. Two teenagers were arrested after deputies say they shot a gun out of their moving vehicle.
Four family members killed in Christmas Eve crash in Ohio, including Brighton resident
SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio — A Christmas Eve crash on Interstate 75 in Ohio reportedly killed several people with area ties. According to troopers at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, a three-vehicle crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. Saturday on southbound I-75 near milepost 97 in Franklin Township. OSHP...
Neighbors say area is “going down-hill” after a Toledo shooting kills one man
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Friday morning at the corner of Berdan and Watson. The Toledo Police Department said they are still trying to figure out who was involved, and why. Neighbors told 13abc that the violence only continues to get worse.
'You're going to jail': Oakland County sheriff gives drunk driving warning ahead of New Year's Eve
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - If you'll be drinking this New Year's Eve weekend, have a plan to get home safely or be ready for a stay in jail. That's the message from Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard. "If you’re going to do anything for New Year’s over the...
Oakland County high school deploys 'elite detection K9' to sniff out weapons
DETROIT (FOX 2) - There's a new student in the Huron Valley School District and she's kicked off the semester with a bang. She's always in a good mood, considered by some to the class flirt, and even a teacher's pet. After all, Rosie is a dog. But this canine...
Ohio police looking for Bryan man missing since November; Family offers $3K reward
BRYAN, Ohio (WANE) — Police in Bryan, Ohio are asking for assistance in learning the whereabouts of a local man who has been missing for over a month. According to a Facebook post from the Bryan Police Department, 22-year-old Noah Johnson was last seen Nov. 18. A Facebook page...
