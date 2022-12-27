ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

mikeandjonpodcast.com

Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake

A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Former Jackson County deputy eases into new role as police chief

SPRING ARBOR, MI – After spending more than two decades as a Jackson County law enforcement officer, retirement wasn’t going to come easy for Dan Deering. Deering, 47, left his role as a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in August after serving for about 24 years. He took over for Howard Noppe as Spring Arbor Township police chief one week later. Noppe retired after a 40-year career in law enforcement.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Lenawee County Government Year in Review Preview, 2022

Lenawee County, MI – It was a busy year in Lenawee County Government in 2022, including the retirement of Administrator Marty Marshall and the hiring of Kim Murphy. Murphy talked with WLEN News about some of the things that have happened this calendar year…. Tune into our local and...
wlen.com

2022 Year in Review Preview: City of Adrian

Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian had an eventful 2022, with many highs and lows, including many new businesses coming to town…and the evacuation of the Riverview Terrace Apartments. Mayor Angie Heath talked with WLEN News about some of the happenings this year in the Maple City…
ADRIAN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Teens accused of shooting up casket at Toledo funeral indicted

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted three teenagers accused of shooting up a casket at a Toledo funeral. According to court records, the grand jury indicted Keith Hobbs, Kaveon Jones, and Lupe Hernandez III on Thursday in connection to the 2021 shooting of a casket outside of River of Life Church on Upton. A judge ordered the three teenagers to be tried as adults just last month.
TOLEDO, OH
downriversundaytimes.com

Dine and dasher forced to pay up

WYANDOTTE — A 21-year-old Wyandotte man who attempted to flee a restaurant in the 800 block of Biddle Avenue on Dec. 16 without paying his bill was tracked down by police officers at his residence to settle his account. The man was reportedly causing a disturbance and attempting to...
WYANDOTTE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Warren trailer park conditions have residents, city officials fed up

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Residents at the Landmark Estates mobile home community in Warren are speaking out about what they call deplorable living conditions. "A lot needs to be addressed here," said David Denmark. "I feel the owners are denying the fact that they’re responsible. "Landmark Estates residents...
WARREN, MI
wlen.com

Adrian Commission to Revisit Policies on Street Closures and Parades at Jan. 3rd Meeting

Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission will have further discussion on street closures, events, and parades at their upcoming pre meeting study session. The group had talks earlier this year about increasing fees to close downtown streets, change the way they close streets, and the possibility of utilizing the pavilion space on Toledo Street for smaller events during the year.
ADRIAN, MI
13abc.com

City of Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public health. The City says Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, due to a repair or disruption, there is a possibility of contamination.
TOLEDO, OH
9&10 News

Teens Arrested for Firing Gun from Their Car on US-31

UPDATE 12/29/22 4:20 p.m. Deputies say Tiona Lara was the 18-year-old from Monroe who was arrested. The 15-year-old boy’s information will likely not be released because he is a minor. 12/29/22 10:10 a.m. Two teenagers were arrested after deputies say they shot a gun out of their moving vehicle.
MONROE, MI

