SPRING ARBOR, MI – After spending more than two decades as a Jackson County law enforcement officer, retirement wasn’t going to come easy for Dan Deering. Deering, 47, left his role as a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in August after serving for about 24 years. He took over for Howard Noppe as Spring Arbor Township police chief one week later. Noppe retired after a 40-year career in law enforcement.

JACKSON COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO