Montana State

Idaho re-opens Highway 12 as avalanche threat eases

The major cross-state route through Central Idaho has been re-opened, two days after the road was closed because of the threat of avalanches off the steep mountainsides west of Lolo Pass. The Idaho Department of Transportation had closed U.S. 12 for a stretch of several miles east of Kooskia and...
An Open Letter to Jack Frost from a Montanan

After what you've done this week, I know you're expecting me to absolutely blow up at you. But I know that get us anywhere, so I'm taking a different approach. Before getting to any complaints, I think it's only right to give you the credit you deserve. I know you've been treated unfairly in the media, considering the only thing most people have heard about you is that you nip at people's noses. While that behavior is pretty strange, I think it's worthwhile to sing your praises, not just scream insults.
Montanans Offer Their Best 5 Words of Winter Advice

You can expect a little snark, brutal honesty, and quality advice from Montanans when you ask for "just five words" of winter advice. Granted, some folks just couldn't get the FIVE WORDS part right...most of the real advice is sound. We wanted to gather a quick-fire bucket of advice from Montanans, aimed at folks who might be experiencing their first "real winter". This call for advice was made during a record-breaking December cold snap.
Holiday Hilarity: Montana Towns as Christmas Movie Characters

'Tis the season for Christmas movies, and there are so many to choose from. I cycle through a few favorites each year, never watching the same movie two Christmases in a row, as a way of maintaining the boyish excitement each time I watch. Though each Christmas movie is unique, there are some qualities all Christmas moves share. They're colorful, they have heartwarming messages and great characters.
Places I’d Rather Be Than Outside in Montana Last Night

I love being outside, and I don't usually let the weather stop me from taking a nice walk through Greenough Park or to the bars downtown. We Montanans are proud of the way we're able to handle the cold, and we do flex about it when we talk to people who live in other states. Not when we're talking to Minnesotans, but you get the idea. When my friend from Portland complains about the cold, oh boy do I have a grand old time bragging about how much colder it is here and that I don't even mind. Ohhh but I didn't feel so tough last night.
Montana Senator Talks Cold Weather, Energy, and the Border

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Senator Steve Daines called into the KGVO Newsmakers line on Tuesday morning and commiserated about the record-cold temperatures headed this way, while sharing a story about the energy policies in Great Britain and Europe. Shivering in London's where it's 53 Degrees. “A colleague in...
Montana Cold and Flu Remedies. Some Work and Some Make It Worse

Growing up in Montana you were probably given some home remedies when you got sick. While some would make sense, others sounded crazy, but do they actually work?. When it came to getting sick or injured as a kid growing up in Montana it almost felt like you were a lab rat. Looking back I feel like our home remedies were derived from the dark ages. Some of the things your parents would do made absolutely no sense, but did they/do they actually work? Let's find out.
U.S. Attorney Issues Alert on ‘Financial Sextortion’ Schemes

Imagine you’re a 14 year-old boy and you meet someone online purporting to be a girl who says they like you and asks you to send a revealing explicit photo. If that photo is sent, then that child is ripe for the crime of ‘financial sextortion’, and it’s happening all over the country with over 7,000 reports and over 3,000 victims reported, resulting in over a dozen suicides.
