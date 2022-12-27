ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa Zoo celebrates elephant herd’s 50th birthday

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo is celebrating a big milestone for some of its biggest residents.

The zoo said on social media that their elephant herd is turning 50 years old. The herd consists of three elephants, Sneezy, Booper and Sooky.

Elephants are the largest land mammals on Earth, and with an average lifespan of about 47 years, the zoo said the milestone is proof of the quality care zoo staff provides.

“Having the whole herd reach that 50-years-old milestone is quite an amazing thing,” said Tulsa Zoo Zoological Manager of Elephants Jessica Scallan. “It’s truly a testament to our care here at the Tulsa zoo and also the advancements in our profession.”

The zoo broke ground on the Oxley Family Elephant Experience and Elephant Preserve in June, which will be one of the largest elephant preserves in North America. A new barn will open in 2023 and the Oxley Family Elephant Experience will begin in 2024.

The zoo entered the next phase of construction on the $31-million project earlier this month, and said over the next few months the preserve barn’s walls will be raised and the boardwalk will be extended over the train track to the barn. A new tunnel for the ONEOK Safari Train will also be constructed.

LAWRENCE, KS
