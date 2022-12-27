Read full article on original website
Bills and Bengals Will Wear Coolest Uniform Matchup of the Season
The Buffalo Bills will be looking to hold the lead as the number one seed in the AFC this Monday night, when they play the Cincinnati Bengals on the road. The Bills will clinch the AFC's number one seed with two wins to close the season. They can also win the AFC if they win one of the last two games, with the Kansas City City Chiefs losing one of their final two matchups.
NFL Reportedly Considering Significant Officiating Change
The push for full-time officials in the NFL is reportedly gaining traction, per ProFootballTalk. The idea behind this push is to make sure that all officials are as unbiased as possible, with not outside distractions from other professions. When/if this change happens, the league could gradually phase in the new...
NBC Washington
Viral Tom Brady Clip About Jalen Hurts QB Sneaks Is Misleading
No, Tom Brady didn't actually diss Jalen Hurts' success originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. As if there were any other way for 2022 to go out, we've got a viral clip of Tom Brady appearing to diss Jalen Hurts... being taken largely out of context. A short video of...
Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision
The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
Longtime NFL Franchise Minority Owner Has Died
Steelers minority owner John Rooney passed away at this week at the age of 83. He was the son of team founder Arthur J. Rooney. Rooney grew up in Pittsburgh and graduated from North Catholic High School. He was a former member of the Steelers' Board of Directors. At one...
Robert Griffin III Sprints Off Mid-Broadcast After Wife Went Into Labor
The former Heisman Trophy winner caused a bit of commotion during an alternate telecast of Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl.
Ravens HC John Harbaugh believes he could cover Steelers HC Mike Tomlin
Neither team's head coach will be suiting up on Sunday when the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers battle. But if they were, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh believes he'd get the better of his counterpart, Mike Tomlin, when asked this week by reporters. Harbaugh admitted that he...
NBC Sports
NFL cracks down on use of electronic devices during games
The NFL has cracked down this season on fake injuries and real electronic devices. Per multiple sources, the league has aggressively imposed fines during the 2022 for violation of the electronic device policy. In all, 12 teams and three players have been fined this year. In a reminder sent to...
Yardbarker
Commanders reveal DE Chase Young's status for pivotal Week 17 game
So much for the perceived pitch count for Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young. In his second game, Young will start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made the announcement to reporters Friday. Young will replace James Smith-Williams, who is ruled out with a concussion. Last...
Two Released from Active Roster
Outside linebacker Sam Okuayinonu and defensive back John Reid saw limited action in Thursday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Yardbarker
Commanders tease obvious choice for new mascot
Some will say it was a forgone conclusion when the Washington Commanders announced its fan contest for the team’s new mascot earlier this year. When the candidates narrowed down to a hog and a dog, it was clear the only choice possible. On Sunday, the Commanders will reveal its...
NFL World Reacts To The Significant Referees Update
For years, NFL fans around the world have been begging for the league to hire full-time officials. Well, there's a chance that may happen sooner than later. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the push for full-time officials is "gaining some traction." Of course, there's no guarantee this will happen....
