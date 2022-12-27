Read full article on original website
Police search for suspects in deadly Southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Homicide detectives are investigating after a 32-year-old D.C. man was shot and killed in Southeast Friday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 900 block of 12th Street Southeast around 6 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man shot, according to Officer Sean Hickman, a public information officer for the department.
Man found shot dead in Prince George's Co. vehicle
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after a shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to police. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the 20 block of Chamber Avenue for a report of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man shot inside a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Pedestrian struck on Little River Turnpike in Fairfax County
Fairfax County Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Little River Turnpike and Medford Drive.
Whirlwind wedding week for Utah couple in Fairfax County, Virginia
They drove a rental car from Dallas to northern Virginia after Southwest canceled their flight. A TV reporter's text reunited them with their luggage.
New report gives more details after man is shot by Fairfax County undercover officer
A new report from Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano reveals new details into an incident where an undercover police officer shot a man in Aug. 2022. The incident unfolded on the night of Aug. 2, 2022, near the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive around 11:30 p.m. in Fairfax County.
DC Police on the lookout for a red car suspected to be involved in a deadly Northeast shooting
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are searching for a red SUV with four people inside suspected to be involved in deadly shooting in Northeast Thursday night. Around 7:16 p.m., detectives were called to the 2700 block of 7th Street Northeast to investigate a shooting. At the...
DC police still searching for four murder suspects
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding four of their most wanted murder suspects. The most recent case happened in August in Chinatown on 7th Street NW. Police said Dwayne Brooks of Southeast shot and killed 21-year-old Juwaan Henry of Silver Spring. In the...
21-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. This Morning
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 21-year-old Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez of Maryland was shot and killed early this morning in Northwest, D.C. Shortly before 2:30 am, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the 2400 Block of 15th Avenue to investigate a report of gunshots. When police arrived, they discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Guzman Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this homicide, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post 21-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. This Morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
Trail of blood near car of missing Virginia father led to nearby woods, family says
The family of a Virginia father who vanished days before Christmas found a trail of blood leading from his abandoned car to nearby woods, relatives said. Jose Guerrero's girlfriend said a “big amount of blood” was also found in the back seat of his abandoned Hyundai two days after his disappearance Dec. 21 in Woodbridge, 23 miles south of Washington, D.C.
Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near the Bus Boys & Poets restaurant on Thursday evening. Police said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street, SE. When police […]
Busted Serial Bank Robber Facing Fresh Charges In Prince William County
Officials say that a Maryland man picked up by police this week for a bank robbery in Fairfax County has been implicated in at least two others in Prince William County as the investigation unfolds. Zachary Allen Hunter, 37, of Landover, is now facing two additional robbery charges in Virginia...
16-year-old positively identified as victim found fatally shot in burning car near D.C.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (TCD) – Officials have positively identified a victim three months after human remains were discovered in the backseat of a burning car. On Sept. 27, Anne Arundel County Police officers and firefighters responded to a car fire call near Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail. Officials located a vehicle "engulfed in flames" in a field about 100 yards off the roadway.
Police search for suspects, vehicle in DC armed robbery
WASHINGTON — DC Police are searching for suspects wanted in an armed robbery and assault that happened early Thursday morning in Northwest D.C. According to police, the robbery happened in the 1300 block of 18th Street, Northwest just after 2 a.m. Detectives with Metropolitan Police Department's Second District believe that is when three men in a vehicle pulled up to victims on the street. Police say the men got out of their car and brandished handguns, demanding property from an unknown number of victims.
Christmas Day fire determined to be arson, suspect arrested in Stafford County
Stafford County Sheriff's Office and the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department have arrested a suspect in connection to a Christmas Day fire that has now been deemed arson.
Federal Agency Finds Fairfax County Fire Dept. Retaliated Against Ex-Battalion Chief
A federal agency has found the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department retaliated against a former battalion chief who complained that sexual harassment and discrimination against women was prevalent in the department. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said in a letter this month it supports Kathleen Stanley’s 2018 claim...
Fairfax County police say three separate shootings could be related
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Detectives are investigating three separate shootings in Fairfax County that could be connected. The shootings left people injured and property damaged over the last six months. The Fairfax County Police Department reports all three incidents happened in the Bailey’s Crossroads area in parking lots near...
Renovations spark fire inside Loudoun County home’s walls
A home in Loudoun County sustained hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage after a fire started in exposed insulation and spread into the attic.
Suspect arrested in road rage incident in Dumfries, Virginia
DUMFRIES, Va. — A suspect is in custody after a road rage report led to a police pursuit and a driver attempting to hit an officer with his vehicle, according to the Prince William County Police Department. On Thursday at 7:18 p.m., officers were called to the area of...
D.C. detectives seeking to identify Northeast shooting suspects
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives with the D.C. Metro Police are attempting to identify multiple suspects wanted for a December 18th shooting in the northeast district. According to police, the shooting occurred in the 3700 block of Hayes Street, Northeast, last Sunday. Members of the Sixth District responded to the scene at approximately 1:20 a.m. for reports of gunshots at the listed location. Upon arrival, members discovered an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a residential building. A DC Fire Department ambulance responded to the scene and transported the victim to a hospital, where he received treatment for The post D.C. detectives seeking to identify Northeast shooting suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman arrested, charged for embezzling thousands from Remington Boy Scouts troop
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. — After months of investigating, a woman has been arrested for embezzling thousands of dollars from a local Virginia Boy Scouts of America (BSA) troop, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. Michelle Clark, the person that was officially responsible for the funds of BSA...
