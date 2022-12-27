ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

Police search for suspects in deadly Southeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Homicide detectives are investigating after a 32-year-old D.C. man was shot and killed in Southeast Friday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 900 block of 12th Street Southeast around 6 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man shot, according to Officer Sean Hickman, a public information officer for the department.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man found shot dead in Prince George's Co. vehicle

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after a shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to police. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the 20 block of Chamber Avenue for a report of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man shot inside a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
fox5dc.com

DC police still searching for four murder suspects

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding four of their most wanted murder suspects. The most recent case happened in August in Chinatown on 7th Street NW. Police said Dwayne Brooks of Southeast shot and killed 21-year-old Juwaan Henry of Silver Spring. In the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

21-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. This Morning

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 21-year-old Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez of Maryland was shot and killed early this morning in Northwest, D.C. Shortly before 2:30 am, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the 2400 Block of 15th Avenue to investigate a report of gunshots. When police arrived, they discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Guzman Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this homicide, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post 21-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. This Morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near the Bus Boys & Poets restaurant on Thursday evening. Police said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street, SE. When police […]
WASHINGTON, DC
truecrimedaily

16-year-old positively identified as victim found fatally shot in burning car near D.C.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (TCD) – Officials have positively identified a victim three months after human remains were discovered in the backseat of a burning car. On Sept. 27, Anne Arundel County Police officers and firefighters responded to a car fire call near Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail. Officials located a vehicle "engulfed in flames" in a field about 100 yards off the roadway.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Police search for suspects, vehicle in DC armed robbery

WASHINGTON — DC Police are searching for suspects wanted in an armed robbery and assault that happened early Thursday morning in Northwest D.C. According to police, the robbery happened in the 1300 block of 18th Street, Northwest just after 2 a.m. Detectives with Metropolitan Police Department's Second District believe that is when three men in a vehicle pulled up to victims on the street. Police say the men got out of their car and brandished handguns, demanding property from an unknown number of victims.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. detectives seeking to identify Northeast shooting suspects

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives with the D.C. Metro Police are attempting to identify multiple suspects wanted for a December 18th shooting in the northeast district. According to police, the shooting occurred in the 3700 block of Hayes Street, Northeast, last Sunday. Members of the Sixth District responded to the scene at approximately 1:20 a.m. for reports of gunshots at the listed location. Upon arrival, members discovered an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a residential building. A DC Fire Department ambulance responded to the scene and transported the victim to a hospital, where he received treatment for The post D.C. detectives seeking to identify Northeast shooting suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy