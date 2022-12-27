WASHINGTON, D.C. – 21-year-old Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez of Maryland was shot and killed early this morning in Northwest, D.C. Shortly before 2:30 am, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the 2400 Block of 15th Avenue to investigate a report of gunshots. When police arrived, they discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Guzman Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this homicide, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post 21-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. This Morning appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO