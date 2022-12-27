Read full article on original website
Specialized rescue workers called after car drives off steep ledge into trees in Algonquin
Over a dozen specialized rescue workers were called to help rescue an injured driver trapped in their vehicle after it drove off a steep ledge in Algonquin Saturday morning. The Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District responded around 6:55 a.m. to South Route 31 and Oakwood Court in Algonquin for a vehicle crash.
Firefighters rescue driver after vehicle drives approximately 100 feet onto icy pond in Lakewood
Firefighters assisted a woman to shore after she drove her car approximately 100 feet out onto a pond in Lakewood Thursday evening, authorities said. The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department and Lakewood Police Department responded around 8:50 p.m. Thursday to the area of Turnberry Trail and Bonnie Ridge Road for a report of a water […]
Offenders force entry and burglarize Kohl’s store overnight in Crystal Lake
Burglars smashed the glass to the front of Kohl’s in Crystal Lake overnight and entered the store where they stole merchandise, police said. The Crystal Lake Police Department responded around 2 a.m. Friday to the Kohl’s, 5420 Northwest Highway in Crystal Lake. Crystal Lake Deputy Police Chief Richard...
Second church in Maywood hit by fire this week
Two churches in Maywood have been hit by fire this week, and the fire chief says the causes of both are still under investigation. WBBM Newsradio’s Steve Miller reports.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on group of people standing in gas station parking lot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Three people were wounded after a gunman opened fire in a gas station parking lot Wednesday night. At about 9:51 p.m., several people were standing in the parking lot of a gas station in the 5100 block of West Madison when an occupant in a dark-colored SUV fired shots, police said.
The Independent Newspapers
Villa Park resident dies in house fire
A woman died in a fire in her Villa Park home on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 14. Shortly before 8 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a two-story, single-family home on the 900 block of South Summit Avenue. Firefighters entered the home and immediately located the victim. The DuPage County Coroner pronounced the woman deceased at the scene. According to the Villa Park Fire Department, the fire appears to have been accidental and was most likely caused by discarded smoking materials. The fire left the home uninhabitable and caused damage estimated at $125,000. The victim’s husband, who was not at home at the time of the fire, is staying with family members in the area.
WGNtv.com
31-year-old Aurora man dies after striking tree
AURORA, Ill. — An Aurora man died Wednesday after striking a tree. Just before 2:10 p.m., police responded to the intersection of South Edgelawn Drive and Prairie Street on the report of an accident. When officers arrived, they said a vehicle struck another one in the intersection before impacting...
Intoxicated driver arrested after Metra train hits his vehicle in North Chicago, officials say
An accused drunk driver was arrested after his car got stuck on the railroad tracks and a Metra train, which was occupied with passengers, struck the car in North Chicago Friday evening. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. Friday at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Sheridan Road in North Chicago. Metra train 370 […]
'Stuff that can't be replaced': Family of 5 homeless after Cicero apartment fire on Christmas Day
The family's matriarch is just weeks away from delivering another baby, as well.
fox32chicago.com
2 people fatally shot in Avalon Park home
CHICAGO - Two men were killed in a shooting late Friday inside an Avalon Park home. The men were inside a home in the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue when someone fired shots about 10:35 p.m., Chicago police said. Witnesses in the home told officers they heard a loud...
WSPY NEWS
Plainfield police investigating crash that resulted in the death of seventeen-year-old
The Plainfield Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a seventeen-year-old girl Wednesday evening. Police say it happened just before 6:30 in the area of 143rd Street just west of Frontage Road. A vehicle being driven by the teen had left the road and crashed...
More than a dozen Rivers Casino Des Plaines employees' paychecks stolen, altered and cashed
Police say more than a dozen checks were stolen after being mailed to employees.
Prospect Heights shooting leaves boy wounded, police say
A boy was wounded in the back in a shooting in Prospect Heights Friday morning, police said.
CPD officer rescues woman who jumped into lake after dogs fell in near Edgewater Beach
"She had less than a minute to go. This dog was frozen solid. We had to bring them back," the officer said.
More than one dozen paychecks stolen from workers at Rivers Casino
More than a dozen checks were stolen between December 12 and the 23 after being mailed to employees. They were worth between $300 and $1600 each. The names and amounts on the checks were changed and then the checks were cashed at currency exchanges.
'It's just a mess': Hundreds displaced after Hyde Park apartments lose power, heat and water
Building management could not be reached for comment, but in emails obtained by ABC7, a representative apologized for the inconvenience.
27-year-old man shot and killed at laundromat in Oak Park
Oak Park police responded to a call of shots fired after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night at 14 Chicago Avenue, a laundromat according to Google Maps. Officers found a man in the rear of the facility shot multiple times.
Nationwide warrant issued for Zion man who allegedly led police on pursuit, manhunt in Wadsworth
Police say a nationwide extraditable warrant has been issued for a Zion man accused of leading police on a pursuit into Lake County that ended with a manhunt Friday morning. The Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin Police Department began pursuing a Dodge Journey around 2 a.m. Friday. The driver was identified as...
Burglary crew that broke into several houses in Lake County, other counties identified and charged
Police have identified and charged a burglary crew, consisting of three Chicago residents, associated with burglaries at homes in Lake County and other counties, officials announced. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of a residential burglary that occurred on November 19 in the 31000 block of O’Plaine Road in Green Oaks. Sheriff’s […]
Police increasing patrols after shooting in Winthrop Harbor
Police say they will be conducting extra patrols after shots were fired in a residential area in Winthrop Harbor Thursday morning. The Winthrop Harbor Police Department responded to the 1400 block of 3rd Street in Winthrop Harbor early Thursday morning. Officers received a call that someone fired shots. No injuries were reported. The Winthrop Harbor […]
