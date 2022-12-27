ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield, IL

Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Firefighters rescue driver after vehicle drives approximately 100 feet onto icy pond in Lakewood

Firefighters assisted a woman to shore after she drove her car approximately 100 feet out onto a pond in Lakewood Thursday evening, authorities said. The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department and Lakewood Police Department responded around 8:50 p.m. Thursday to the area of Turnberry Trail and Bonnie Ridge Road for a report of a water […]
VILLAGE OF LAKEWOOD, IL
The Independent Newspapers

Villa Park resident dies in house fire

A woman died in a fire in her Villa Park home on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 14. Shortly before 8 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a two-story, single-family home on the 900 block of South Summit Avenue. Firefighters entered the home and immediately located the victim. The DuPage County Coroner pronounced the woman deceased at the scene. According to the Villa Park Fire Department, the fire appears to have been accidental and was most likely caused by discarded smoking materials. The fire left the home uninhabitable and caused damage estimated at $125,000. The victim’s husband, who was not at home at the time of the fire, is staying with family members in the area.
VILLA PARK, IL
WGNtv.com

31-year-old Aurora man dies after striking tree

AURORA, Ill. — An Aurora man died Wednesday after striking a tree. Just before 2:10 p.m., police responded to the intersection of South Edgelawn Drive and Prairie Street on the report of an accident. When officers arrived, they said a vehicle struck another one in the intersection before impacting...
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 people fatally shot in Avalon Park home

CHICAGO - Two men were killed in a shooting late Friday inside an Avalon Park home. The men were inside a home in the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue when someone fired shots about 10:35 p.m., Chicago police said. Witnesses in the home told officers they heard a loud...
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Burglary crew that broke into several houses in Lake County, other counties identified and charged

Police have identified and charged a burglary crew, consisting of three Chicago residents, associated with burglaries at homes in Lake County and other counties, officials announced. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of a residential burglary that occurred on November 19 in the 31000 block of O’Plaine Road in Green Oaks. Sheriff’s […]
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Grayslake, IL
Your go-to news source for what's happening in Lake and McHenry County, Illinois. We cover crime, breaking news, government and more.

