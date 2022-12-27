A woman died in a fire in her Villa Park home on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 14. Shortly before 8 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a two-story, single-family home on the 900 block of South Summit Avenue. Firefighters entered the home and immediately located the victim. The DuPage County Coroner pronounced the woman deceased at the scene. According to the Villa Park Fire Department, the fire appears to have been accidental and was most likely caused by discarded smoking materials. The fire left the home uninhabitable and caused damage estimated at $125,000. The victim’s husband, who was not at home at the time of the fire, is staying with family members in the area.

