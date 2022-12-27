Wisconsin DNR updates

From Thursday, Dec. 22: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting a public information session on the Potawatomi Tower at Potawatomi State Park in Sturgeon Bay. The DNR will share the next steps for the Potawatomi Tower project.

The engineering company selected to provide pre-design through construction services on the Potawatomi Observation Tower at Potawatomi State Park, GRAEF, will also present on the design option plans they have developed.

The public information session will take place Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at 6 p.m.

The information session will be presented virtually. Attendees can join the Zoom meeting or join by phone at 312-626-6799.

After the public presentation, the DNR will again solicit public feedback on which option is preferred. Following that comment period, Governor Evers will be including the most popular design as a project in the 2023 Capital Budget.

The Potawatomi Tower was closed in December 2017 after engineers found significant wood decay and unsafe conditions. An engineering report and public survey for the Potawatomi Tower will be available in January 2023.

--

EVENT DETAILS

What: Public Information Session On The Potawatomi Tower

When: Thursday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m.

Where: Online via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83130959443 or join by phone at 312-626-6799.

From Thursday, Dec. 22: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds hunters that the goose season is again open in the Southern Goose Zone. This opportunity will remain open until Jan. 3, 2023.

Additionally, this portion of the Canada goose season in the southern zone has an increased daily bag limit of five Canada geese, which began in 2021.

The split goose season allows hunters the opportunity to hunt geese over the holidays when many have time off from work and school or may be returning home to Wisconsin for the holidays.

In the northern zone, the goose season wrapped up on Dec. 16. The Canada goose season in the Mississippi River Zone ends on Jan. 3, 2023, with a daily bag limit of three Canada geese.

While out in the field, goose hunters are reminded that they must carry either an electronic or physical copy of their Canada goose harvest permit and license. Acceptable methods of proof include a paper copy, a department-approved PDF displayed on a mobile device, a Wisconsin driver's license or a Go Wild Conservation Card. Also, registration of Canada geese and in-field validation of the Canada goose hunting permit is no longer required.

More information on goose hunting, including how to find places to hunt and the regulations, can be found on the DNR’s website.

From Tuesday, Dec. 27: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the early inland streams catch and release season for trout will open on Jan. 7, 2023 and run until May 5, 2023.

During this time, anglers are invited to fish for Wisconsin’s inland trout species but are reminded that all trout caught will need to be immediately released. When the general inland hook and line season opens on May 6, 2023, anglers may harvest these species while following bag limit regulations and length requirements.

Anglers wishing to participate in this season will need to possess an inland trout stamp in addition to their 2022-2023 fishing license, which is valid until March 31, 2023. Starting April 1, 2023, anglers will need to possess a 2023-2024 fishing license and new inland trout stamp.

All regulations apply. Visit Guide to Wisconsin’s Trout Fishing Regulations for details.

More information on trout fishing can be found on the DNR’s Inland Trout Fishing webpage.

The DNR encourages anglers to continue practicing responsible catch and release. Advice on responsible catch and release can be found on the DNR’s Responsible Catch and Release webpage.