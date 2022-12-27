ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, MO

Fulton asks residents to conserve energy in aftermath of massive winter freeze

By Ethan Heinz
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R9ieE_0jvgznXr00

FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ)

The City of Fulton is asking its residents to conserve energy amid massive demand for electricity and natural gas and memories of last year's skyrocketing prices.

The City said in a statement over the weekend that the cost of electricity on the open market has increased by about 2,000% and the Panhandle Eastern Pipeline gas company has asked all its customers to conserve gas.

The City supplies residents with electricity, natural gas, water and sewer and buys its energy from distributors.

Severe weather across the country is putting a strain on the nation's natural gas system and electric market, the City says.

This is the second year in a row high-energy prices have caused problems for Fulton. Gas prices in Fulton skyrocketed due to frozen gas wells in February 2021. The City of Fulton had to pay its gas providers in Oklahoma and Texas increased rates due to the frozen wells.

The frozen wells created a shortage of available gas throughout the Midwest, causing an increase of up to 100 times the usual purchase price.

Fulton had to pay $3.4 million for natural gas over a five-day period in 2021.

In June 2021, Gov. Mike Parson presented a Municipal Utility Emergency Loan Program check to cover the cost of natural gas to the City of Fulton to help with the incurred price due to the cold snap.

The same winter storm system that brought subzero windchills to Mid-Missouri over the weekend also blanketed much of the U.S. , leading to deaths in some places.

Tim Eggers, a manager at Ameren, said consumption has gone up while production is down, slowly catching up. According to Eggers, this has been the case for a few years and gas prices have slowly risen.

"Customers will see higher prices this winter than last winter," Eggers said. "An Ameren Missouri customer can expect to pay about 70 dollars more for an equivalent usage of natural gas versus last winter."

According to Eggers, things like labor shortages, supply chain disruptions and financial stresses of the economy contribute to the price increase.

There are things that gas companies do to try and save the consumer money as prices climb.

"We have fixed prices for supply and I have about 50% of my winter demand that's already stored in the ground at the price I bought it in the summer," Eggers said. "Even as prices move higher in the winter, I have a lot of hedged fixed price supply that I bring to the customers.

Although natural gas prices have been on the rise, Eggers does expect them to slow down after noticing a dip in prices the last few weeks. According to him, the price flucuates due to the main factors stated above, as well as the usage in colder weather.

Eggers has asked everyone to turn the thermostat down a few degrees not only to save some money, but also to help the industry get through these high usage periods.

Temperatures in Mid-Missouri are expected to warm this week to well above average.

The post Fulton asks residents to conserve energy in aftermath of massive winter freeze appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 1

Marsha Travis Blackburn
4d ago

Does the City of Fulton honestly believe that people are wasting heat? The only people that can afford heat work at Ameren.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
939theeagle.com

Ice jam impacting key river that flows through mid-Missouri

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says warmer weather over the next few days is expected to help an ice jam on the Missouri River in mid-Missouri. The NWS says the ice jam is between Glasgow and Boonville, causing record low flows at Jefferson City and at Hermann.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Governor Parson extends executive order for Gygr-Gas propane customers

Governor Mike Parson issues a new executive order, extending relief for former customers of a Boonville-based propane company. Parson signed Executive Order 22-11 on Thursday, allowing customers who have propane tanks owned by Gygr-Gas to seek propane from other companies through January 31. The original order, issued December 15, set the deadline for January 1.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking mild weather and possibilities for stormy weather

TODAY: Temperatures moving into the high 40's, and partly cloudy, clearing skies. TOMORROW: It's New Year's Eve, and it's looking less likely for any rain to be observed in the area. Temperatures are trending to be warmer tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies. As the New Year's Eve night moves on, temperatures do start to move back down into the low 40's.
COLUMBIA, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Food Attractants Prohibited in CWD Management Zone Counties

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding residents not to place food attractants in counties where chronic wasting disease has been detected. Chronic wasting disease, or CWD, is a disease that affects an animal’s nervous system and is found in deer, elk, reindeer, sika deer...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Law enforcement encouraging safety ahead of New Year’s celebrations

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) Law enforcement officials are reminding everyone to keep safety as a top priority ahead of the new year as the New Year's counting period has already begun for the Highway Patrol as of 6 p.m. Friday. The Highway Patrol said during the 2021 New Year’s counting period, one person was killed and 331 The post Law enforcement encouraging safety ahead of New Year’s celebrations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
mymoinfo.com

Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase

(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Culvert pipe replacement to close one lane on North Stadium Drive on Thursday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation Central District tweeted on Wednesday that it will be closing one lane of North Stadium Drive at Cottle Drive to replace a culvert pipe. MoDOT Maintenance crews will close one lane of Route E in north Columbia on Thursday (Dec. 29) to replace a culvert pipe at The post Culvert pipe replacement to close one lane on North Stadium Drive on Thursday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri Highway Patrol to begin New Year’s counting period Friday

COLUMBIA, Mo. Missouri State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies are increasing the number of troopers and officers on the roads for the New Year's holiday counting period. The increased law enforcement presence is an effort to ensure people are celebrating the holiday safely. The counting period is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. The post Missouri Highway Patrol to begin New Year’s counting period Friday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

More buildings on MU’s campus with reported damage from pipe bursts

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Faurot Field was not the only area on the University of Missouri campus to experience damages over the weekend, according MU spokesman Christian Basi. Earlier this week, “significant damage” was reported at the football stadium on MU’s campus after pipes burst due to the extreme cold temperatures that affected Mid-Missouri. The reported The post More buildings on MU’s campus with reported damage from pipe bursts appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri personal property tax payments due Saturday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Time is running out for Missourians to get their personal property taxes paid before the Dec. 31 deadline. Whether you choose to drop off your property taxes in person, drop box, by phone or online, you have until 11:59 pm Saturday night to avoid any extra penalties. Friday is the last day to The post Missouri personal property tax payments due Saturday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

Few Details Known After High-Speed Pursuit Through Parts of Lake Area

Few details are being released at this time after a high-speed pursuit which apparently started Thursday night in Osage Beach. What is known is that the suspect vehicle led authorities including Miller County and the highway patrol along eastbound-54 towards Cole County with speeds reportedly reaching 100-plus miles-per-hour. It’s not...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Emergency crews pull out truck from river near Cooper’s Landing

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Rescue crews from Boone County spent Wednesday afternoon near Cooper’s Landing working to remove a truck spotted in the Missouri River. Chuck Leak - assistant fire chief with the Boone County Fire Protection District -- told ABC 17 News before 1 p.m. that rescue crews from several area fire and law enforcement The post Emergency crews pull out truck from river near Cooper’s Landing appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Half of Missouri teachers leave the profession by their fifth year, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The state is hoping increased salaries will prevent that. The DESE has proposed several ways to extend pay raises for teachers. Missouri still sits at the bottom nationwide when it comes The post Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Observed holiday leaves Columbia’s homeless with few options

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Bus routes and city-operated buildings closed their doors Monday in observance of Christmas. However, the closures left Columbia's homeless with few options when a local shelter closed for the day. Room at the Inn is a local shelter in Columbia that extended its hours over the holiday weekend. RATI chose to keep The post Observed holiday leaves Columbia’s homeless with few options appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy