Idaho re-opens Highway 12 as avalanche threat eases
The major cross-state route through Central Idaho has been re-opened, two days after the road was closed because of the threat of avalanches off the steep mountainsides west of Lolo Pass. The Idaho Department of Transportation had closed U.S. 12 for a stretch of several miles east of Kooskia and...
U.S. 12 dead end west of Lolo Pass because of avalanche danger
Highway 12 through Central Idaho remains closed today because of the avalanche danger, cutting off the primary through route to, and from Montana. The Idaho Department of Transportation closed a long section of U.S. Highway 12 Monday because of the climbing danger of a slide coming off the mountains in the steep canyon along the Lochsa River.
Bow WOW: Tips for Walking Your Dog in the Montana Winter
One nice thing about the winter in Montana is that there's a lot less dog poop on our sidewalks, and though my shoes appreciate that, it does make me suspicious that people aren't walking their dogs at all. There are exceptions, but in general dogs love walks— that's why they're...
Cold enough for you? Montana becomes Alaska in dangerous cold snap
Temperatures might not have hit the record marks for cold weather everywhere Thursday morning, but we haven't heard anyone complaining, as Montana copes with an epic cold snap. That doesn't mean a few records weren't snapped as well. In Lincoln, where wind chills topped 60-below early Thursday morning, the mercury...
Montana Youth Hunters Write Awesome Stories for Governor’s Contest
Writing 500 words of compelling content is challenging enough for most adults, let alone youngsters age 10-17. But the contest was not short on entries (some 200 or so). And 10 aspiring outdoor adventure journalist took home some terrific prizes, thanks to a new program created by Montana Governor Greg Gianforte.
Brr! Big Blackout Blamed on Bad Equipment During Extreme Montana Cold
Flathead Electric Cooperative managers are now saying it was a switch on the regional power network that failed yesterday, leaving hundreds of people without electricity during the bitter cold. The outage couldn't have come at a worse time for several hundred customers, right when temperatures had dropped to about 30...
Flathead Electric Crews Working to Restore Power in Montana Cold Snap
It's cold enough in your house with the power on. Imagine what it's like for a few hundred residents on the east side of Montana's Flathead Valley, where crews are responding to widespread outages that developed this morning. Flathead Electric Cooperative reports the problems began around 7:40 this morning when...
Take it Seriously! Dangerous Cold Settles on Western Montana
Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula say Western Montana is still on track for "near record" cold temperatures Thursday morning. And there's still a chance we could even see some records fall. Forecaster Trent Smith said the latest information still shows Missoula with the coldest day in...
Prepare for -30 as Missoula sees worst cold in decades
The National Weather Service is warning residents all across Western Montana to prepare for the coldest temperatures in 40 years, as an extremely strong push of Arctic air blasts across the state. In fact, temperatures dropping to as much as 30-below zero in Missoula may make you forget the heavy...
Northwestern Energy Braces for Peak Power Demand in Montana Cold
Managers of Montana's largest utility say they're ready for this week's extreme cold, although they expect the near-record temperatures to cause peak demand on the grid. And they're hoping their customers will take precautions as well, such as having their "outage kits" ready to go. Like other power providers and...
Montana Search and Rescue Teams Aid in Snowmobiler Rescue During Blizzard
It had all the ingredients to make for a tragic ending. That was avoided, thanks to the determination of search and rescue teams. No food or water. A history of heart problems. White-out conditions. A rapidly dropping temperature. Where could this rider be, and in what condition?. The Montana Outdoor...
Montana Senator Talks Cold Weather, Energy, and the Border
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Senator Steve Daines called into the KGVO Newsmakers line on Tuesday morning and commiserated about the record-cold temperatures headed this way, while sharing a story about the energy policies in Great Britain and Europe. Shivering in London's where it's 53 Degrees. “A colleague in...
Gridlock forces Glacier National Park to expand reservations
Two additional sections of Glacier National Park are being added to the summer reservation systems, removing more destination options for people who haven't planned ahead. The park had used the reservation system for the often-crowded Going-to-the-Sun Road for the past two years. That was expanded to the North Fork entrance station to reach Bowman and Kintla Lake last year. In 2023, reservations will be required starting on May 26th, through September 10th, for the North Fork and Going-to-the-Sun.
Is Driving Without a Front License Plate Illegal in Montana?
Is driving without a front license plate illegal in Montana? Here's what Montana law says about it. I've noticed quite a few cars in Montana without front license plates, so I decided to do some research and figure out if it's legal or not. Is it Illegal to Drive Without...
Montana Ranks 2nd Worst in USA in Protecting Elders from Abuse
According to the National Council on Aging, around 5 million Americans over the age of 60 are abused in some form every year. Much of the abuse actually also comes from family members, but it can come from medical staff and other caretakers as well. There's lots of laws in place to prevent elder abuse, however, it seems that Montana doesn't do a great job in treating elder abuse seriously. A new study has even ranked Montana as being one of the worst states in the nation in this regard.
Huge New Missoula Warehouse Will be For Amazon Delivery
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte broke the news for Missoulians on Friday as he welcomed Amazon to Montana with a huge new warehouse near the Missoula International Airport that will be used as a delivery station. If you Guessed that new Warehouse was for Amazon, you...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,094 Cases, Four New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,634,328 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 562,931 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 230,050 doses have been administered and 76,584 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
How To Throw a Holiday Party Montana Style
If there's two things Montana loves, it's the holidays and parties. A "white Christmas" isn't so much a dream around here, more like a near-certainty. The snowy weather is the perfect backdrop for our Yuletide fun, making soirees with friends and family more cozy and festive. Here's how to throw your holiday party Montana style:
Gift Ideas for the Mountain-Loving Montanan in your Life
Gift giving is hard work, but over the years I've improved at it. The trick is to focus on a favorite activity of your loved one and get them something that involves that— easier said than done, obviously. But if you're struggling to find a gift for the mountain lover in your life, I've got you covered with this list:
Montana’s Oldest Ski Mountain is One for the Ages
Ski season is underway, and Montana has its fair share of stellar resorts. In the spirit of ski season, we decided to dig into the history of Montana's ski mountains. Winter enthusiasts are loving life right now in Montana. The past month has come with constant snowfall, and skiers, snowboarders, and backcountry hikers are hitting the slopes hard. While learning about the history behind Montana's ski resorts, we found something people might want to know.
