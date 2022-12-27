ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to get crêpes in the Capital Region

By Sara Rizzo
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A crêpe is a very thin type of pancake that can come either sweet or savory. They are often served with a variety of fillings such as cheese, fruit, vegetables, meats, and other spreads.

As crêpes are becoming more popular around the area, NEWS10 set out to find restaurants where you can get crêpes. Here’s some places where you order crêpes around the Capital Region.

  • T-Swirl Crêpe
  • The Skinny Pancake
  • Whistling Kettle
    • Locations in Schenectady, Ballston Spa and Troy
  • Cupola Coffee
    • Address: 227 Kingsley Road, Burnt Hills
    • Menu includes a variety of sweet and savory crêpes
  • Shirley’s Restaurant
  • A Little Paris
    • A food truck located in Greenwich serving both savory and sweet crêpes. Currently closed for the winter, it’s set to reopen in the spring.
    • You can view the menu on the A Little Paris Facebook page
  • Kraverie
    • Address: 78 Beekman Street, Saratoga Springs
    • Kraverie is a Korean BBQ restaurant and offers a savory Korean crêpe on its menu
    • You can view the menu on the Kraverie website
  • Brasserie Benelux
