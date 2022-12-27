ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

coolspanish
3d ago

The only one who wants to know what people are writing or doing is the Government.

Reply
8
Related
Android Police

How to check if your text was read on Android

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most communication apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger, and the default Google Messages on the best budget Android phones allow you to see if someone read your text. When your friends, family, or co-workers make lame excuses about missing your messages, use the tricks below to tell if the person has checked your text.
technewstoday.com

How to Tell if Your Phone Has Been Hacked?

If you see suspicious things happening on your phone, like a new app you didn’t install or charges on your bill that don’t make sense, it’s possible that it’s been hacked. Some of the most common methods hackers can use to hack your phone are:. Phishing:...
The US Sun

Change your Google Chrome settings now or it could cost you

CHANGING your Google settings is one of the best ways to stay safe online. If you're constantly panicking about being hacked, you should take take advantage of one of the best Google Chrome features. It could prevent hackers from breaking into your accounts. Not just your Google account either –...
MarketRealist

TikTok User Warns of Walmart Receipt Scam — Shoppers Beware!

In an age of increasing popularity of self-checkout kiosks and avoidance of in-person interactions, plenty of people ring themselves up at Walmart and other retailers. While some people resent having to do the work of checking out their items because fewer cashiers are available, you may want to watch out for the Walmart receipt scam.
Futurism

People Are Canceling Tesla Orders Because They're So Disgusted With Elon Musk

It's not just Tesla investors who are at their wit's end with CEO Elon Musk, who has been making a huge mess of his Twitter takeover. Even the company's customers are becoming wary of association with the embattled billionaire, as CNET reports, by opting for a competitor or canceling their orders.
Phone Arena

T-Mobile customers soon will get a useful gift via the carrier's weekly rewards program

It has been years since we passed along information about T-Mobile's weekly rewards program for subscribers called T-Mobile Tuesdays. T-Mo Report has learned that T-Mobile stores have been receiving shipments of a Portable Selfie Light that will be distributed to T-Mobile subscribers probably sometime this month. The gift contains 28 LED lights arranged in a ring and it attaches to your handset thanks to a hinged grip at the top. The selfie camera will end up in the middle of that ring of lights.
Phone Arena

Android phone callers can be spied on via the motion sensors

Security researchers from five universities in the US have banded together to demonstrate how one can eavesdrop on Android phones by using their motion sensors. Called EarSpy, the proof-of-concept security scare they developed piggybacks on the vibrations that a phone's ear speaker produces which can be subsequently detected by its motion sensors.
itechpost.com

Around 300K Android Devices May Be Infected with Malware That Steals Facebook Credentials

Android malware has been spreading in the form of reading and education apps, which have been ongoing since 2018. The trojan has infected at least 300,000 devices from 71 countries, according to reports, with Vietnam taking in more hits than most. The malware could be found in Google Play, although it has already been taken down.

Comments / 0

Community Policy