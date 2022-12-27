Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
Rome Woman Charged in Hit-and-Run that Killed Floyd County Man
A Rome woman is charged in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a Floyd County man whose body was found on the side of a Polk County highway this past week. Chasmine Miye’ Lowe, 24, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and booked into the Polk County Jail on Tuesday. She is charged with felony counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, and hit and run resulting in serious injury or death.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Friday December 30th
Vincent Johnston, 45 of Centre was arrested December 30th at 1:13 AM, charged with two counts of failure to appear by the Centre Police Department. Billy Haggard, 55 of Piedmont was arrested December 30th at 12:36 AM, charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Centre Police Department.
Report: Atlanta woman charged with DUI, child endangerment
Polk County PD finds mother asleep in car with a five-year-old in at Rockmart Hwy. Food Mart An Atlanta woman remained in the Polk County Jail on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after she was found early on Thursday morning behind the wheel in the parking lot of the Rockmart Highway Food Mart drunk and […]
wrganews.com
FCPD arrests 28-year-old Man for Kidnapping
The Floyd County Police Department arrested a 28-year-old man at his home on Elliot Drive on Wednesday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Ulric Demond Allen Jr. allegedly kidnapped a victim by physically forcing them into his vehicle. Allen also apparently shoved the victim into a wall before striking the victim with his fists. Police stated the attack left visible injuries to the victim. Allen is being charged with kidnapping, 2 counts of battery, and felony probation violation.
Three North Alabama capital murder cases set to head to trial in 2023
The News 19 team has followed a number of cases from the crime scene to the courtroom and sometimes beyond. A handful of the most severe of those cases are heading to trial in the new year.
Polk Jail report – Friday, December 30, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, December 30, 2022 report below.
Man arrested, charged with murder in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden Police Department announced the arrest of a man charged with murder Tuesday. According to Public Information Officer Marcus Hill, officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 300 block of Morningview Drive at around 1:18 p.m. Monday. Officers located the victim, Michael Martin, who died from a gunshot […]
Man found guilty on lesser charge in 2020 fatal brawl
A Marshall County jury returned its verdict earlier this month and found Andrew Norwood guilty of criminally negligent homicide.
WTVC
18-wheeler trailer fire claims man's life in Dalton Friday
DALTON, Ga. — A fire that destroyed an 18-wheeler's trailer claimed the life of a man who was inside it, according to Dalton Police. The incident happened Friday afternoon at 108 South Glenwood Avenue. Police say they do not suspect foul play. Investigators say the victim was apparently a...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Wednesday, December 28th
Jeffery Walsh, age 56 of Centre – UPOCS (x3), UPODP, Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd, Resisting Arrest and DV 3rd;. Jeffrey Walsh, 37 of Centre – DV 3rd and Resisting Arrest;. Shedrick Hill, 41 of Centre – DUI;. Kenneth Cooper, 37 of Gaylesville -FTA/No Plainly Visible Tag and...
1 killed in DeKalb County crash
A crash involving two vehicles in DeKalb County blocked parts of Alabama Highway 176 on Wednesday.
weisradio.com
Body of Missing Floyd County Man Has Been Found
According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol the body of a 28-year-old missing Floyd County man has been discovered in Polk County. Polk County Police asked the Georgia State Patrol for help in the investigation after the body of Sharad Robinson was found Monday on the shoulder of Georgia 1 (Highway 27).
GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man
The Georgia State Patrol confirmed with Polk Today that a Floyd County man who had been missing since mid-December was found dead on the side of Highway 27 North in Polk County on Monday afternoon. GSP's Special Collision Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate the death of 28-year-old Sharad Robinson, who is believed to […]
ABC 33/40 News
One in custody after man shot and killed in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was taken into custody after another man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Gadsden. The Gadsden Police Department said officers responded to the 300 block of Morningview Drive shortly after 1:00 p.m. after getting a call reporting someone had been shot. Police...
WAFF
Two-vehicle wreck in DeKalb Co. claims the life of an Ashville man
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon has claimed the life of an Ashville man. The fatal crash happened on Alabama 176 near DeKalb County 325, two miles east of Collinsville. Alex Hilyer, 40 was fatally injured when the 2021 Ford Escape he was driving collided...
WAFF
Oakwood University assistant basketball coach arrested for murder
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has announced the arrest of a 32-year-old woman in connection to a Thursday evening death investigation. According to a spokesperson for Huntsville PD, a call of shots fired came in at 5:20 p.m. on Dec. 29. Following an initial investigation of the scene, HPD charged Kashonna Jenae Strong, 32, with murder in connection to the death investigation at the Charles Drive home.
Arrest made in hit-and-run death of missing Floyd County man
You need to be logged in to view this content. Please Log In. Not a Member? Join Us
Head-on collision kills Alabama man, injures two others
An Alabama man was killed and two other people injured Wednesday in a head-on collision. Alabama state troopers said Alex B. Hilyer, 40 of Ashville, Alabama, was killed when the 2021 Ford Escape he was driving struck a 2020 Toyota 4Runner at approximately 2:25 p.m. Wednesday on Alabama 176. Troopers...
WAAY-TV
Fire on Skyline Dr. NW in Huntsville
Huntsville Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a fire on Skyline Dr. NW in Huntsville. Please avoid the area. We will update this story as we learn more.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police Department reopens Memorial Parkway
The Huntsville Police Department has reopened Memorial Parkway in all directions. It was closed Monday afternoon due to the buildup of ice. Please use caution due to potential of ice. Avoid the area if possible.
