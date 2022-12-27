ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 suspects accused of battery, numerous robberies, Las Vegas police say

By Ana Gutierrez
 4 days ago

UPDATE: Metro police say thanks to the public they have been able to identify the individuals in these photos.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two suspects are accused of stealing from a business “on multiple occasions,” according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

Both a male and female suspects were observed stealing items from the business near the 3400 block of East Tropicana Road numerous times, including on Nov. 8 around 10:15 a.m.

One suspect was described as a Black woman in her 30s, 5 feet 7 inches, 120 pounds, with black hair and a thin build. The other was described as a Black man in his 30s, 5 feet 11 inches, 135 pounds, with black hair.

The woman allegedly hit an employee in the face before the two fled the business with stolen merchandise.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Comments / 17

redVegas21
4d ago

Why is it open season ALLOWING this kind of violent thievery when it should be open season AGAINST this kind of violent thievery in our open carry state? MAKE THEM THINK TWICE BY SETTING SOME EXAMPLES. 😡😡

MeMe
4d ago

They most likely are going to go sell it. Look on local sites of people selling off Craigslist or something would be how you catch them.

Alpha1
4d ago

Battery is personal. Deserves more time.Dangerous individuals with disregard for human life 🐀

