2 suspects accused of battery, numerous robberies, Las Vegas police say

UPDATE: Metro police say thanks to the public they have been able to identify the individuals in these photos.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two suspects are accused of stealing from a business “on multiple occasions,” according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

Both a male and female suspects were observed stealing items from the business near the 3400 block of East Tropicana Road numerous times, including on Nov. 8 around 10:15 a.m.

One suspect was described as a Black woman in her 30s, 5 feet 7 inches, 120 pounds, with black hair and a thin build. The other was described as a Black man in his 30s, 5 feet 11 inches, 135 pounds, with black hair.

The woman allegedly hit an employee in the face before the two fled the business with stolen merchandise.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

