Bessemer, AL

wbrc.com

Moody man arrested for murder of De’Anthony Samuels

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested a Moody man following the shooting death of De’Anthony Samuels earlier this month. Quinton Kirby Little, Jr., 25, turned himself in on Thursday after detectives obtained a warrant for murder with a bond of $60,000. Little was transported to the Jefferson...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

2 men, teen arrested in string of home invasion burglaries, robberies

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer Police Department has arrested three individuals in connection to a string of home invasion style burglaries and robberies. According to police, on Dec. 27, officers responded to three calls that suspects were forcing their way into occupied homes and looking for anything valuable. While...
BESSEMER, AL
AL.com

Investigators seize more than 150 catalytic converters from Tuscaloosa home; 58-year-old charged

A Tuscaloosa man is facing multiple felony charges after a months-long investigation turned up more than 150 catalytic converters at his home. Gregory Bernard Hudson, 58, was taken into custody early Wednesday by the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, said TPD spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor. Following Hudson’s arrest, investigators...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Suspect charged in Birmingham shooting that killed 1, wounded 2

A 21-year-old suspect is behind bars in a Monday morning shooting that left one person dead, and two others wounded, including a juvenile. Birmingham police Wednesday identified the suspect as Alphonso David Lockhart III. He is charged with murder in the slaying of 25-year-old Charles Edward Smith. He is also...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 men, teen arrested in connection to Bessemer robbery

wvtm13.com

Three arrested in Bessemer home invasion robberies

wbrc.com

Man arrested after more than 150 catalytic converters found at this home

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man was arrested Tuesday after officials found more than 150 catalytic converters at his home during a search. 58-year-old Gregory Bernard Hudson is facing felony charges related to not properly documenting the purchase of certain items as well as receiving stolen property. Tuesday investigators...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Family member arrested after dispute leaves one man dead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department obtained warrants for the arrest of Clinton Ruffin, 40, in connection with the murder of Orlando Ruffin on Thursday, Dec. 22. Investigators say during a dispute at a family gathering on Beulah Avenue, someone pulled a gun, shooting Orlando Ruffin multiple times....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner’s office identifies Thursday shooting victim

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the shooting victim that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 9:04 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Orlando Dewaun Ruffin, 37, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault. Related Story: Man shot multiple times in Birmingham […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Man killed in Hueytown domestic shooting now identified

Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot to death in Hueytown early Friday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Marcus Cornelius Jackson. He was 38 and lived in Birmingham. Hueytown police responded to the 1400 block of Hueytown Road about 12:45 a.m....
HUEYTOWN, AL
wbrc.com

One dead, one injured in Monday night shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after two people went to UAB Hospital with gunshot wounds Monday, Dec. 26. According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the hospital around 7:30 p.m. on report of two people shot. Officers arrived at the hospital to learn that one of the victims was pronounced deceased. He has been identified as 18-year-old Kamarian Morris.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man killed, juvenile injured in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway after a Birmingham shooting left a man dead and a juvenile injured Monday night. Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department reported that South Precinct officers were dispatched to UAB Hospital on a report of two males shot at around 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived at UAB […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Funeral service announced for 12-year-old Audriana Pearson

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Family, friends, and community members will gather on Thursday in Center Point to remember 12-year-old Audriana Pearson, the victim of a drive-by shooting earlier this month. Funeral services have been announced for Thursday, December 29 at noon inside the church sanctuary at Greater Grace Baptist...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
