FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Moody man charged with murder in downtown Birmingham shooting following gambling dispute, police say
A Moody man was arrested and charged with murder in last week’s fatal shooting of another man in downtown Birmingham following a gambling dispute, police said Thursday. Quinton Kirby Little, Jr., 25, of Moody, turned himself in to Birmingham homicide detectives Thursday and was arrested on murder charges in the fatal shooting of De’Anthony Samuels.
wbrc.com
Moody man arrested for murder of De’Anthony Samuels
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested a Moody man following the shooting death of De’Anthony Samuels earlier this month. Quinton Kirby Little, Jr., 25, turned himself in on Thursday after detectives obtained a warrant for murder with a bond of $60,000. Little was transported to the Jefferson...
wbrc.com
2 men, teen arrested in string of home invasion burglaries, robberies
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer Police Department has arrested three individuals in connection to a string of home invasion style burglaries and robberies. According to police, on Dec. 27, officers responded to three calls that suspects were forcing their way into occupied homes and looking for anything valuable. While...
1 killed, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash after police chase
A woman was killed early Friday in a Tuscaloosa crash following a police pursuit that began with a traffic stop. A Tuscaloosa police officer at 4 a.m. tried to stop a vehicle that had run a stop sign at 13th Street East and 15th Avenue, said TPD spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor.
Two teens - ages 15 and 16 - among 4 suspected in Bessemer home invasions
Four people, including a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, are accused in a spate of home invasions in Bessemer. On Tuesday, said Bessemer police Lt. Christian Clemons, officers responded to three separate incidents of intruders forcing their way into occupied homes. While investigating the first two incidents, Clemons said, officers stopped...
Investigators seize more than 150 catalytic converters from Tuscaloosa home; 58-year-old charged
A Tuscaloosa man is facing multiple felony charges after a months-long investigation turned up more than 150 catalytic converters at his home. Gregory Bernard Hudson, 58, was taken into custody early Wednesday by the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, said TPD spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor. Following Hudson’s arrest, investigators...
Suspect charged in Birmingham shooting that killed 1, wounded 2
A 21-year-old suspect is behind bars in a Monday morning shooting that left one person dead, and two others wounded, including a juvenile. Birmingham police Wednesday identified the suspect as Alphonso David Lockhart III. He is charged with murder in the slaying of 25-year-old Charles Edward Smith. He is also...
2 men, teen arrested in connection to Bessemer robbery
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department has arrested three people in connection to a home invasion that occurred Tuesday. Devontae Thomas, 30, was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree robbery. Vada Floyd, 33, was also charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD make arrest after man shot, killed following family dispute
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant in connection to the murder of Orlando Ruffin. Ruffin was shot and killed on Thursday, Dec. 22 in the 2200 block of Beulah Avenue, after a dispute with relatives. Police have identified the suspect as 40-year-old Clinton...
wvtm13.com
Three arrested in Bessemer home invasion robberies
BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police arrested three people in a string of home invasion-style burglaries and robberies. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, officers responded to three reports of suspects forcing their way into occupied homes, looking for valuables. While investigating the first two incidents, investigators pulled over a vehicle suspected...
wbrc.com
Man arrested after more than 150 catalytic converters found at this home
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man was arrested Tuesday after officials found more than 150 catalytic converters at his home during a search. 58-year-old Gregory Bernard Hudson is facing felony charges related to not properly documenting the purchase of certain items as well as receiving stolen property. Tuesday investigators...
Man found stabbed to death Christmas Day not found for hours, police said
An Alabama man was stabbed and left bleeding for hours on Christmas Day in an alley next to the halfway house where he was living, a TV station reported. Bessemer police said a passerby spotted Clay Austin Parker, 41, lying on 6th Alley North at the Arc of Bessemer halfway house.
wvtm13.com
Family member arrested after dispute leaves one man dead
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department obtained warrants for the arrest of Clinton Ruffin, 40, in connection with the murder of Orlando Ruffin on Thursday, Dec. 22. Investigators say during a dispute at a family gathering on Beulah Avenue, someone pulled a gun, shooting Orlando Ruffin multiple times....
Man jailed, held without bond in deadly Christmas day stabbing in Bessemer
Formal charges have been filed against the man accused in a fatal stabbing Christmas day in Bessemer. Timothy Searcy, 34, is charged with murder in the slaying of 41-year-old Clay Austin Parker. Both men were residences of ARC of Bessemer, a reentry program – or halfway house – for former...
wvtm13.com
Man stabbed to death on Christmas Day at Bessemer halfway house
BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police have a person in custody after a man was found stabbed to death on Christmas Day. Police were called around 6:45 p.m. to the 1700 block of 6th Alley North on a report of a person down. When officers arrived they found Clay Austin...
UPDATE: Coroner’s office identifies Thursday shooting victim
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the shooting victim that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 9:04 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Orlando Dewaun Ruffin, 37, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault. Related Story: Man shot multiple times in Birmingham […]
Man killed in Hueytown domestic shooting now identified
Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot to death in Hueytown early Friday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Marcus Cornelius Jackson. He was 38 and lived in Birmingham. Hueytown police responded to the 1400 block of Hueytown Road about 12:45 a.m....
wbrc.com
One dead, one injured in Monday night shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after two people went to UAB Hospital with gunshot wounds Monday, Dec. 26. According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the hospital around 7:30 p.m. on report of two people shot. Officers arrived at the hospital to learn that one of the victims was pronounced deceased. He has been identified as 18-year-old Kamarian Morris.
Man killed, juvenile injured in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway after a Birmingham shooting left a man dead and a juvenile injured Monday night. Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department reported that South Precinct officers were dispatched to UAB Hospital on a report of two males shot at around 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived at UAB […]
wbrc.com
Funeral service announced for 12-year-old Audriana Pearson
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Family, friends, and community members will gather on Thursday in Center Point to remember 12-year-old Audriana Pearson, the victim of a drive-by shooting earlier this month. Funeral services have been announced for Thursday, December 29 at noon inside the church sanctuary at Greater Grace Baptist...
