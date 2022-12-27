Read full article on original website
radioresultsnetwork.com
Governor Whitmer Signs Final Bills Of 2022 Into Law
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bills 1222 and 1223 to advance economic development in Michigan. She also signed legislation to increase access to local courts, strengthen marketplace regulations, and more. Today is the final bill signing of the legislative season and brings the total number of bipartisan bills signed by Governor Whitmer to 1,026.
Good behavior bills could mean shorter sentences in Michigan
A pair of bills introduced in the State House would allow the Michigan Department of Corrections to shave time off of prisoners' sentences for good behavior.
wlen.com
AG Nessel Urges Hope College Current/Former Students Possibly Impacted by Data Breach to Take Action
Holland, MI – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging current and former Hope College students who believe they were impacted by the data breach announced earlier this month to take appropriate steps to protect their information from identity theft. Hope College reported a massive data breach to the...
UpNorthLive.com
Whitmer, Gilchrist wrap up 2022, prepare for a very different second term
LANSING, Mich. — As they wrap up their first four years in the state's top office, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II sat down with our political reporter Rachel Louise Just to review and look ahead to a very different second term. Whitmer and Gilchrist will...
wbkb11.com
USDA Awards Grants to Northeast Michigan Counties
Four counties in northeast Michigan have received Housing Preservation Grants from the United States Department of Agriculture. Alpena, Arenac, Ogemaw, and Oscoda counties all received grants to repair or improve homes in their respective areas. Those three counties excluding Alpena received $87,200, while Alpena county received $137,220. Each county will contribute their own funds to the project. This funding will create economic opportunities for lower income families in rural Michigan and allow them to make necessary repairs to their homes. In Alpena, they’ve already helped install furnaces in some homes that didn’t have them before.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What the Jan. 6 final investigation report says about Michigan
The January 6th Committee detailed the pressure from former President Trump and his 2020 campaign team that hoped to overturn the election in Michigan in their final investigation report. Michigan was the third most mentioned state in the almost 850-page investigation report that revealed new information about the Trump campaign’s...
UpNorthLive.com
AG urges students impacted by Hope College breach to protect data
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Wednesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a press release urging current and former Hope College students who believe they were impacted by a recent data breach to take steps to protect their information from identity theft. On Dec. 15, Hope College reported a massive...
Here's Why: We are removing more dams in West Michigan!
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — When it comes to living in West Michigan, rivers and fishing have long been two of the most popular attractions for the region. However, in years past, these rivers weren't primarily used for recreation, they were used for industry. A relic of this era are...
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Whitmer signs bill to create state operated veterans cemetery
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Tuesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that she signed a bill on Dec. 22 to authorize the creation of a state operated veterans cemetery. Senate Bill 971 creates the Veterans Cemetary Act, which will allow the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to acquire and...
Power utility ponders fate of 13 historic Michigan dams
Federal licenses to operate dams owned by Consumers Energy are set to expire in 2034
UpNorthLive.com
Democrat Kris Mayes wins Arizona attorney general race after close recount
PHOENIX (AP) — A recount of votes has confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh in the Arizona attorney general's race, one of the closest elections in state history. The highly anticipated results announced Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court are among the last in the country...
UpNorthLive.com
New law to provide a clean slate for some with felonies, misdemeanors
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- With the new year, a bunch of new laws will go into effect for Michigan residents. One of those laws is already on the books, but this year, it will see big changes that could have a far-reaching impact when it comes to criminal convictions.
UpNorthLive.com
Police picking up patrols for New Year's Eve
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Drive sober or get pulled over. The yearly holiday campaign by Michigan State Police is in full force. There will be extra officers on the roads this New Year's Eve across northern Michigan. Police want to remind drivers to stay safe while you have fun celebrating.
Michigan residents may see and hear 180th Fighter Wing jets training Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Fighter jets from the Ohio Air National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an exercise in the skies over northeast Michigan Wednesday morning. People who live near the Elkton, Bad Axe and Cass City, Michigan areas may hear and see fighter jets between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m..
Is It Illegal to Drive With a Snow-Covered License Plate in Michigan?
How many times have you gone outside to clean the snow off your windshield, roof, headlights, and windows, but forgot to clear it away from your license plate? For many Michiganders, this is something that happens all the time in the winter. Even though many of us forget to clear...
Michigan had more deaths than births for 2nd straight year
For the second straight year, Michigan had more people die than people born, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
UpNorthLive.com
Energy companies continue to restore power to Michigan households
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Energy restoration efforts are still ongoing, days after a blizzard hit northern Michigan over the holiday weekend. Power has been restored to a majority of those impacted by the blizzard, but work crews across the state are still working to restore power to many Michiganders. Another story:...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Whitmer signed 1,000 laws in first term as governor; here’s 8 she vetoed
In her first term as Michigan’s governor, Gretchen Whitmer signed 1,000 laws. That number indicates a high level of engagement between Whitmer and the Republicans who ran the Legislature back then. She noted the milestone Thursday on Twitter. The 1,000th law, Whitmer said, “will strengthen Michigan Reconnect and put...
Don’t Forget: New Laws Taking Effect in Michigan in 2023
Here we are on the brink of a new year. While we're all preoccupied with what our hopes and goals are for 2023, there are a couple of new laws coming in 2023 that you may have forgotten about. Now, these laws may or may not affect you personally, but, overall, they're bringing positive changes.
UpNorthLive.com
Join us for virtual townhall on the 2022 Christmas blizzard
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- It was a blizzard that brought much of Michigan to a standstill on what would normally be one of the busiest travel times of the year. The storm included high winds, snowfall and slippery road conditions. The blizzard brought more than three feet of snowfall to...
