ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
radioresultsnetwork.com

Governor Whitmer Signs Final Bills Of 2022 Into Law

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bills 1222 and 1223 to advance economic development in Michigan. She also signed legislation to increase access to local courts, strengthen marketplace regulations, and more. Today is the final bill signing of the legislative season and brings the total number of bipartisan bills signed by Governor Whitmer to 1,026.
MICHIGAN STATE
wbkb11.com

USDA Awards Grants to Northeast Michigan Counties

Four counties in northeast Michigan have received Housing Preservation Grants from the United States Department of Agriculture. Alpena, Arenac, Ogemaw, and Oscoda counties all received grants to repair or improve homes in their respective areas. Those three counties excluding Alpena received $87,200, while Alpena county received $137,220. Each county will contribute their own funds to the project. This funding will create economic opportunities for lower income families in rural Michigan and allow them to make necessary repairs to their homes. In Alpena, they’ve already helped install furnaces in some homes that didn’t have them before.
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

What the Jan. 6 final investigation report says about Michigan

The January 6th Committee detailed the pressure from former President Trump and his 2020 campaign team that hoped to overturn the election in Michigan in their final investigation report. Michigan was the third most mentioned state in the almost 850-page investigation report that revealed new information about the Trump campaign’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

AG urges students impacted by Hope College breach to protect data

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Wednesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a press release urging current and former Hope College students who believe they were impacted by a recent data breach to take steps to protect their information from identity theft. On Dec. 15, Hope College reported a massive...
HOLLAND, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Gov. Whitmer signs bill to create state operated veterans cemetery

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Tuesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that she signed a bill on Dec. 22 to authorize the creation of a state operated veterans cemetery. Senate Bill 971 creates the Veterans Cemetary Act, which will allow the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to acquire and...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Democrat Kris Mayes wins Arizona attorney general race after close recount

PHOENIX (AP) — A recount of votes has confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh in the Arizona attorney general's race, one of the closest elections in state history. The highly anticipated results announced Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court are among the last in the country...
ARIZONA STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Police picking up patrols for New Year's Eve

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Drive sober or get pulled over. The yearly holiday campaign by Michigan State Police is in full force. There will be extra officers on the roads this New Year's Eve across northern Michigan. Police want to remind drivers to stay safe while you have fun celebrating.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Energy companies continue to restore power to Michigan households

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Energy restoration efforts are still ongoing, days after a blizzard hit northern Michigan over the holiday weekend. Power has been restored to a majority of those impacted by the blizzard, but work crews across the state are still working to restore power to many Michiganders. Another story:...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Whitmer signed 1,000 laws in first term as governor; here’s 8 she vetoed

In her first term as Michigan’s governor, Gretchen Whitmer signed 1,000 laws. That number indicates a high level of engagement between Whitmer and the Republicans who ran the Legislature back then. She noted the milestone Thursday on Twitter. The 1,000th law, Whitmer said, “will strengthen Michigan Reconnect and put...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Join us for virtual townhall on the 2022 Christmas blizzard

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- It was a blizzard that brought much of Michigan to a standstill on what would normally be one of the busiest travel times of the year. The storm included high winds, snowfall and slippery road conditions. The blizzard brought more than three feet of snowfall to...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy