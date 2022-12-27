Is Kyler Murray’s attitude causing problems for the Cardinals? Could Kliff Kingsbury end up getting fired?

Read full article on original website
Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury overwhelming favorite to be next NFL coach fired
The odds are not in Kliff Kingsbury's favor to return as the coach of the Arizona Cardinals, at least according to one site. Odds Checker has released odds for the next NFL coach fired and Kingsbury is at -300 in the odds, or a 75% implied chance. The Houston Texans'...
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle says the players want Steve Wilks as their next head coach
The Carolina Panthers look like a different team under Steve Wilks. Sam Darnold is playing lights out right now and let’s face it the Panthers are winning. The Panthers made Steve Wilks their interim head coach and now the players are backing him and want him to be the head coach.
Antonio Brown releases another Tom Brady direct message | Brady is telling him call if he needs anything
Antonio Brown has been trying to paint Tom Brady as a piece of crap, and Tom consistently looks like a good friend who is truly concerned about Antonio Brown’s well-being. Brown released a message on his snapchat that was a direct message from Tom Brady. The crazy thing is Brady is trying to tell him to not give in, and that he can handle the attacks from the enemy.
Davante Adams responds as Derek Car reportedly leaves Raiders amid demotion: 'The reason why I came here'
With Derek Carr out as starting quarterback, the Las Vegas Raiders are moving on without him in the locker room. Meanwhile, his Raiders teammates including close friend Davante Adams have responded to the news. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham was taking over for...
Russell Wilson is very upset for letting Nathaniel Hackett down | Blames his play for the firing
Is Russell Wilson to blame for the Denver Broncos firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett? If you watched the Broncos games there was a lot more to blame than just Russ, but the star quarterback definitely is taking it hard for his poor play. Russell told reporters he wish he could...
Kliff Kingsbury shares surprising detail about JJ Watt retirement
JJ Watt surprised a lot of fans when he announced this week that he will retire at the end of the season, and Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he found out the same way everyone else did. Kingsbury told reporters on Wednesday that he had “no idea” Watt was planning to retire. “I’m... The post Kliff Kingsbury shares surprising detail about JJ Watt retirement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Three-Time NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Leaves Team After Being Benched
One of the top quarterbacks in the NFL has stepped away from the team. According to ESPN, Carr has left the Las Vegas Raiders for the rest of the season after he was benched for Jarrett Stidham. Carr and the Raiders agreed on the decision to avoid any distractions. This comes after the Raiders lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 on Sunday, and in that game, Carr threw for 174 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.
Lamar Jackson Injury Update: Did Lamar suffer a grade 2 PCL sprain?
Dr. Jesse Morse provides an update on the timeline from Lamar Jackson’s return as more information on his injury has become available. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
San Francisco 49ers’ Brock Purdy can make NFL history with Week 17 win
San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has already set NFL records and joined elite lists through just three starts
NFL coaches fired 2022-’23: Frank Reich, Nathaniel Hackett among in-season firings
The National Football League hasn’t even reached the offseason and we’ve already seen a number of NFL coaches fired in
A video of Michael Bidwill on ‘Hard Knocks’ quickly catches the attention of Cardinals fans
This season, Arizona Cardinals fans have had the rare opportunity to see inside the locker room and up close on the sidelines thanks to the team’s coverage on HBO Hard Knocks. Each week brings a new discussion to the table. Whether it be Budda Bakers’ determination to win, sideline...
Dolphins final Week 17 injury report: players up in the air vs. Patriots
The Miami Dolphins completed their final practice of the week on Friday at the Baptist Health Training Complex in preparation for their New Year’s Day battle with the New England Patriots. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) was ruled out for the matchup. Only one player, offensive tackle Eric Fisher (calf)...
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman out for eighth-straight game
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without their speedy receiver for another game.
Colt McCoy clears concussion protocol, expected to start vs. Falcons
The Arizona Cardinals should have quarterback Colt McCoy back on the field leading the offense at quarterback this weekend when they face the Atlanta Falcons on the road. McCoy, who suffered a concussion in the second half of the team’s 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 15, missed their 19-16 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16.
Arizona Cardinals release offensive lineman Wyatt Davis
The Arizona Cardinals released offensive lineman Wyatt Davis on Tuesday. Wyatt was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals on Nov. 9. The offensive lineman played one offensive snap in the 27-17 win at the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10 on Nov. 13. Wyatt did not play in the Week...
NFL Transactions for December 28th, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl
Cardinals worked out WR Auden Tate, DB Chris Wilcox and DB Jordan Miller. Colts signed CB Darrell Baker Jr. to their active roster. Jaguars worked out LB Kenny Young, LB Jordan Evans, LS Garrison Sanborn and LS Steven Wirtel. Jaguars signed DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to their active roster. Jaguars signed...
