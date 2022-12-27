ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasta sold to Pennsylvania distributors recalled due to possible listeria risk

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A New Jersey-based pasta company is recalling over 5,600 pounds of pasta due to the potential of listeria bacteria contamination. Caesar’s Pasta, LLC, of Blackwood, New Jersey, is recalling 5,610 pounds of frozen manicotti, according to a company announcement posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
