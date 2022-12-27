Read full article on original website
Shocking, tragic and contentious: WGIL’s Top 10 Stories of 2022 in the Galesburg area
As the calendar turns to 2023, it’s time to wrap up the year that was in the Galesburg area. Health care issues, the tragic death of a law enforcement officer in the line of duty, a change of leadership in Galesburg city government and the saga of where to build and how to fund a new community center dominated the headlines in 2022.
Galesburg Council may grant funds for Discovery Depot; Find out why the Children’s Museum is in need
Galesburg City Council on Monday will vote on a grant agreement for the Discovery Depot. The Children’s Museum is in need of additional funds for operational expenses, and in the past was included in a Tax Increment Financing District. TIF District 1 recently dissolved after existing since 1985 and...
Galesburg is without a 24-hour pharmacy. Here’s why Walgreens was forced to reduce its hours
Galesburg is temporarily without a 24-hour retail pharmacy. Due to staffing issues, Galesburg’s only 24-hour pharmacy — Walgreen’s on West Fremont Street — has had to reduce its hours. As of Thursday, pharmacy hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 21-28, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 21-28, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Notable deaths of 2022: Remembering influential Galesburg-area people we lost this year
From popular coaches and teachers, to radio and newspaper personalities, to business icons and civic leaders, to a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty, 2022 marked the passing of many notable individuals who left their marks on the Galesburg-area. As we near the end of the year, we once again take the time to look back at those individuals we have lost in the past year.
Judge invalidates cash bail reform in some counties including Knox
A Kankakee County judge ruled Wednesday that lawmakers overreached their constitutional authority in passing a measure to abolish cash bail in Illinois, while other provisions in the wide-ranging SAFE-T Act criminal justice reform were not affected by the ruling. The ruling by Judge Thomas W. Cunnington leaves the impending cash...
Galesburg man facing numerous charges after resisting police during a domestic incident
Galesburg Police around 7:00 am on Saturday, December 24th responded to the 200 block of Michigan Avenue for reports of a male subject causing a disturbance with a possible panic attack. Police arrived and met with a very aggressive 31-year-old man who was tensing up, cursing, pacing around the room, and lashing out at two women at the residence. One of the women, the male suspect’s girlfriend, told police he wasn’t acting himself and she thought someone slipped something into his drink at the bar the night before. The male suspect at one point grabbed one of the women by the neck and would stare down officers and charge at them. Officers were forced to wrestle the man to the ground to detain him – and one officer was struck in the face in the process. Police were forced to use a taser on the man to get him into handcuffs. He was transported to OSF St. Mary’s Medical Center for an evaluation. The man was later transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Domestic Battery causing Bodily Harm, Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer, and a felony charge of Resisting Arrest.
Galesburg man charged after holding woman at knife-point.
Galesburg Police on Friday afternoon responded to the 400 block of Soangetaha Road for a report of a battery. Police arrived to find a broken apartment door pushed-in in the wrong direction and could overhear a female say “you tried to stab me in the back.” Officers entered and made contact with a 31-year-old female victim who directed officers to a back bedroom where they made contact with a 40-year-old Galesburg man laying on a bed. The woman told police she became angry when the man took her car without permission. The man pushed the woman up against the wall, punched her in the back of the head, broke the front door, and then held her at knife-point. The woman had some small cuts on her neck and back and a mark on her stomach. The man had a knife sheath attached to his pants. The man was taken to the Knox County Jail and charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery.
OSF HealthCare announces new chief medical officer for hospitals in Galesburg and Monmouth
The largest healthcare provider in the region has announced a new administrator for two local hospitals. OSF Healthcare announced Tuesday that Dr. Glenn J. Milos will be the new vice president and Chief Medical Officer at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg and OSF Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth.
City of Galesburg creating new administrative role; Wayne Carl set to retire in 2023
The City of Galesburg officially approved the creation of a new administrative position, Director of Public Works/ Assistant City Manager, at their meeting Monday. The position would remain the head of the Public Works Department but also assist the city manager on an as-needed basis. City Manager Gerald Smith says...
Galesburg Aldermen pass home rules sales tax increase
Galesburg City Council on Monday night passed a .25 percent increase to the home rule sales tax. The final vote went along an expected route; 4-3 with Kevin Wallace, Dwight White, Jaclyn Smith-Esters, and Sarah Davis voting in favor. Bradley Hix, Larry Cox, and Wayne Dennis were opposed. Aldermen and...
Galesburg man facing a slew of charges after domestic incident turns physical
Galesburg Police responded to a report of a physical domestic disturbance around 8:20 pm last Wednesday, December 21st, in the 2000 block of East Knox Street – the Iowa Court housing. Police met with a 24-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman. The 24-year-old woman said her boyfriend of four years, a 25-year-old Galesburg man, came home and became upset because the 20-year-old woman was there – who is also the man’s cousin. A physical argument ensued. The man struck the 24-year-old woman in the ribs and then shattered both women’s cell phones. Several hours later, officers made contact with the male suspect at his residence and he was taken into custody. The man ultimately admitted that methamphetamine use has caused him to become paranoid and he admitted to breaking the women’s phones. The man was transported to the Knox County Jail. He was charged with two counts of Domestic Battery, two counts of Interfering with the report of Domestic Battery, two counts of Criminal Damage to Property, Trespassing, and a valid Knox County Warrant for battery.
GPD respond to 911 hang-up call made by intoxicated driver
Galesburg Police last Tuesday responded to a 911 hang-up in the 2000 block of East Knox Street where upon arrival, officers located the caller who was intoxicated and passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle. Officers were eventually able to wake the 25-year-old woman who was very uncooperative with police. The woman refused to exit the vehicle and at one point, flipped off officers, put sunglasses on, turned the radio up, and laid back down. After police eventually gained entry, the woman still refused to exit the vehicle and was eventually pulled from the vehicle and detained. An open container of alcohol and a baggie containing cannabis was located inside the vehicle. At the public safety building, the woman refused to conduct a field sobriety test or submit a breath sample. The woman was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Driving Under the Influence, Resisting a Peace Officer and Possession of Adult-Use Cannabis.
PHOTOS: 2022 Christmas lights in and around Galesburg
Here is a gallery of Christmas lights in and around Galesburg for the 2022 holiday season. (Photos courtesy STEVE DAVIS/SeedCo Media)
Sales tax increase tops Monday’s Galesburg Council agenda
The Galesburg City Council on Monday night is set to vote on an increase in the home rule sales tax from 1 percent to 1.25 percent. City administration has brought this plan forward as a way to raise revenue by $950,000, paying for city road improvements and a community center.
There’s a method to snow and ice removal. Here is Galesburg’s plan once winter arrives
Confidence remains high that accumulating snow, bitter cold temperatures and strong winds will cause major impacts to holiday travel Thursday through Friday. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, which is tracking a significant winter storm system for Thursday into Friday. Accumulating snow and strong winds could cause travel impacts all across the area, especially Thursday night.
Former Knox County sheriff, Galesburg Police officer and restaurant owner has died
A former Knox County sheriff, Galesburg Police officer and restaurant owner has died. Kenneth “Ken” Harding, who served one term as Knox County sheriff from 1994-98, died Tuesday, Dec. 20. According to his obituary, Harding passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was 87.
Not as much snow, but winds will lead to blizzard-like conditions for Galesburg. Here’s what to expect
Galesburg should see its first white Christmas in five years, but the days leading up to the holiday will be filled with extreme cold temperates and blizzard-like conditions. Michael Albano, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln, tells WGIL a powerhouse winter storm that arrives Thursday is so big it will impact central and western Illinois through Saturday morning.
The Otherside of the tax increase: Galesburg Aldermen speak to WGIL about opposition to sales tax increase
Galesburg City Council Members Bradley Hix (Ward 1) and Larry Cox (Ward 7) stopped by Galesburg’s Evening News Wednesday to talk about their opinions on a proposed increase in the home rule sales tax, a proposed community center, and all the moving pieces behind both topics. Here you can...
‘A convenient way to treat minor illnesses and injuries.’ OSF OnCall opens soon in Galesburg
OSF HealthCare will soon offer a new convenient option in Galesburg for patients who need urgent care that do not require a trip to the emergency department. A new OSF OnCall Urgent Care clinic is scheduled to open Jan. 2 at 2779 Volunteer Drive, Suite 201, near the Walmart location.
