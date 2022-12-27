Galesburg Police around 7:00 am on Saturday, December 24th responded to the 200 block of Michigan Avenue for reports of a male subject causing a disturbance with a possible panic attack. Police arrived and met with a very aggressive 31-year-old man who was tensing up, cursing, pacing around the room, and lashing out at two women at the residence. One of the women, the male suspect’s girlfriend, told police he wasn’t acting himself and she thought someone slipped something into his drink at the bar the night before. The male suspect at one point grabbed one of the women by the neck and would stare down officers and charge at them. Officers were forced to wrestle the man to the ground to detain him – and one officer was struck in the face in the process. Police were forced to use a taser on the man to get him into handcuffs. He was transported to OSF St. Mary’s Medical Center for an evaluation. The man was later transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Domestic Battery causing Bodily Harm, Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer, and a felony charge of Resisting Arrest.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO