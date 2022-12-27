ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Notable deaths of 2022: Remembering influential Galesburg-area people we lost this year

From popular coaches and teachers, to radio and newspaper personalities, to business icons and civic leaders, to a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty, 2022 marked the passing of many notable individuals who left their marks on the Galesburg-area. As we near the end of the year, we once again take the time to look back at those individuals we have lost in the past year.
Galesburg man facing numerous charges after resisting police during a domestic incident

Galesburg Police around 7:00 am on Saturday, December 24th responded to the 200 block of Michigan Avenue for reports of a male subject causing a disturbance with a possible panic attack. Police arrived and met with a very aggressive 31-year-old man who was tensing up, cursing, pacing around the room, and lashing out at two women at the residence. One of the women, the male suspect’s girlfriend, told police he wasn’t acting himself and she thought someone slipped something into his drink at the bar the night before. The male suspect at one point grabbed one of the women by the neck and would stare down officers and charge at them. Officers were forced to wrestle the man to the ground to detain him – and one officer was struck in the face in the process. Police were forced to use a taser on the man to get him into handcuffs. He was transported to OSF St. Mary’s Medical Center for an evaluation. The man was later transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Domestic Battery causing Bodily Harm, Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer, and a felony charge of Resisting Arrest.
Galesburg man charged after holding woman at knife-point.

Galesburg Police on Friday afternoon responded to the 400 block of Soangetaha Road for a report of a battery. Police arrived to find a broken apartment door pushed-in in the wrong direction and could overhear a female say “you tried to stab me in the back.” Officers entered and made contact with a 31-year-old female victim who directed officers to a back bedroom where they made contact with a 40-year-old Galesburg man laying on a bed. The woman told police she became angry when the man took her car without permission. The man pushed the woman up against the wall, punched her in the back of the head, broke the front door, and then held her at knife-point. The woman had some small cuts on her neck and back and a mark on her stomach. The man had a knife sheath attached to his pants. The man was taken to the Knox County Jail and charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery.
Galesburg man facing a slew of charges after domestic incident turns physical

Galesburg Police responded to a report of a physical domestic disturbance around 8:20 pm last Wednesday, December 21st, in the 2000 block of East Knox Street – the Iowa Court housing. Police met with a 24-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman. The 24-year-old woman said her boyfriend of four years, a 25-year-old Galesburg man, came home and became upset because the 20-year-old woman was there – who is also the man’s cousin. A physical argument ensued. The man struck the 24-year-old woman in the ribs and then shattered both women’s cell phones. Several hours later, officers made contact with the male suspect at his residence and he was taken into custody. The man ultimately admitted that methamphetamine use has caused him to become paranoid and he admitted to breaking the women’s phones. The man was transported to the Knox County Jail. He was charged with two counts of Domestic Battery, two counts of Interfering with the report of Domestic Battery, two counts of Criminal Damage to Property, Trespassing, and a valid Knox County Warrant for battery.
GPD respond to 911 hang-up call made by intoxicated driver

Galesburg Police last Tuesday responded to a 911 hang-up in the 2000 block of East Knox Street where upon arrival, officers located the caller who was intoxicated and passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle. Officers were eventually able to wake the 25-year-old woman who was very uncooperative with police. The woman refused to exit the vehicle and at one point, flipped off officers, put sunglasses on, turned the radio up, and laid back down. After police eventually gained entry, the woman still refused to exit the vehicle and was eventually pulled from the vehicle and detained. An open container of alcohol and a baggie containing cannabis was located inside the vehicle. At the public safety building, the woman refused to conduct a field sobriety test or submit a breath sample. The woman was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Driving Under the Influence, Resisting a Peace Officer and Possession of Adult-Use Cannabis.
There’s a method to snow and ice removal. Here is Galesburg’s plan once winter arrives

Confidence remains high that accumulating snow, bitter cold temperatures and strong winds will cause major impacts to holiday travel Thursday through Friday. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, which is tracking a significant winter storm system for Thursday into Friday. Accumulating snow and strong winds could cause travel impacts all across the area, especially Thursday night.
Not as much snow, but winds will lead to blizzard-like conditions for Galesburg. Here’s what to expect

Galesburg should see its first white Christmas in five years, but the days leading up to the holiday will be filled with extreme cold temperates and blizzard-like conditions. Michael Albano, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln, tells WGIL a powerhouse winter storm that arrives Thursday is so big it will impact central and western Illinois through Saturday morning.
