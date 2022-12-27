ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
JamBase

Gov’t Mule Postpones New Year’s Run 2022

Gov’t Mule has postponed their three-show New Year’s Run that was supposed to begin tonight (Thursday, December 29) in Philadelphia and continue in New York City tomorrow (Friday, December 30) and on New Year’s Eve (Saturday, December 31). The band cited an undisclosed “medical emergency” as the cause behind the postponement of the three concerts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reason.com

New York City Mayor Eric Adams Wants You to Love Big Brother

There's a common type of government official who sincerely believes the world would be better and their suffering subjects much happier if the restraints were removed and politicians were free to act as they wish. That their sincere belief in their goodness is exactly why we need those restraints always escapes them. The latest example of the breed is New York City Mayor Eric Adams who, unironically, urges his constituents to embrace the surveillance state because "Big Brother is protecting you."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Community angry over big rig Harlem truck stop

Big rig trucks could soon be rolling onto West 145th Street in Harlem for a new truck depot. Big rig trucks could soon be rolling onto West 145th Street in Harlem for a new truck depot. Good Riddance Day held in Times Square. Wednesday was Good Riddance Day in Times...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

World-famous GingerBread Lane moves to Manhattan

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The winter is a time for traditions and New York City is full of them.  One of those traditions is GingerBread Lane. It returned to Manhattan with more than 700 sweet structures created by a world-renowned and record-breaking artist.  Essex Market on the Lower East Side along Delancey Street […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Chetrits sell Brooklyn buildings for $34M, leading midsize i-sales

New York City dealmakers kept busy ahead of the holidays. Six transactions involving mid-market commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records last week. Three deals were in Manhattan, two were in Brooklyn and one was in Queens. Below is more information on each sale, ranked by dollar figure amount.
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Readers react to Eric Adams’ proposal to ‘pedestrianize’ 5th Ave

In attacking Mayor Eric Adams’ plan to “pedestrianize” Fifth Avenue by widening sidewalks and reducing four auto lanes to one last week, I warned that it could lead to a Times Square-like situation where pedestrian plazas made for a poorer shopping environment while enabling disorderly behavior and crime.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

963 Atlantic Avenue Wraps Up Construction in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn

Construction is wrapping up on 963 Atlantic Avenue, a nine-story residential building in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. Designed by Kutnicki Bernstein Architects and developed by Efraim Weber, the structure will yield 124 rental units designed by Durukan Design in studio, one-, and two-bedroom layouts, as well as ground-floor retail space for two tenants and a selection of amenities. NY Developers and Management is the general contractor for the property, which is alternately addressed as 957 Atlantic Avenue and is located between Classon Avenue to the east and Grand Avenue to the west.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Tight Christmas: Park Slope townhouses lead Brooklyn’s contract chill

‘Twas the week before Christmas and all through the market, only a few Brooklyn buyers were stirring for luxury homes to target. Just nine homes asking $2 million or more went into contract last week, according to Compass, down from 12 homes that went into contract the previous week and 19 homes the week before that.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Delayed: Grand Central Madison will not open in 2022, MTA says

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Grand Central Madison, which was set to open on Manhattan’s east side before the end of the year, won’t open in 2022, transit officials confirmed Thursday. A new opening date has not yet been set. MTA Construction and Development President Jamie Torres-Springer said the MTA would work with the Federal Railroad […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 60 Fulton Street in Manhattan’s Financial District

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 60 Fulton Street, a 23-story mixed-use building at 54-56 Fulton Street in Manhattan’s Financial District. Designed by Hill West Architects and developed by Parkland Group and Socius Development Group, the structure yields 120 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect is a waiting list to fill four current and ongoing vacancies for the 30 affordable units allotted to residents at 40 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $24,378 to $187,330.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

2 NYCHA buildings in Harlem have inconsistent heat, hot water

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The tenant president of a Harlem NYCHA development says people who live in two buildings are freezing with inconsistent heat and hot water. Hundreds of residents are cold, including a 90-year-old great-grandmother who says all she wants for the new year is her heat. Wayne Breamfield, the tenant president at the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD looking to younger detectives due to retirement of 500 veterans

NEW YORK -- The NYPD has faced a wave of retirements this year, and not just officers.The department has lost hundreds of detectives since this time last year.John Ulmer spent his entire 35-year career at the 73rd Precinct in Brownsville, Brooklyn. As he walked out one last time on Thursday, he was flanked by family and friends.For the last two decades, he has been a detective, focused on helping the community."Victims of homicides, their families," Ulmer said. "Finding missing kids, runaways. Trying to get them on the right track."That work is time consuming, and there are fewer men and women...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy