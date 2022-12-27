Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Rikers Inmate Attacked Guard with Mop Handle, DA saysBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop: The Fully Automated Restaurant Franchise Changing the GameTy D.Brooklyn, NY
Four Great But Underrated Places In New York You Need To SeeLIFE_HACKSNew York City, NY
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formationRoger MarshBloomfield, NJ
Related
JamBase
Gov’t Mule Postpones New Year’s Run 2022
Gov’t Mule has postponed their three-show New Year’s Run that was supposed to begin tonight (Thursday, December 29) in Philadelphia and continue in New York City tomorrow (Friday, December 30) and on New Year’s Eve (Saturday, December 31). The band cited an undisclosed “medical emergency” as the cause behind the postponement of the three concerts.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams Wants You to Love Big Brother
There's a common type of government official who sincerely believes the world would be better and their suffering subjects much happier if the restraints were removed and politicians were free to act as they wish. That their sincere belief in their goodness is exactly why we need those restraints always escapes them. The latest example of the breed is New York City Mayor Eric Adams who, unironically, urges his constituents to embrace the surveillance state because "Big Brother is protecting you."
Anti-LGBTQ demonstrators face off with counter protesters at Queens Drag Story Hour
Anti-LGBTQ demonstrators gathered outside the Queens Public Library at Jackson Heights on Thursday to protest a Drag Story Hour event. The roughly 30 demonstrators were met by about 150 counter protesters.
pix11.com
Community angry over big rig Harlem truck stop
Big rig trucks could soon be rolling onto West 145th Street in Harlem for a new truck depot. Big rig trucks could soon be rolling onto West 145th Street in Harlem for a new truck depot. Good Riddance Day held in Times Square. Wednesday was Good Riddance Day in Times...
World-famous GingerBread Lane moves to Manhattan
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The winter is a time for traditions and New York City is full of them. One of those traditions is GingerBread Lane. It returned to Manhattan with more than 700 sweet structures created by a world-renowned and record-breaking artist. Essex Market on the Lower East Side along Delancey Street […]
therealdeal.com
Chetrits sell Brooklyn buildings for $34M, leading midsize i-sales
New York City dealmakers kept busy ahead of the holidays. Six transactions involving mid-market commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records last week. Three deals were in Manhattan, two were in Brooklyn and one was in Queens. Below is more information on each sale, ranked by dollar figure amount.
bkreader.com
Local Tenant Group, Tomato Season, Fights Against Challenges to Rent Stabilization
Local residents in Williamsburg may have noticed an unusual banner pop up in their neighborhood this week. The banner belongs to an autonomous collective of New York tenants known as Tomato Season. The collective is pushing back against the region’s landlords, saying they have gone too far with recent attempts...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Readers react to Eric Adams’ proposal to ‘pedestrianize’ 5th Ave
In attacking Mayor Eric Adams’ plan to “pedestrianize” Fifth Avenue by widening sidewalks and reducing four auto lanes to one last week, I warned that it could lead to a Times Square-like situation where pedestrian plazas made for a poorer shopping environment while enabling disorderly behavior and crime.
NYC launches $2 million study to ‘reimagine’ the Cross-Bronx Expressway
This aerial view shows the Cross-Bronx Expressway, looking east at Webster Avenue, under construction in New York City in 1960. The study seeks to identify remedies for the unequal health outcomes in the largely Black and Latino neighborhoods surrounding the highway. [ more › ]
New York YIMBY
963 Atlantic Avenue Wraps Up Construction in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn
Construction is wrapping up on 963 Atlantic Avenue, a nine-story residential building in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. Designed by Kutnicki Bernstein Architects and developed by Efraim Weber, the structure will yield 124 rental units designed by Durukan Design in studio, one-, and two-bedroom layouts, as well as ground-floor retail space for two tenants and a selection of amenities. NY Developers and Management is the general contractor for the property, which is alternately addressed as 957 Atlantic Avenue and is located between Classon Avenue to the east and Grand Avenue to the west.
therealdeal.com
Tight Christmas: Park Slope townhouses lead Brooklyn’s contract chill
‘Twas the week before Christmas and all through the market, only a few Brooklyn buyers were stirring for luxury homes to target. Just nine homes asking $2 million or more went into contract last week, according to Compass, down from 12 homes that went into contract the previous week and 19 homes the week before that.
fox5ny.com
Harlem lot turned into truck depot after opposition to housing plan
NEW YORK - The New York City Council stopped a developer from building a new housing complex in Harlem. So he created a truck depot instead. The lot at the center of this battle is on West 145th and Lenox Avenue. "Park Your Fleet" reads a sign hanging over an...
pix11.com
No arrests made in deadly, stray-bullet shooting of Manhattan grandma
Valeria Ortega was an innocent bystander when she was shot near Dyckman Street and Vermilyea Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, officials said. Ortega was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. No arrests made in deadly, stray-bullet shooting …. Valeria Ortega was an innocent bystander when she...
Delayed: Grand Central Madison will not open in 2022, MTA says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Grand Central Madison, which was set to open on Manhattan’s east side before the end of the year, won’t open in 2022, transit officials confirmed Thursday. A new opening date has not yet been set. MTA Construction and Development President Jamie Torres-Springer said the MTA would work with the Federal Railroad […]
Commercial Observer
Bank Hapoalim Provides $32M Loan for Tankhouse’s Brooklyn Mixed-Use Development
Tankhouse has some new debt in its tank. An entity associated with the Brooklyn-based developer has scored a $31.6 million building loan from Bank Hapoalim to construct its mixed-use project at 134 Vanderbilt Avenue in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, according to property records made public Thursday. The debt comes as the...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 60 Fulton Street in Manhattan’s Financial District
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 60 Fulton Street, a 23-story mixed-use building at 54-56 Fulton Street in Manhattan’s Financial District. Designed by Hill West Architects and developed by Parkland Group and Socius Development Group, the structure yields 120 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect is a waiting list to fill four current and ongoing vacancies for the 30 affordable units allotted to residents at 40 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $24,378 to $187,330.
NYC public advocate calls on NYCHA to fix heat, hot water outages immediately
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thousands of public housing residents across New York City are freezing in their homes again this winter, dealing with heat and hot water problems. NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is calling it a public health emergency. Williams is pushing the city to take action. Queen McFarlane says it’s a battle ever winter […]
2 NYCHA buildings in Harlem have inconsistent heat, hot water
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The tenant president of a Harlem NYCHA development says people who live in two buildings are freezing with inconsistent heat and hot water. Hundreds of residents are cold, including a 90-year-old great-grandmother who says all she wants for the new year is her heat. Wayne Breamfield, the tenant president at the […]
NYPD looking to younger detectives due to retirement of 500 veterans
NEW YORK -- The NYPD has faced a wave of retirements this year, and not just officers.The department has lost hundreds of detectives since this time last year.John Ulmer spent his entire 35-year career at the 73rd Precinct in Brownsville, Brooklyn. As he walked out one last time on Thursday, he was flanked by family and friends.For the last two decades, he has been a detective, focused on helping the community."Victims of homicides, their families," Ulmer said. "Finding missing kids, runaways. Trying to get them on the right track."That work is time consuming, and there are fewer men and women...
NYC doctor stabbed to death in Marcus Garvey Park by man with violent past
NEW YORK, N.Y. - Roland Codrington, a 51-year-old man who has committed many violent crimes in the past, was arrested after he stabbed a 60-year-old doctor in Marcus Garvey Park. He is being charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.
Comments / 0