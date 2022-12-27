Read full article on original website
Fern Myra Skellings
Fern Myra Skellings, 87, of Waldoboro, passed away on Dec. 25, 2022. Fern was born on July 26, 1935 to Stuart R. Coburn and Alice M. Coburn in Rumford. As a child, Fern grew up in Maine. She then later moved to California, where, as a single parent, she worked at Humboldt State University while also working toward her degree. She was the Assistant Media Center Director, retiring in 1995 after a 30-year career. She then moved back to Maine.
Paul Sproul
Paul Sproul, 73, of Round Pond, passed away Dec. 28, 2022, at home surrounded by family. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Lincoln County News.
Mary ‘Bushy’ Bushnell Pearce Henry
Mary “Bushy” Bushnell Pearce Henry, 102, of Tuckerman Ave., Middletown, R.I. and South Bristol, passed away on Dec. 24, 2022, in the St. Clare Home in Newport, R.I. She was the wife of the late Eugene Baker Henry, USN, Ret. Bushy was remarkable not only for her age...
Town of Waldoboro
The Municipal Officers of the Town of Waldoboro, Maine will hold a public hearing on Tuesday January 10th, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the Municipal Office to hear public comments on the following. • General Assistance Ordinance. All interested residents are invited to attend.
TOWN OF BRISTOL
Nomination papers are available at the Town Clerk’s Office for the following offices which will be vacated at the time of the Annual Town Meeting on March 20 and 21, 2023. 1 – Select Board Member/Assessor/Overseer 3 Year Term. 2 – Planning Board Members 3 Year Terms.
Bringing Food Home: Wiscasset Ford Gives Back
This past Sunday, most of us were busy cleaning up the snow that Mother Nature gifted us over the weekend. While we were grumbling about the ice, the staff at Wiscasset Ford had already cleaned up their own driveways, and started in at the parking lot at their work, to prepare for their first annual food pantry.
Readers to Decide Winner of 2022 #LCNme365 Photo Contest
Hundreds of readers submitted thousands of photos to The Lincoln County News’ photo contest in its fifth year. Now it is up to readers to decide which of the 12 finalists will win the 2022 #LCNme365 photo contest. Readers entered the contest throughout the year by emailing pictures to...
Notice of Select Board Public Workshop
The Newcastle Select Board will hold a public workshop at 6pm on January 9th at the Clayton Huntley Jr. Fire Station located at 86 River Rd., Newcastle 04553.
Nomination Papers Available • Town of Nobleboro
Nomination Papers became available on Dec. 8, 2022 for the following offices:. Selectmen, Assessor, Overseer of the Poor, Fish Comm. Member. Nomination papers are due back at the Nobleboro Town Office by Tuesday, January 17, 2023. You must have at least 25 signatures but not more than 100 signatures. Emerald...
#LCNme365 2022 Annual Contest
For the past 12 months, LCN staff members have picked a weekly winner from email and Instagram submissions, and readers have chosen their favorite each month. Now it’s up to you to decide which photo will win the annual #LCNme365 photo contest for 2022! The polls will be open until 5 p.m. Monday.
Garden Club of Wiscasset Takes Up Houseplants
The next meeting of the Garden Club of Wiscasset is on Thursday, Jan. 5 in Fellowship Hall of the First Congregational Church, 28 High St., in Wiscasset. There will be a short business meeting at 12:30 p.m. followed by a monthly program at 1 p.m. Laura Tibbetts will delve into...
Wiscasset Select Board Approves Big Al’s Fireworks License
Over the objections of a resident engaged in a private legal dispute with the proprietor, the Wiscasset Select Board approved a sale of consumer fireworks license for Big Al’s Fireworks Outlet at the board’s meeting Tuesday, Dec. 19. Before the vote Wiscasset resident Thomas Bryant read from a...
Union Fair 2023 Poster Contest Announcement
The Trustees of the Union Fair – Maine Wild Blueberry Festival are launching their annual contest to choose a design suitable for use in publicizing the 2023 fair, scheduled for July 26-30. Please note that deadlines have been changed for 2023. Entries should reflect the themes of this traditional...
BRISTOL 2023 SHELLFISH LICENSE SALE
Commercial Shellfish Licenses are on sale to those 2022 license holders who are grandfathered by virtue of their conservation work through January 27, 2023. Recreational Shellfish Licenses for the year 2023 will be available beginning Tuesday, January 3, 2023, and throughout the year until depleted. For more information on license...
Guided Hike at Keyes Woods Preserve
This is the second of Coastal Rivers’ Winter Wanders series of guided hikes this winter. During these gentle walks, participants will learn some of the surprising things that take place under a protective layer of snow, practice identifying plants in winter, search for snow buntings and other winter migratory birds, search for animal tracks and signs, and enjoy the company of fellow nature enthusiasts.
Broad Arrow’s Rooting Pig Moves Indoors for Winter
Broad Arrow Farm and Market in Bristol has moved its charcuterie bar, The Rooting Pig, indoors for the winter following a successful opening season on the farm. The Rooting Pig opened seating for 18 inside the farm market in the first week of December. Space is available first-come, first-served at bar seats and a communal table.
Damariscotta Welcomes New Real Estate Agency Run By Familiar Faces
The new year will bring about many changes, including to the Midcoast real estate industry. For Jim Matel and Alitha Young, the changing of the calendar will coincide with the launch of their new real estate agency, Peninsula Properties. For Wayne Farrin, it will mark the first time in decades he has not owned the real estate agency for which he works.
