Cleveland, OH

Bucs backup QB Blaine Gabbert assists in water rescue that saved four people after helicopter crash

Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert assisted in the rescue of four people who were in a helicopter that crashed near Tampa, Florida. Tampa police say that the four individuals were completing a helicopter tour Thursday afternoon when the chopper had to make an emergency landing about 200 yards from Davis Islands upon trying to make an approach to the Peter O. Knight Airport near downtown Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
Dolphins turn to Teddy Bridgewater to start at QB in place of Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion during the team’s loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, coach Mike McDaniel confirmed on Wednesday. Tagovailoa will not play in Miami’s next game. Instead, Teddy Bridgewater with be the Dolphins’ starter in Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, McDaniel announced.
MIAMI, FL
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions odds, picks and predictions

The Chicago Bears (3-12) face the Detroit Lions (7-8) Sunday in an NFC North matchup on Sunday in Week 17. Kickoff at Ford Field is at 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Bears vs. Lionsodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Are Eagles starting Gardner Minshew at quarterback again as Jalen Hurts rests shoulder?

PHILADELPHIA − There is more than just the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles to decide upon by the time they play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. While it's not official, the chances are that Gardner Minshew will get a second consecutive start for Jalen Hurts, who's nursing a sprained shoulder. Hurts practiced on a limited basis Thursday, the first time he practiced since hurting his shoulder Dec. 18 against the Bears.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Matt Eberflus explains decision to place Jaylon Johnson on injured reserve

After the Chicago Bears' brutal Week 16 loss to the Buffalo Bills, head coach Matt Eberflus fielded a question from the media regarding standout cornerback Jaylon Johnson's placement on his team's injured reserve list. Though neither the team nor Johnson himself wanted his season to end due to injury, Eberflus...
CHICAGO, IL
Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans odds, picks and predictions

The Dallas Cowboys (11-4) visit the Tennessee Titans (7-8) Thursday in a game with major playoff implications for the home team. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Cowboys vs. Titansodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.
NASHVILLE, TN
NFL Week 17 parlay: Let's make some money

Welcome back to the NFL Week 17 parlay. Now that you have some money from the holidays, lets put it to use to make some more so you can have a Happy New Year. After looking at Tipico Sportsbook'sNFL Week 17 odds, here's our "Let's make some money" NFL parlay bet to cash in on among SportbookWire's NFL expert picks and predictions.
COLORADO STATE
Seahawks re-sign tight end Jacob Hollister to practice squad

The Seattle Seahawks added a familiar face on Wednesday, signing tight end Jacob Hollister to the practice squad. With tight end Will Dissly now placed on the injured reserve, Hollister will add much-needed depth to the roster. Hollister originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2017...
SEATTLE, WA
Patriots down to one healthy TE with Scotty Washington going on IR

The New England Patriots announced they placed tight end Scotty Washington on injured reserve Tuesday, ahead of their contest with the Miami Dolphins. This leaves them with only one healthy tight end at the position. Washington made his season debut during Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was also...
WASHINGTON STATE
Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 17

Six underdogs picked up outright victories in Week 16 and 7 covered the spread in their games. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook'sNFL odds and lines, and tab the best NFL Week 7 underdog bets to cash in on among SportbookWire's NFL expert picks and predictions. My 3 best underdog picks...
COLORADO STATE

