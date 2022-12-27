Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
One Of The Most Haunted Road In The World Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Browns star Garrett respects decision to bench him 3 plays
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett says his failure to communicate with the team led to coach Kevin Stefanski benching him for the start of last week's game against New Orleans
Marconews.com
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: Patriots QB Mac Jones probably got fed up with Bengals DB Eli Apple
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce discussed New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' dive at the knees of Bengals defensive back Eli Apple during the fourth quarter of Cincinnati's Week 16 win during the most recent episode of their "New Heights" podcast. Travis...
Marconews.com
Why Dolphins didn't suspect anything was wrong with Tua Tagovailoa during game | Opinion
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — A clue here, a morsel there. We’re super sleuths today, trying to sort out what the Dolphins knew, when they knew it, and what nobody logically could be expected to know in the timeline of events that landed Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol. Running...
Marconews.com
Bucs backup QB Blaine Gabbert assists in water rescue that saved four people after helicopter crash
Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert assisted in the rescue of four people who were in a helicopter that crashed near Tampa, Florida. Tampa police say that the four individuals were completing a helicopter tour Thursday afternoon when the chopper had to make an emergency landing about 200 yards from Davis Islands upon trying to make an approach to the Peter O. Knight Airport near downtown Tampa.
Marconews.com
Dolphins turn to Teddy Bridgewater to start at QB in place of Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion during the team’s loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, coach Mike McDaniel confirmed on Wednesday. Tagovailoa will not play in Miami’s next game. Instead, Teddy Bridgewater with be the Dolphins’ starter in Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, McDaniel announced.
Marconews.com
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions odds, picks and predictions
The Chicago Bears (3-12) face the Detroit Lions (7-8) Sunday in an NFC North matchup on Sunday in Week 17. Kickoff at Ford Field is at 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Bears vs. Lionsodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The...
Marconews.com
Are Eagles starting Gardner Minshew at quarterback again as Jalen Hurts rests shoulder?
PHILADELPHIA − There is more than just the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles to decide upon by the time they play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. While it's not official, the chances are that Gardner Minshew will get a second consecutive start for Jalen Hurts, who's nursing a sprained shoulder. Hurts practiced on a limited basis Thursday, the first time he practiced since hurting his shoulder Dec. 18 against the Bears.
Marconews.com
Matt Eberflus explains decision to place Jaylon Johnson on injured reserve
After the Chicago Bears' brutal Week 16 loss to the Buffalo Bills, head coach Matt Eberflus fielded a question from the media regarding standout cornerback Jaylon Johnson's placement on his team's injured reserve list. Though neither the team nor Johnson himself wanted his season to end due to injury, Eberflus...
Marconews.com
Carolina at Tampa Bay will be a 'hat and t-shirt game' if Buccaneers claim victory
Coming off yet another double-digit comeback win, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a chance to get some revenge and clinch the division title Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Here’s everything you need to know about this high-stakes NFC South showdown:. Banners and bragging rights. As Bruce Arians would say,...
Marconews.com
Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans odds, picks and predictions
The Dallas Cowboys (11-4) visit the Tennessee Titans (7-8) Thursday in a game with major playoff implications for the home team. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Cowboys vs. Titansodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.
Marconews.com
NFL Week 17 parlay: Let's make some money
Welcome back to the NFL Week 17 parlay. Now that you have some money from the holidays, lets put it to use to make some more so you can have a Happy New Year. After looking at Tipico Sportsbook'sNFL Week 17 odds, here's our "Let's make some money" NFL parlay bet to cash in on among SportbookWire's NFL expert picks and predictions.
Marconews.com
Seahawks re-sign tight end Jacob Hollister to practice squad
The Seattle Seahawks added a familiar face on Wednesday, signing tight end Jacob Hollister to the practice squad. With tight end Will Dissly now placed on the injured reserve, Hollister will add much-needed depth to the roster. Hollister originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2017...
Marconews.com
Patriots down to one healthy TE with Scotty Washington going on IR
The New England Patriots announced they placed tight end Scotty Washington on injured reserve Tuesday, ahead of their contest with the Miami Dolphins. This leaves them with only one healthy tight end at the position. Washington made his season debut during Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was also...
Marconews.com
Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 17
Six underdogs picked up outright victories in Week 16 and 7 covered the spread in their games. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook'sNFL odds and lines, and tab the best NFL Week 7 underdog bets to cash in on among SportbookWire's NFL expert picks and predictions. My 3 best underdog picks...
Marconews.com
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson will delay surgery on torn adductor to play in the postseason
Lane Johnson is set to miss time with a torn adductor, but according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Philadelphia Eagles star right tackle is putting off surgery in order to play in the postseason. Johnson underwent an MRI on Monday, which confirmed the nature of the injury, which he...
Miami Heat Make A Roster Move Before Friday's Game
The Miami Heat have assigned Nikola Jovic to the Sioux Falls Skyforce before Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets.
Marconews.com
Robert Saleh on Jets losing streak: 'Through adversity is where you find out the most about yourself'
The New York Jets are at a critical juncture. The Jets have lost the last four games and dropped to 7-8 in the midst of a playoff pursuit. It can be deflating for any franchise as it becomes easy to get caught up in all the negativity that seems to be closing in around you.
Comments / 0