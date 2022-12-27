Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtaj.com
Pillars of light seen in Somerset County
Jess Moore in Boswell captured this amazing photo of light pillars in the sky this past week. A light pillar is a vertical beam of light that extends above the light source. You have to have the perfect conditions for this to appear in the sky. These typically happen at night or they naturally appear at sunrise or sunset.
The Town Where George Washington Went to Relax is Pretty Cute
When driving long distances, I always prefer to take the scenic route. I set Google Maps to avoid highways and venture forth, reveling in the slow-paced, single-lane bliss of America’s rural pockets. I pass fading Main Streets, their heydays long past, admiring the storefronts, churches, and courthouses which were built with such obvious pride a century ago. It’s this homespun landscape which the Interstate system forces us to bypass, ignoring the towns, fields, and thoroughfares that link our present to a humbler past. Of course I could reach my destination sooner by highway, but I will have gleaned nothing meaningful...
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania
While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.
Hagerstown, Washington County officials critique response to freezing weather
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The freezing cold that the Washington County area has experienced over the past few days has caused a bit of a dispute between Washington County and officials with the City of Hagerstown. While some people feel a plan needs to be worked out to better shelter people during […]
PHOTOS: MSP helicopter rescues injured hiker in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Maryland State Police helicopter crew rescued an injured hiker from an overlook on Tuesday afternoon. The Potomac Valley Fire Company had first responded to help the hiker, who had fallen and injured their leg in a “remote” part of the Maryland Heights Overlook trail near Harpers Ferry, […]
Morgan County facing growth challenges
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Morgan County, West Virginia experienced tremendous growth, especially during the pandemic. So many from the Washington, D.C. area have been attracted to the relaxed, charming country lifestyle and affordable housing while still being a short drive from the nation’s capital. The question is: can the county infrastructure keep […]
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell and Hardy Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
abc27.com
New Rutter’s opening in Pennsylvania
BEDFORD, Pa. (WHTM) — Rutter’s announced on Dec. 27 that it officially opened a new location in Bedford County. The new 10,000-square-foot location is going to be equipped with 16 fueling stations and five high-speed diesel fueling lanes. According to Rutter’s, the new location will also offer several other amenities to its customers, such as:
West Virginia destination requiring masks indoors again
A popular West Virginia destination is requiring guests to wear masks indoors again.
Metro News
Names released in Morgan County murder-suicide
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Authorities have released the names of the Maryland man and woman who died Friday night in what police have termed a murder-suicide. Morgan County Sheriff KC Bohrer tells the Panhandle News Network the victim was Jessica Craver, 41. The shooter has been identified as August Schillinger, 48. They both lived in Maryland.
Longtime sports apparel and memorabilia store to close at central Pa. mall
A long-time store at the Colonial Park Mall will be closing its doors. Sports apparel and memorabilia retailer, Bleacher Bums announced on Wednesday morning that it will be closing its store at the mall at 4600 Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township as well as a store in Frederick, Maryland in late January.
Week's weather: Weather outside: Cold snap to break
The weather outside has been frightful leading up to the Christmas holidays, but looking toward the New Year, expect a high of 54 degrees and rain instead of snow and freezing temperatures. Meanwhile, in the event of a prolonged power outage for residents in the Marion area, Marion Volunteer Fire...
royalexaminer.com
Grant allows teachers to further education with computer science certification
Laurel Ridge Community College is a partner in a Virginia Department of Education Advancing Computer Science Education Grant (ACSE) that will enable a group of Shenandoah Valley school teachers to earn an endorsement to teach computer science classes at no cost to them. For the second time, the college is...
Healthier food options coming to underserved Hagerstown neighborhoods
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Hagerstown is working to provide healthy options to the Walnut Towers senior center high-rise downtown. This comes amid a national initiative to expand access to healthy, affordable food in underserved communities — and avoid so-called “food deserts.” “We’re super excited to partner with the Housing Authority to try to […]
lootpress.com
$20,000 reward offered for info in 2020 arson that killed West Virginia Air National Guard member
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tuesday, December 27th marked two years since an arson fire took the life of a West Virginia Air National Guard member. According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, in the early morning hours of December 27, 2020, an arson fire claimed the life of Staff Sergent Logan A. Young, a Firefighter with the 167th Air Wing, Air National Guard Fire Department.
Morgan Messenger
Two dead in shootings at Berkeley Springs resort
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department has said two people from Maryland are dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide incident at the Coolfont resort west of Berkeley Springs. Sheriff K.C. Bohrer said officers responded to Coolfont around 9 p.m. on Friday, December 23 for a shooting. When Sgt. Lemon and Deputy Burkholder arrived, they found a male and a female deceased outside the front entrance to the main building of . . .
Two female teens charged for violent home invasion in Cumberland
Police in Cumberland City have announced the arrest of two female teen suspects for a violent home invasion two days before Christmas. According to police, Lazaya Christine Lee, 19, and Makenna Grace Williams, 19, both of Cumberland, were arrested on active arrests warrants issued by the Allegany County District Court for an incident that occurred on December 23 at a residence in the 100 block of Park St in Frostburg. “During that incident, it is alleged that Lee and Williams broke into the residence. During the break-in, two victims inside the home were injured after being attacked by an edged The post Two female teens charged for violent home invasion in Cumberland appeared first on Shore News Network.
PSP: Over $1k worth of jewelry stolen from Somerset County residence
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for information regarding jewelry and crystals that were stolen from a Somerset County woman. The jewelry and crystals, which are valued at $1,305, were reportedly stolen from a residence in Shade Township. Police believe that the theft took place between Thursday, Dec. 22, and […]
2 dead after murder, suicide in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Two people are dead after a murder-suicide in Morgan County that took place outside a resort last Friday night. Jessica Craver was leaving work at the Coolfont Resort when she was confronted by her boyfriend — who has been identified as August Chillenger, Morgan County Sheriff KC Bohrer. […]
Child, 3 dogs found dead in Pa. house fire
Tragedy struck so soon after the Christmas holiday. A house fire in Fayette County on Tuesday killed a child and three dogs on Hawkins Hollow Road in Springfield Township, according to WPXI. State police said a boy died in the fire, and two other people escaped, WTAE reported. The age...
Comments / 0