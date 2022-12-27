Read full article on original website
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
BREAKING: SMU transfer Tanner Mordecai commits to Wisconsin
Wisconsin has quickly become a hot destination for quarterbacks. After receiving commitments from Oklahoma transfer Nick Evers and four-star 2024 signal caller Mabrey Mettauer, the Badgers have landed SMU transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai. “After conversations with coach (Luke) Fickell and coach (Phil) Longo, I am excited to announce I will...
Wisconsin lands major transfer QB
Wisconsin made a big splash last month when they hired Luke Fickell, and the head coach may have already found his new starting quarterback. Former SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai plans to transfer to Wisconsin, according to Matt Zenitz of On3. Mordecai threw 72 touchdown passes over the last two seasons at SMU. He was a... The post Wisconsin lands major transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Illinois football officially announces hiring of former Wisconsin player as next DB coach
Bret Bielema had the DB coaching position filled on his coaching staff Friday. It was someone that used to player under Bielema while at Wisconsin. Antonio Fenelus DB played at Wisconsin from 2008-2011. Feneleus will now be the team’s next DB coach. Fenelus previously spent time with LSU as a defensive analyst, working with the DB’s in Baton Rouge.
FINAL: Wisconsin 24, OSU 17
PHOENIX -- The 2022 season ends at Chase Field as Wisconsin (6-6) takes on Oklahoma State (7-5) in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Tuesday marks the first-ever meeting between the Badgers and Cowboys, a pair of schools that rank among the best nationally in total wins over the last decade-plus. Since 2010, UW and OSU rank No. 10 and 11 in college football in winning percentage.
No. 15 Wisconsin faces W. Michigan, aims to extend win streak
Wisconsin will look to shake off the rust when the 15th-ranked Badgers host Western Michigan on Friday night in Madison,
The most important Oklahoma players for FSU fans to watch
Florida State takes on Oklahoma at 5:30 this evening in the Cheez-It Bowl. The Seminoles were favored by 9.5 points a day before the contest, and one of the major storylines -- as is the case for any bowl game -- is who's playing and who isn't. FSU, barring injuries,...
WATCH: Bill Self and Gradey Dick talk conference opener, Christmas break and more
Kansas will look to keep its incredible streak of victories in conference openers on Saturday when Oklahoma State comes to Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks haven’t lost a conference opener since 1991. Last season, KU defeated Oklahoma State on the road. On Friday, Bill Self met with local media to discuss the game. Watch the video above to see what the KU head coach had to say. Freshman guard Gradey Dick also met with media. Watch the video below to see what he had to say about starting conference play and his freshman season.
John Torchio Mulling a Return to Wisconsin in 2023
Senior safety John Torchio could opt to return for a sixth season and play for Luke Fickell in 2023.
Madison La Follette’s Alayna West leads state in scoring following record-breaking games | Sports
MADISON (WKOW) — Madison La Follette junior Alayna West is a gamechanger and describes herself as a “very intense player.” However, she doesn’t let that competitive nature interfere with her love of the game. “Honestly, I just try to have fun and I feel like I...
Madison basketball team takes 30-hour bus ride to Florida after canceled flight
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Madison high school basketball team would not settle for being stranded at the airport amid thousands of flight delays and cancelations this past week. Vel Phillips Memorial High School's boys' team was scheduled to play in a tournament in Florida, but when they reached...
Woman who died after falling into Rock River identified as UW Health doctor
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The person who died after falling into the Rock River last Friday has been identified as a UW Health doctor. Dr. Billie Lin, 54, had worked at SwedishAmerican and UW Health for 26 years, according to the healthcare provider. They said that “she touched many lives in our health system and […]
