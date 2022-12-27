ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

247Sports

BREAKING: SMU transfer Tanner Mordecai commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin has quickly become a hot destination for quarterbacks. After receiving commitments from Oklahoma transfer Nick Evers and four-star 2024 signal caller Mabrey Mettauer, the Badgers have landed SMU transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai. “After conversations with coach (Luke) Fickell and coach (Phil) Longo, I am excited to announce I will...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois football officially announces hiring of former Wisconsin player as next DB coach

Bret Bielema had the DB coaching position filled on his coaching staff Friday. It was someone that used to player under Bielema while at Wisconsin. Antonio Fenelus DB played at Wisconsin from 2008-2011. Feneleus will now be the team’s next DB coach. Fenelus previously spent time with LSU as a defensive analyst, working with the DB’s in Baton Rouge.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

FINAL: Wisconsin 24, OSU 17

PHOENIX -- The 2022 season ends at Chase Field as Wisconsin (6-6) takes on Oklahoma State (7-5) in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Tuesday marks the first-ever meeting between the Badgers and Cowboys, a pair of schools that rank among the best nationally in total wins over the last decade-plus. Since 2010, UW and OSU rank No. 10 and 11 in college football in winning percentage.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

WATCH: Bill Self and Gradey Dick talk conference opener, Christmas break and more

Kansas will look to keep its incredible streak of victories in conference openers on Saturday when Oklahoma State comes to Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks haven’t lost a conference opener since 1991. Last season, KU defeated Oklahoma State on the road. On Friday, Bill Self met with local media to discuss the game. Watch the video above to see what the KU head coach had to say. Freshman guard Gradey Dick also met with media. Watch the video below to see what he had to say about starting conference play and his freshman season.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

247Sports

