Williams County, OH

thevillagereporter.com

Rev. Dwight Bowers (1946-2022)

Rev. Dwight E. Bowers, 76, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, Ohio. Dwight was born January 29, 1946, in Lima, Ohio, son of the late LaVerrle and Iona (Lantz) Bowers. He was a 1964 graduate of Spencerville High School then...
BRYAN, OH
The Lima News

Rocky road comes to end for Ottawa chocolatiers

OTTAWA — Hunt Brothers Homestyle Baking and Candy Shop in Ottawa, Ohio, is closing its doors on December 31, 2022. Established in 2014 the business ran by Jason Hunt has decided to close the brick and mortar store located at 110 N. Walnut St. in Ottawa. According to Facebook...
OTTAWA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Lannie Wright (1942-2022)

Lannie D. Wright, age 80, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 5:45 P.M. on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Montpelier, Ohio, after a brief illness, with his family at his side. Mr. Wright was a 1960 graduate of Lake Worth High School in Lake...
EDGERTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Russell Pinkham (1960-2022)

Russell D. Pinkham, age 62, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at his home. Russell had recently retired from Hudson Industries and had been a member of UAW Local 2277. He also served in the US Army. Russell enjoyed carpentry, working on cars and spending time with...
HAMILTON, IN
13abc.com

Hittin’ the Town: New diner opens for late-night eats in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After hitting the town, you may have a hankering for some late-night eats, which that can be tough to do sometimes. But there’s a new option in town for you night owls. If you’re looking for a new kind of dining experience, you can spread your wings at the Night Owl Diner.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public health. The City says Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, due to a repair or disruption, there is a possibility of contamination.
TOLEDO, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio animal shelter emptied for its Home for the Holidays program

An Ohio animal shelter was emptied over the holiday weekend as fosters took in pets for its Home for the Holidays program. The Toledo Humane Society said its program was a big success with all 54 of its animals spending the holidays in a loving home. Each animal is spending...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Zoo extends Lights Before Christmas

TOLEDO, Ohio — There's still time to visit the Toledo Zoo this holiday season. The zoo announced Wednesday it is extending the Lights Before Christmas through this weekend. Hours will be:. Wednesday and Thursday: Admission from 3-8 p.m.; zoo closes at 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday: Admission from 3-9...
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Unexpected windfall – shoppers find money blowing away from ATM

Talk about an unexpected windfall. Shoppers in the Meijers parking lot in Bowling Green Thursday afternoon were surprised to find money blowing away from an ATM. A customer drove to the Bowling Green Police Station around 4:20 p.m. to report that he recovered money that had been blowing away from the Huntington ATM in the Meijer parking lot at 2111 E. Wooster St.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Toledo-Lucas County Health Department: western WIC site temporarily closes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local Women, Infants & Children Clinic is temporarily closed due to a broken water line. According to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, the WIC clinic located on 330 Oak Terrance Blvd., Holland has been temporarily closed. An alternative location has been set up for participants...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11's Zeinab Cheaib returns from maternity leave

TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 viewers may have noticed a familiar face early Friday as reporter Zeinab Cheaib returned to WTOL 11 This Morning after her maternity leave. Zeinab's daughter, Elissar, or Elise for short, was born Sept. 23. Zeinab's little girl already loves Baby Shark and is showing...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Dee Lantz (1949-2022)

Dee A. Lantz, 73 of Montpelier passed away at her home on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was born on July 7, 1949 in Bryan, Ohio to Dwight and Thelma J. (Helie) Lanius. Dee graduated from North Central High School. In 1964 she married Jon L. Lantz in Montpelier and he survives.
MONTPELIER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Gwen Clark (1924-2022)

Gwen H. Clark, age 98, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at her home. Gwen was a homemaker, a member of First Baptist Church where she was active in the Women’s Missionary Circle, and was a former member of the Long Branch Baptist Church in Cairo, Georgia.
BRYAN, OH
13abc.com

ProMedica, Cigna finalize coverage agreement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica and Cigna have finalized an agreement to provide in-network coverage for patients in the new year, ProMedica announced Thursday. “We are pleased that Cigna and ProMedica were finally able to come to a mutually beneficial agreement on the few outstanding terms that remained, resulting in a newly signed contract before the end of the year,” Don Pirc, Vice President of Managed Care with ProMedica said in a statement Thursday. “As a result, patients with Cigna insurance can expect their trusted ProMedica providers to remain in-network without any gap in coverage.”
TOLEDO, OH

