Rev. Dwight Bowers (1946-2022)
Rev. Dwight E. Bowers, 76, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, Ohio. Dwight was born January 29, 1946, in Lima, Ohio, son of the late LaVerrle and Iona (Lantz) Bowers. He was a 1964 graduate of Spencerville High School then...
Rocky road comes to end for Ottawa chocolatiers
OTTAWA — Hunt Brothers Homestyle Baking and Candy Shop in Ottawa, Ohio, is closing its doors on December 31, 2022. Established in 2014 the business ran by Jason Hunt has decided to close the brick and mortar store located at 110 N. Walnut St. in Ottawa. According to Facebook...
Lannie Wright (1942-2022)
Lannie D. Wright, age 80, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 5:45 P.M. on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Montpelier, Ohio, after a brief illness, with his family at his side. Mr. Wright was a 1960 graduate of Lake Worth High School in Lake...
Woman struggling with dementia freezes in winter storm; experts give advice for 'wandering'
TOLEDO, Ohio — On the morning of Christmas Eve, a Toledo woman who struggled with dementia froze to death outside her central Toledo home. Earline Moore, 79, was reported missing from her home by her daughter, who found her mother's body later that morning in a snow pile on Parkside Boulevard.
Russell Pinkham (1960-2022)
Russell D. Pinkham, age 62, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at his home. Russell had recently retired from Hudson Industries and had been a member of UAW Local 2277. He also served in the US Army. Russell enjoyed carpentry, working on cars and spending time with...
Hittin’ the Town: New diner opens for late-night eats in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After hitting the town, you may have a hankering for some late-night eats, which that can be tough to do sometimes. But there’s a new option in town for you night owls. If you’re looking for a new kind of dining experience, you can spread your wings at the Night Owl Diner.
Michigan doctor found dead remembered as 'avid family man,' great neighbor
A Michigan doctor who went missing last week and was found dead in a frozen pond Tuesday is being remembered by loved ones and a neighbor. Dr. Bolek Payan was a board certified psychiatrist.
Michigan doctor found deceased under ice of frozen pond
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. - Tragedy struck in Michigan this week when a local doctor was found deceased under the ice of a frozen pond five days after going missing from his nearby home.
City of Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public health. The City says Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, due to a repair or disruption, there is a possibility of contamination.
Ohio animal shelter emptied for its Home for the Holidays program
An Ohio animal shelter was emptied over the holiday weekend as fosters took in pets for its Home for the Holidays program. The Toledo Humane Society said its program was a big success with all 54 of its animals spending the holidays in a loving home. Each animal is spending...
Toledo Zoo extends Lights Before Christmas
TOLEDO, Ohio — There's still time to visit the Toledo Zoo this holiday season. The zoo announced Wednesday it is extending the Lights Before Christmas through this weekend. Hours will be:. Wednesday and Thursday: Admission from 3-8 p.m.; zoo closes at 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday: Admission from 3-9...
Unexpected windfall – shoppers find money blowing away from ATM
Talk about an unexpected windfall. Shoppers in the Meijers parking lot in Bowling Green Thursday afternoon were surprised to find money blowing away from an ATM. A customer drove to the Bowling Green Police Station around 4:20 p.m. to report that he recovered money that had been blowing away from the Huntington ATM in the Meijer parking lot at 2111 E. Wooster St.
Toledo-Lucas County Health Department: western WIC site temporarily closes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local Women, Infants & Children Clinic is temporarily closed due to a broken water line. According to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, the WIC clinic located on 330 Oak Terrance Blvd., Holland has been temporarily closed. An alternative location has been set up for participants...
WTOL 11's Zeinab Cheaib returns from maternity leave
TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 viewers may have noticed a familiar face early Friday as reporter Zeinab Cheaib returned to WTOL 11 This Morning after her maternity leave. Zeinab's daughter, Elissar, or Elise for short, was born Sept. 23. Zeinab's little girl already loves Baby Shark and is showing...
Dee Lantz (1949-2022)
Dee A. Lantz, 73 of Montpelier passed away at her home on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was born on July 7, 1949 in Bryan, Ohio to Dwight and Thelma J. (Helie) Lanius. Dee graduated from North Central High School. In 1964 she married Jon L. Lantz in Montpelier and he survives.
Michigan doctor found dead, new home built for mother of triplets: Jackson headlines Dec. 24-29
JACKSON, MI – A Michigan doctor reported missing before Christmas was found dead in a frozen pond behind his home this week. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed. Dr. Bolek Jahan Payan was a well-respected psychiatrist and the friendliest of neighbors, according to people...
Religious retreat in Jackson trashed by renters over Christmas weekend
JACKSON, MI – Guests renting out a historic home operated primarily as a religious retreat gave it the rockstar treatment recently, maliciously trashing the place and causing thousands of dollars in damage, the owner claims. The Fossores Chapter House, located at 505 Wildwood Ave. in Jackson, was reportedly vandalized...
Gwen Clark (1924-2022)
Gwen H. Clark, age 98, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at her home. Gwen was a homemaker, a member of First Baptist Church where she was active in the Women’s Missionary Circle, and was a former member of the Long Branch Baptist Church in Cairo, Georgia.
Man busted for marijuana dealing against backdrop of legalization debate
As a summer poll shows more Americans smoke marijuana than cigarettes, its future, use and legalization in Indiana continues to be debated. FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne police had seen the gold Cadillac parked at the Economy Inn on West Coliseum on many occasions. It had an old, faded temporary tag from an […]
ProMedica, Cigna finalize coverage agreement
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica and Cigna have finalized an agreement to provide in-network coverage for patients in the new year, ProMedica announced Thursday. “We are pleased that Cigna and ProMedica were finally able to come to a mutually beneficial agreement on the few outstanding terms that remained, resulting in a newly signed contract before the end of the year,” Don Pirc, Vice President of Managed Care with ProMedica said in a statement Thursday. “As a result, patients with Cigna insurance can expect their trusted ProMedica providers to remain in-network without any gap in coverage.”
