Beech Mountain, NC

Man dies after searching for missing dog on Beech Mountain

By By Moss Brennan
The Avery Journal-Times
 3 days ago

BEECH MOUNTAIN — A man died Dec. 22 on Beech Mountain after he went searching for his missing dog, according to Beech Mountain Police Chief Tim Barnett.

On Thursday, Dec. 22, at approximately 8:22 p.m., the Beech Mountain 911 Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male at 156 Chestnut Way. Family members had found the man down an embankment a short distance from the residence. Family said the man was out looking for their dog who went missing.

Beech Mountain Volunteer Fire Department and EMT’s were dispatched.

On arrival, personnel found a white male approximately 50-55 years old down an embankment lying on the ground unresponsive and not breathing. Beech Mountain EMT’s/Watauga EMS arrived and administered aid. Watauga EMS transported the male to Cannon Memorial Hospital for further medical treatment.

The man succumbed to his injuries at Cannon Memorial Hospital. Barnett confirmed that the dog the man was searching for was found Tuesday morning after it was missing for five days.

No further information is available currently due to privacy of the family, according to Barnett.

TA RN CCRN CEN MICN
2d ago

So sad. I was a Firefighter/Medic on Beech. The cold is brutal, and the embankments are steep. I love Tim Barnett. He'd call me "mama". He worked with my son in the BMPD. Condolences for all.

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
