Read full article on original website
DAVID AN
2d ago
The cops who arrest these scums for causing trouble with the innocent people are our heroes! God bless the law enforcements!
Reply(1)
10
Tasha Jule
2d ago
should never be arrested for hate . we live in a free country and we have the right to hate what we want to hate
Reply(7)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vallejo Christmas house sparkles for last time following 23 years regarding late girlSea ChaosVallejo, CA
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric RiverAndy MonroeSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Can You dance like Him? Happiness is Free: California boy showed off incredible dance moves at school's winter concertOlu'remiSan Francisco, CA
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San FranciscoBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Related
KTNV
Colorado man arrested on hate crime charges after TikTok video captures racist rant
SAN RAMON, Calif. — Authorities in Northern California have arrested a Colorado man who was allegedly captured on video making racist and homophobic comments toward two people eating at a fast food restaurant over the holiday weekend. In a news release, the San Ramon Police Department announced Monday they...
First Photos Of Man Charged With Homophobic & Racist Hate Crimes At In-N-Out Burger Surface After His Arrest
The first photos of the man charged with racist and homophobic hate crimes inside a California In-N-Out Burger over the weekend have surfaced after his arrest, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The suspect, since identified as 40-year-old Jordan Krah, was arrested earlier this week and charged with two hate crimes connected to an incident that took place inside a San Ramon In-N-Out Burger on December 24.Elliot Ha and Arine Kim, two friends who became the victims of the hate crimes believed to have been committed by Krah, were enjoying a meal at the burger restaurant when the 40-year-old Denver, Colorado native allegedly began...
Girls, ages 5 and 1, murdered in San Francisco identified
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two young girls who were found dead inside their San Francisco home were identified in court documents filed on Wednesday. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam for the deaths of 1-year-old “Paragon A.” and 5-year-old “Justice A.,” according to a criminal complaint. The […]
KTVU FOX 2
Arrest made after San Francisco man killed during break-in, police say
SAN FRANCISCO - A man in San Francisco has died after being fatally shot during a break-in, according to police. Around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, San Francisco police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Willard North on reports of a break-in. Upon arrival, they discovered a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Man arrested for hate crime after video captures racist rant at San Ramon In-N-Out, police say
A man who was caught on video spewing racist and homophobic remarks to a woman and her friend at a San Ramon In-N-Out on Christmas Eve has been arrested, according to police.
wfft.com
Ex-employer of murder-suicide suspect says he made threats
DENVER (AP) — A man who police believe fatally shot his wife and then himself outside a worship hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in suburban Denver had threatened to kill her and shoot a union representative after losing his job as an electrician last year, according to a court filing by his former employer.
Trucker accused of killing locksmith with his semi
The family of the victim, a locksmith, said the trucker suspect refused to pay for locksmith services and hit their father with his semi truck.
Colorado man arrested after racist, homophobic rant in California In-N-Out goes viral on TikTok
A Colorado man was arrested Monday after allegedly going on a racist and homophobic rant against two college students, who were eating at an In-N-Out in the Bay Area on Christmas Eve. The students, Arine Kim and Elliot Ha, filmed the encounter in a now-viral TikTok. Jordan Douglas Krah, 40,...
Driver, car wanted in deadly Christmas Day assault
Police are looking for a driver and vehicle that were involved in the deadly assault that killed a 69-year-old man on Christmas Day.
Man attacked by juveniles on RTD train calls for more security measures
Warren Martin was randomly attacked by a group of juveniles while on an RTD train last month. While he's physically healed from most of his injuries, he's still working through the mental trauma.
Man killed in Aurora shooting
AURORA, Colo. — No arrests have been made after a man was killed in a shooting in Aurora Thursday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Alton Street. Officers found the victim inside an apartment, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name has not yet been released.
Major Crimes Homicide Unit investigating deadly shooting in Aurora
The Aurora Police Department's Major Crimes Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday afternoon.
Man set off explosion at business before shooting wife, himself on Christmas
A man involved in a murder-suicide at a Jehovah's Witness worship hall on Christmas Day set off a "large explosion" at his place of business shortly before the deadly incident, according to the Thornton Police Department.
4 new murder charges against alleged Stockton serial killer
Four additional murder charges have been announced against the accused Stockton serial killer, including a new case out of Alameda County.
KCRA.com
4 more murder charges filed against suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee; 7 total
STOCKTON, Calif. — Four more murder charges were filed Tuesday against Wesley Brownlee, the man accused of serial killings in Northern California and the Bay Area. This gives him seven total homicide charges, meaning investigators have learned of an eighth victim. The latest charges filed by the San Joaquin...
Dog reportedly stabbed by owner in Lakewood
Four-year-old Esme suffered severe injuries that required overnight care at an emergency clinic, which cost the Foothills Animal Shelter nearly $3,000, the shelter said in a press release.
Fox40
Three stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton
(KTXL) — Three people were stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton on Wednesday, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, the first incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Vesta Circle when the victim, a 23-year-old man, got into an altercation with the suspect, a 24-year-old man.
KTVU FOX 2
BART investigates video of teen spraying passengers with fire extinguisher
OAKLAND, Calif. - BART police are investigating a video of a teen spraying a fire extinguisher at passengers and yelling cuss words that is circulating around social media. Posted on TikTok, the incident allegedly happened Christmas Eve. The video shows passengers begging the boy not to spray the toxic chemicals as he continually threatens them and ultimately fires the nozzle. A baby and a dog are among those targeted.
8-year-old boy's death highlights flaws in Colorado's mandatory reporting laws
DENVER — An 8-year-old boy who was beaten to death in June missed 60 days of school in the year before he died, according to attendance records reviewed by 9NEWS. On June 3, Denver Police responded to an apartment for a call about a child who was unresponsive. That child 8-year-old Dametrious Wilson died from his injuries, and since his death, 9NEWS has been looking into the circumstances.
Victim in Christmas Day beating identified, suspect still at-large
The Adams and Broomfield county coroners identified the man who was beaten to death Christmas Day after backing into someone's vehicle. Manuel Osvaldo Jacquez-Machado, 69, died at North Suburban Medical Center Monday, according to a Thursday news release from the coroner's office. Just before 10 a.m. Sunday, Thornton police officers responded to Thirsty’s Sports Pub at 1294 E. 104th Ave., where officers found Jacquez-Machado, who had been punched and kicked...
Comments / 32