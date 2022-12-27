ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Ramon, CA

DAVID AN
2d ago

The cops who arrest these scums for causing trouble with the innocent people are our heroes! God bless the law enforcements!

Tasha Jule
2d ago

should never be arrested for hate . we live in a free country and we have the right to hate what we want to hate

Related
RadarOnline

First Photos Of Man Charged With Homophobic & Racist Hate Crimes At In-N-Out Burger Surface After His Arrest

The first photos of the man charged with racist and homophobic hate crimes inside a California In-N-Out Burger over the weekend have surfaced after his arrest, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The suspect, since identified as 40-year-old Jordan Krah, was arrested earlier this week and charged with two hate crimes connected to an incident that took place inside a San Ramon In-N-Out Burger on December 24.Elliot Ha and Arine Kim, two friends who became the victims of the hate crimes believed to have been committed by Krah, were enjoying a meal at the burger restaurant when the 40-year-old Denver, Colorado native allegedly began...
SAN RAMON, CA
KRON4 News

Girls, ages 5 and 1, murdered in San Francisco identified

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two young girls who were found dead inside their San Francisco home were identified in court documents filed on Wednesday. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam for the deaths of 1-year-old “Paragon A.” and 5-year-old “Justice A.,” according to a criminal complaint. The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Arrest made after San Francisco man killed during break-in, police say

SAN FRANCISCO - A man in San Francisco has died after being fatally shot during a break-in, according to police. Around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, San Francisco police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Willard North on reports of a break-in. Upon arrival, they discovered a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wfft.com

Ex-employer of murder-suicide suspect says he made threats

DENVER (AP) — A man who police believe fatally shot his wife and then himself outside a worship hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in suburban Denver had threatened to kill her and shoot a union representative after losing his job as an electrician last year, according to a court filing by his former employer.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man killed in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. — No arrests have been made after a man was killed in a shooting in Aurora Thursday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Alton Street. Officers found the victim inside an apartment, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name has not yet been released.
AURORA, CO
Fox40

Three stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton

(KTXL) — Three people were stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton on Wednesday, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, the first incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Vesta Circle when the victim, a 23-year-old man, got into an altercation with the suspect, a 24-year-old man.
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

BART investigates video of teen spraying passengers with fire extinguisher

OAKLAND, Calif. - BART police are investigating a video of a teen spraying a fire extinguisher at passengers and yelling cuss words that is circulating around social media. Posted on TikTok, the incident allegedly happened Christmas Eve. The video shows passengers begging the boy not to spray the toxic chemicals as he continually threatens them and ultimately fires the nozzle. A baby and a dog are among those targeted.
OAKLAND, CA
9NEWS

8-year-old boy's death highlights flaws in Colorado's mandatory reporting laws

DENVER — An 8-year-old boy who was beaten to death in June missed 60 days of school in the year before he died, according to attendance records reviewed by 9NEWS. On June 3, Denver Police responded to an apartment for a call about a child who was unresponsive. That child 8-year-old Dametrious Wilson died from his injuries, and since his death, 9NEWS has been looking into the circumstances.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Victim in Christmas Day beating identified, suspect still at-large

The Adams and Broomfield county coroners identified the man who was beaten to death Christmas Day after backing into someone's vehicle. Manuel Osvaldo Jacquez-Machado, 69, died at North Suburban Medical Center Monday, according to a Thursday news release from the coroner's office. Just before 10 a.m. Sunday, Thornton police officers responded to Thirsty’s Sports Pub at 1294 E. 104th Ave., where officers found Jacquez-Machado, who had been punched and kicked...
THORNTON, CO

