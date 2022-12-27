ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Special election called for February to fill State Senate seat

LOUISVILLE,Ky — A lone Kentucky Democrat will continue to represent the state in Washington DC. State Senator Morgan McGarvey was elected in November to the seat left open by retiring Congressman John Yarmuth. What You Need To Know. Gov. Andy Beshear has called a special election for State Senate...
KENTUCKY STATE
953wiki.com

Governors Beshear and DeWine and Senator McConnell Announce Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project Awarded More Than $1.6 Billion in Federal Grants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 29, 2022) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced today that the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project was awarded federal funding grants worth more than $1.6 billion, giving the landmark bridge and corridor project the green light to move toward construction.
KENTUCKY STATE
q95fm.net

Gov. Beshear Helps Families Rebuild While Garnering Record-Breaking Economic Success in Third Year

An update from the Office of Governor Andy Beshear:. In his third year in office, Gov. Andy Beshear continues to help Kentucky families and communities rebuild after deadly tornadoes and flooding, all while securing historic, all-time records, including the best two-year period for economic development and job creation, record-high budget surpluses and the longest period of the lowest unemployment rate in state history.
KENTUCKY STATE
city-countyobserver.com

Poll Shows Indiana Republicans Want Daniels, Braun, And Trump Representing Them

Poll Shows Indiana Republicans Want Daniels, Braun, And Trump Representing Them. INDIANAPOLIS—Recent polling by Bellwether Research reveals Indiana Republicans’ preferences when it comes to their party’s nominee for U.S. senator, governor and president—as well as the most important issues to Hoosiers. The poll was conducted with...
INDIANA STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky Governor discusses legislative session priorities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Lawmakers are headed back to work in Kentucky next week as the general assembly will reconvene. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he hopes lawmakers will prioritize education by passing his Education First plan. The governor’s plan aims to address student learning loss brought on by the...
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

Scams target Kentucky Motorists

A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Beshear awards nearly $36M to prepare children for Kindergarten

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that the federal government has selected Kentucky for a nearly $36M grant to support families and the state’s economy by ensuring more children are ready for kindergarten. The Preschool Development Birth through Five grant will provide Ky. with $11.9M each...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

COMMENTARY: Overturning school choice puts Kentucky outside mainstream

In a sweeping decision, the Kentucky Supreme Court struck a huge blow to students who simply asked for the chance to learn. By ruling against Kentucky’s expansive Education Opportunity Account Act (EOA Act)—which would have given low- and middle-income students access to education dollars to further their learning in the right environment—the justices have set our Commonwealth’s students up to fail. This reality is even more devastating considering recent state testing data, where less than half of Kentucky’s elementary students were proficient in reading and only a third were proficient in math.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Kentuckians encouraged to challenge accuracy of new broadband map

Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging Kentuckians to challenge the accuracy of a new federal broadband availability map that will help determine how billions of federal dollars for broadband deployment will be allocated among states.  The Federal Communications Commission in November released a proposed online interactive map that lists available internet providers and the maximum advertised […] The post Kentuckians encouraged to challenge accuracy of new broadband map appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy