Nio EC7 flagship EV: The most aerodynamic SUV in the world?
A low drag coefficient (Cd) is very important for maximizing range, leading automakers to push for more aerodynamic EVs. The Nio EC7, the Chinese automaker’s new flagship SUV, is yet another example of this trend. Unveiled at the company’s recent Nio Day 2022 presentation in Heifei, China, the EC7...
What cold weather means to most EV drivers: More charging
It’s well established that electric cars lose some range in cold weather, but for drivers that generally means more charging rather than less driving, according to a new report from battery analysis firm Recurrent. Recurrent’s primary business is producing battery health reports for used EVs, but the company analyzes...
EV tax credit loophole may cut lease payments for EVs made overseas
The U.S. Treasury Department confirmed Thursday that buyers can effectively bypass both the American final assembly and critical-mineral requirements for electric vehicles—if those EVs are leased. That means, according to Reuters, starting Jan. 1, automakers selling EVs with final assembly outside North America may be eligible for a tax...
The very best things we tested this year
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There’s nothing more disappointing than finally receiving a highly anticipated product, spending time setting it up and realizing the hype was totally not worth it. While commercials and marketing campaigns are excellent at making a product desirable, these tactics aren’t always reliable or accurate.
Ram 1500 REV name has been trademarked
Ram will use the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show next week in Las Vegas to present its 1500 Revolution BEV, a concept truck previewing a potential design for an electric 1500 due in 2024. Ram refers to the electric 1500 as a 1500 BEV, but the company recently made moves to...
BMW aims to build solid-state EV batteries under license
BMW has licensed solid-state battery cell designs and manufacturing processes from Colorado-based Solid Power, taking the partnership between the two companies up a notch. The automaker, which began partnering with Solid Power in 2017, will install copies of the firm’s solid-state cell pilot production lines at its facilities in Germany, and Solid Power will supply its sulfide-based solid electrolyte for those pilot lines, the battery firm announced last week in a press release. These arrangements will “allow for parallel research and development activities,” Solid Power said.
