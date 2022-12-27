Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Viasat (VSAT) Secures 5-Year Deal for Improved Communication
Viasat Inc. VSAT recently secured a $325 million contract from the U.S. Special Operations Command to support improved communication and network capabilities. The five-year contract reinforces its position as one of the leading suppliers of tactical communications solutions for defense personnel. Viasat solutions will enable warfighters to enjoy high-quality communications...
CNET
I Have 5G on My Phone at Home, So Why Can't I Get 5G Home Internet?
It's been a few years since 5G started rolling out, but I must confess, as we enter 2023, sometimes it still baffles me. One of the questions I'm often asked is, "My provider says I can't get its 5G home internet service -- even though when I'm at home, I can get 5G on my phone. Why not?"
NASDAQ
Best Value Stocks To Buy For 2023? 3 To Watch
Value stocks are those that are believed to be trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. This can be due to a variety of reasons. For example, a temporary downturn in the company’s performance, a lack of investor interest, or simply because the market is not properly valuing the company’s future potential. As a result, value investors believe that these stocks have the potential to significantly appreciate in value over time as the market catches up to their true worth.
NASDAQ
After Hours Most Active for Dec 28, 2022 : AMC, VST, NU, VZ, KIM, EGHT, AAPL, T, BUG, TQQQ, AMZN, TSLA
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 6.35 to 10,685.7. The total After hours volume is currently 50,360,986 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.02 at $3.86, with 10,527,121 shares traded., following a 52-week high...
9to5Mac
Best budget iPhone plans for 2023
If you’re looking for a better deal on your cellular plan heading into the new year, checking out some of the latest pre-paid options is a great idea. Below we’ll look at the best cheap iPhone plans with valuable features like free trials, free activation, and no contracts from as little as $10 per month without giving up good coverage.
NASDAQ
Euronet (EEFT) Rises 20.9% in 3 Months: More Room for Growth?
Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s EEFT shares have climbed 20.9% in the past three months compared with a 3.9% rise of the industry. Growth in EFT Processing, epay and Money Transfer businesses are driving the stock. With its digital efforts and global expansions, the company has positioned itself for better returns in the future.
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) a Buy Now?
Amazon (AMZN) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this online retailer have returned -10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P...
NASDAQ
Why Solana, Dogecoin, and The Sandbox Dropped on Wednesday
Just when it seemed the crypto market was hitting a bottom, the value of some of the most well-known tokens on the market dropped again on Wednesday. There wasn't earth-shattering news, but some instability and potentially large sellers in the market are leading to the drop. Solana's (CRYPTO: SOL) was...
NASDAQ
Alphabet (GOOGL) Boosts Smart Display Offerings With Latest Move
Alphabet’s GOOGL division, Google, has been persistently working toward advancing its smart display offerings with strong free features. Reportedly, the Sleep Sensing feature, which was supposed to become a paid feature on Nest Hub from 2023 onward, is going to remain a free feature throughout 2023. Notably, Sleep Sensing...
TechCrunch
The rise of platform engineering, an opportunity for startups
However, Stack Overflow noted, only 38% of the 34,906 respondents reported having a developer portal to make it easy to find tools and services. Similarly, data observability tools are only available to a minority of developers. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The...
NASDAQ
Earnings Outlook for 2023 and Featured Reports for Apple, JNJ, & Others
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today’s Research Daily features an update on the evolving earnings picture for 2023 and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and CSX Corporation (CSX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
NASDAQ
Apple Inc. (AAPL) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Apple (AAPL) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this maker of iPhones, iPads and other products have returned -12.6% over the past...
freightwaves.com
The e2open Carrier Marketplace a win-win for shippers and carriers
Matchmaking is still largely hit or miss with today’s digital freight markets. It’s simply not enough to offer connectivity without capabilities that make it easier for shippers and carriers to do business. The problem is that digital freight marketplaces aren’t nearly as connected as one might think. Shippers...
constructiontechnology.media
Emerging construction technologies
Rob Smith, CTO of cloud services provider and AEC specialist Creative ITC, discusses some of the latest industry trends and explores the technology solutions emerging to help construction businesses overcome industry challenges. Digital transformation across the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) sector has accelerated over recent years as firms harness...
Android Headlines
DuckDuckGo now auto-blocks Google Sign-in Pop-Ups on all sites
In recent years, there has been a push from governments and individuals for Big Tech companies to change their practices and prioritize user privacy. In response, Apple launched App Tracking Transparency with iOS 14.5 and Google introduced restrictions on cross-app activity tracking. However, targeted ads still dominate the market, and third-party apps like DuckDuckGo are finding ways to level the playing field and protect user privacy.
nationaltoday.com
The Best Unlimited Data Plan for 2022
Enjoy limitless streaming and browsing without worrying about overage charges. An unlimited data plan allows you to stream media, browse social networks, and automatically back up images without fear of additional carrier fees. Unlimited plans come in handy if they often travel or share a plan with other family members.
drugstorenews.com
Yaral Pharma launches in the U.S.
Yaral Pharma will begin commercializing the first product from IBSA’s corporate pipeline of authorized generics in January 2023. Yaral Pharma, the U.S. generics subsidiary of IBSA, a long-standing, multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, launched today with the mission of providing access to high quality, affordable, authorized generics and complex generic medicines.
