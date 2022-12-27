Read full article on original website
Video Shows U.S. Plane Avoid Colliding With Chinese War Jet
U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the Chinese jet came within 20 feet of the U.S. aircraft's nose, forcing it to "take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision."
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
Crypto exchange Kraken to stop operations in Japan
Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S.-based crypto exchange Kraken said on Wednesday it would cease its operations in Japan next month, citing the current market conditions in the country and a weak crypto market globally. Kraken will deregister from the Financial Services Agency (JFSA) as of Jan. 31, by which time...
Bitcoin Seen Dropping Lower Before Shooting Back Up
Billionaire Tim Draper says bitcoin (BTC) could hit $250,000 next year while renowned investor Mark Mobius counters it could crash to $10,000. Who's right?. That's anyone's guess but for now, the world's largest cryptocurrency and the beleaguered cryptocurrency market it helped usher is expected to remain in the doldrums for much of next year, if not longer.
3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market
Crypto investors have trudged through a bear market for almost all of 2022. The top two digital assets, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), are down 65% and 68% year to date, respectively. While many crypto investors will be happy to put 2022 in the rearview mirror, it wasn't all bad news in 2022.
Daily Markets: Stocks Look to Get Momentum Before Year Ends
Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today’s session mostly lower with Japan’s Nikkei and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries shedding 0.9% while South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.9%. India’s Sensex closed the day 0.4% higher, counterbalancing the 0.4% drop in China’s Shanghai Composite. By mid-day trading, European equity indices were mixed, and U.S. futures suggest equities will attempt to claw back recent losses when those markets open later this morning.
Financial Sector Update for 12/30/2022: CTO,FUTU,DBD,CIXX,CIX.TO
Financial stocks pared a slim portion of their Friday declines, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) sliding 0.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.1% and The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was slipping 1.3%. Bitcoin was declining 0.3% to $16,545,...
What Will Happen With Crypto in 2023?
It has been an “interesting” year for the crypto space. Hacks, alleged frauds, enormous losses, bankruptcies and other negative phenomena were sadly on a loop and eroded trust in the digital economy. The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to Money. Discover: 5 Things You...
Better E-Commerce Stock: Amazon vs. Shopify
E-commerce received a shot in the arm during the pandemic, and it rapidly captured market share from traditional retailers. Now that the one-time boost is over, the e-commerce adoption trendline has reverted to its normal curve. This regression has harmed companies like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), at...
Earnings Outlook for 2023 and Featured Reports for Apple, JNJ, & Others
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today’s Research Daily features an update on the evolving earnings picture for 2023 and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and CSX Corporation (CSX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Why Whirlpool Stock (NYSE:WHR) Could be the Surprise Hit of 2023
Throughout the beloved time-traveling movie franchise Back to the Future, the scientific genius undergirding the plot repeatedly admonishes the protagonist to think fourth dimensionally; that is, to account for the passage of time that will ultimately affect the visible and tangible three-dimensional world. It’s this holistic thought process that supports the contrarian case for appliance manufacturer Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR). I am bullish on WHR stock.
FOREX-U.S. dollar down, still set for best year since 2015
WASHINGTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The dollar was on track to post its best year since 2015 on Friday in the last trading day of a year dominated by Federal Reserve rate hikes and fears of a sharp slowdown in global growth. As 2022 draws to a close, the dollar...
Crypto Crash: Shiba Inu Is Down 76% in 2022, but Will It Bounce Back in 2023?
Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is a quintessential meme cryptocurrency -- it earned that reputation not for its utility as a currency, but for the speculation that drove it to a historic 43,800,000% return during 2021. Investors with perfect timing would have become millionaires for the cost of a cup of coffee.
Web3, the Metaverse and Crypto: Trends to Expect in 2023 and Beyond
2022 ended with a crypto winter, exacerbated by the collapse of the centralized crypto exchange FTX and the arrest of its founder and ex-CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, (a.k.a. SBF), for fraud. This followed other major events earlier in the year: the fiasco of Terra (Luna) becoming worthless, the bankruptcy of Voyager and Celsius, and the contagion risk that spread throughout the crypto market. All these events made people doubt the value of blockchain technology, Web3 and the economic use cases of cryptocurrency and their benefits.
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies slip as investors worry about rising China COVID cases
Dec 28 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were on the back foot on Wednesday as a surge in Chinese COVID cases led investors to shun risker assets on concerns the spreading infections in the world's second-biggest economy will hamper regional economic growth. The Philippines peso PHP= and the Indonesian rupiah...
Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, TSLA
In early trading on Friday, shares of Tesla (TSLA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 0.6%. Year to date, Tesla has lost about 65.2% of its value. And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is...
