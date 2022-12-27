2022 ended with a crypto winter, exacerbated by the collapse of the centralized crypto exchange FTX and the arrest of its founder and ex-CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, (a.k.a. SBF), for fraud. This followed other major events earlier in the year: the fiasco of Terra (Luna) becoming worthless, the bankruptcy of Voyager and Celsius, and the contagion risk that spread throughout the crypto market. All these events made people doubt the value of blockchain technology, Web3 and the economic use cases of cryptocurrency and their benefits.

