Phoenix Suns at Memphis Grizzlies odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
 3 days ago
The Phoenix Suns (19-15) play the 2nd game of their 6-game road trip Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies (20-12). Tip-off is 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum in Memphis. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Suns vs. Grizzlies odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Suns have lost 3 games in a row and 7 of their last 10 games. That includes a 125-100 blowout loss at home last Thursday against the Grizzlies. They played Christmas night and lost 128-125 in overtime to the Denver Nuggets at 4-point underdogs.

The Grizzlies’ only win in their last 4 games was over the Suns, wo also last played on Christmas, losing on the road to the Golden State Warriors 123-95 as 7.5-point favorites.

Suns at Grizzlies odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:09 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Suns +260 (bet $100 to win $260) | Grizzlies -320 (bet $320 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Suns +7.5 (-108) | Grizzlies -7.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 225.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Suns at Grizzlies key injuries

Suns

  • G Devin Booker (groin) out
  • F Jae Crowder (not with team) out
  • F Cam Johnson (knee) out
  • G Cam Payne (foot) out
  • G Landry Shamet (Achilles) out

Grizzlies

  • G Kenny Chandler (nose) available
  • G Danny Green (knee) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Suns at Grizzlies picks and predictions

Prediction

Grizzlies 119, Suns 110

The Grizzlies are healthy while the Suns are missing Booker and Shamet, whose 31 points in their loss to the Nuggets kept them in the game.

The Suns are now 5-10 on the road compared to Memphis’ 13-2 home mark.

This isn’t a hard decision, but a moneyline wager on the Grizzlies isn’t worth the action.

PASS.

The Suns are 7-8 ATS on the road this season but are 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games on the road. The Grizzlies are 11-3-1 ATS at home.

The Grizzlies have won the last 3 matchups with the Suns and have won each of those games by at least 8 points.

BET GRIZZLIES -7.5 (-112).

Each of the last 3 meetings between the Suns and Grizzlies have had 225 or more points while 4 of the Suns’ last 5 games have had more than 224 points and 4 of the Grizzlies’ last 6 games have topped 225 points.

BET OVER 224.5 (-115).

