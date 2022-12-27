Read full article on original website
Hacker claims to be selling Twitter data stolen from 400 million users
A hacker claims to have collected over 400 million unique users’ data with a now-fixed API vulnerability on Twitter in 2021. As reported by Bleeping Computer, the threat actor named “Ryushi” on the Breached hacking forum is asking $200,00 for an exclusive sale. They have already warned...
Experts warn smart toys could be collecting user data that might be sold
The cool, connected toy you may have gotten your child for Christmas could be collecting their data. Experts warn that makers of smart toys could be selling that data to advertisers without you even knowing upfront.Katie Terramiggi, from New York, said she bought her daughter Audrey a Fuzzible Friend several years ago for Christmas. Audrey, now 6 years old, loved how the toy would connect with Amazon's Alexa to communicate with her. Terramiggi explained the toy speaks in a unique language at the push of a button — and then Audrey could ask Alexa to translate what it said. But buried in the...
Comcast Customers Face a Huge Holiday Data Breach
Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Free Report customers can't find a victory. First, many of them are facing new year's price hikes and now the company's customers are dealing with another big problem. And while this issue may be beyond the cable and internet giant's control, it's still another kick in the teeth for the company's long-suffering customers.
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
Why Netflix ‘Crackdown’ on Password Sharing Won’t Actually Put an End to Illicit Account Borrowing
Beginning next year, Netflix will start nagging customers to pay extra if it detects that they’re sharing their account with individuals outside their household — in violation of the streamer’s terms of use. But users determined to continue flouting Netflix’s password-sharing rules won’t face any draconian repercussions for now: The company will not terminate someone’s account even if they’re sharing passwords, nor is Netflix likely to impose additional fees without a customer’s consent. In early 2023, Netflix plans to roll out “a thoughtful approach to monetize account sharing,” expanding beyond its initial test markets in Latin America, the company said in October....
Millions of Netflix users warned sharing your password is now officially a CRIMINAL OFFENCE
Watching shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ without paying the relevant subscription breaks copyright law, the Intellectual Property Office said.
TechRadar
Google just made another of its data privacy tools free for everyone
Google has announced it has made a new privacy tool freely available for all. Announcing the Magritte tool in a post (opens in new tab) on the Google Developers blog, the company wrote the launch will be the latest addition to Google’s Protected Computing initiative (opens in new tab), which the company claims is to fundamentally change “how, when, and where data is processed to technically ensure its privacy and safety.”
WhatsApp will stop working on 47 smartphones this week – here’s the full list
It’s that time of the year again when WhatsApp will stop working on older operating system versions that still power certain iPhones and Android devices. Long-time WhatsApp users might be familiar with the company’s history of discontinuing support for older devices. It’s something Meta does routinely with WhatsApp, and there’s no reason to panic. You’ll still be able to use the popular chat app once you upgrade your device. But the deadline is almost upon us, so people with certain older devices are running out of time.
NASDAQ
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
KOLD-TV
‘My son’s not dead:’ Arizona mom calls out hackers who overtook Facebook account
TONOPAH (3TV/CBS 5) - When Teresa Robbins’ Facebook account got hacked, someone took over the page and told her friends her son had passed away. And that’s just the beginning of the scam. “It’s showing that my son had died of cancer, and they’re trying to sell this...
crowdfundinsider.com
FBI Warns that Cybercriminals Are Impersonating Brands Using Search Engine Ads Services to Defraud Users
The FBI is warning the public that cybercriminals are using search engine advertisement services “to impersonate brands and direct users to malicious sites that host ransomware and steal login credentials and other financial information.”. Cybercriminals purchase advertisements that “appear within internet search results using a domain that is similar...
CNET
Huge 91% Microsoft Office Lifetime License Discount Ends in Just a Few Days
Microsoft Office is an essential suite of tools for both your professional and personal computing needs, but if you don't already have access to its apps on your own computer, the cost of a license or commitment to a monthly subscription can be off-putting. Rather than stumping up full price...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Another Crypto Platform Shuts Down as the FTX Crisis Worsens
Midas Investments is the latest cryptocurrency platform to suspend deposits, swaps, and overall operations as a result of the severe financial losses caused by Celsius’ bankruptcy and FTX’s crisis. Iakov Levin, also known as “Trevor,” the platform’s creator and CEO, explained the reasons behind the closure of Midas...
WTOP
Google settles DC privacy investigation for $9.5 million
The D.C. Attorney General’s office has announced an agreement with Google, in which the tech company will pay $9.5 million to resolve allegations that it deceived and manipulated consumers to gain access to their location. Google has also agreed to make changes that more clearly inform users of smartphones...
Android Headlines
'True' app wants to rival Facebook with a privacy angle
Recently, the founder and CEO of True, Bret Cox, reached out in order to pitch his social media platform to us. It seemed interesting enough, so I decided to see what it was about. True is a social media network that comes in form of an app for both major...
Apple forced to remove one of its biggest iOS updates after user complaints
A RECENT addition in an update from Apple has proved to cause issues for users, leading to its removal after multiple complaints. Earlier in December, Apple officially released the iOS 16.2 update for its users. Not only did the update fix some bug issues, but it had some major introductions...
notebookcheck.net
iPad Mini series likely to co-exist alongside a foldable version as a premium alternative in 2025
Apple iPad Foldable Leaks / Rumors Tablet Touchscreen. The iPad Mini is projected to be back in late 2023 or early 2024 with a new generation powered by an up-to-date processor for a change. However, according to TF International Securities' well-known analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, its series has a future even beyond that.
9to5Mac
iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c users will no longer be able to use WhatsApp on their phones
The popular messaging app WhatsApp is available for a variety of iPhone models and Android smartphones. However, from time to time, the Meta-owned platform drops support for older phones. In a few days, WhatsApp will stop working on dozens of smartphones, including Apple’s iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c. WhatsApp...
notebookcheck.net
New 43-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 monitor launched in Korea for 1.25 million won (US$982) and headed to North America soon
Samsung has announced a new Odyssey monitor to add to its extensive range, with the 43-inch Odyssey Neo G7 (G70NC) model being the latest member. At the moment, only a release date for Korea has been revealed, which lands on January 2, but there are plans to showcase the new 43-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor at CES 2023 before progressing to a wider global launch, including for the North American market.
digg.com
Children's Apps That Collect The Most Data, Visualized
From popular games to video streaming apps and messengers, here's a list of apps made for children and the numerous types of data points they track. Data is collected at every corner of the Internet, and by every free and paid service you use. TheToyZone cross-checked privacy policies of popular apps that were geared towards children with Apple's privacy details to see how invasive they each were. Here's what they found.
