Athens, GA

dawgpost.com

Georgia Shocks Ohio State In Wild 42-41 Peach Bowl Victory

ATLANTA - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are going to play for a second-consecutive national championship after shocking the Ohio State Buckeyes at the end of regulation in a wild 42-41 win in the Peach Bowl. No. 1 Bulldogs Outlast Buckeyes In Shootout: Top-ranked Georgia (14-0) posted a 42-41...
COLUMBUS, OH
dawgpost.com

Thoughts from the Box: Georgia Bulldogs Stun Buckeyes In 42-41 Victory

ATLANTA - The Georgia Bulldogs are heading BACK to the national championship game. In one of the wildest games in Bulldog history, quarterback Stetson Bennett led Georgia on a game-winning drive late in the 4th quarter to give the Bulldogs a 42-41 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Playing from...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Kirby Smart: "There's As Much Pressure From Year 1 To Year 7"

ATLANTA - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready to take on Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoffs. Here is everything Kirby Smart said at the joint head coaches press conference on Friday morning:. KIRBY SMART:...
ATHENS, GA

