Live: Football: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Gallery: No. 4 Ohio State falls 42-41 to No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes lose lead late, fall to No. 1 Georgia 42-41The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeyes focused on containing Bennett’s mobility in CFP semifinalThe LanternAthens, GA
dawgpost.com
Line Released for Georgia Bulldogs' game with TCU Horned Frogs in National Championship
ATLANTA - The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart will be near two-touchdown favorites to top No. 3 TCU in the 2023 National Championship. Georgia is listed as a 13.5-point favorite to beat TCU on New Year's Eve in Atlanta. * Limited-Edition: Kelee Ringo-Signed DAWGSTRUCTION *. We have...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Shocks Ohio State In Wild 42-41 Peach Bowl Victory
ATLANTA - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are going to play for a second-consecutive national championship after shocking the Ohio State Buckeyes at the end of regulation in a wild 42-41 win in the Peach Bowl. No. 1 Bulldogs Outlast Buckeyes In Shootout: Top-ranked Georgia (14-0) posted a 42-41...
dawgpost.com
Thoughts from the Box: Georgia Bulldogs Stun Buckeyes In 42-41 Victory
ATLANTA - The Georgia Bulldogs are heading BACK to the national championship game. In one of the wildest games in Bulldog history, quarterback Stetson Bennett led Georgia on a game-winning drive late in the 4th quarter to give the Bulldogs a 42-41 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Playing from...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs Announce Captains for Peach Bowl Showdown with Ohio State
ATLANTA - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready to take on Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoffs. The program named captains for the game this evening. The captains for the 2022 Peach Bowl include:. #13...
dawgpost.com
Kirby Smart: "There's As Much Pressure From Year 1 To Year 7"
ATLANTA - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready to take on Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoffs. Here is everything Kirby Smart said at the joint head coaches press conference on Friday morning:. KIRBY SMART:...
dawgpost.com
Friday Five: The Five Things You Need to Know For Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ohio State
ATLANTA - Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are taking on the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes on Satuday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Here are our five things for Friday you need to know going into the weekend. 1. Georgia Tries to get to LA. So much has been...
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Paul Finebaum: Georgia Bulldogs on Precipice of a "Remarkable Achievement"
ATLANTA - Only a day away from the College Football Playoff Semifinals, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said the Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart were on the precipice of a remarkable achievement. The No. 1 Bulldogs take on Ryan Day’s Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday night at the Peach Bowl. The...
dawgpost.com
Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs to Play in National Championship Game vs. TCU
ATLANTA - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart will take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on January 9, 2023. The game will be the third College Football Playoff National Championship Game appearance for the Bulldogs. It...
