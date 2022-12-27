Winter Work Shutdown For New Safer Section Of US95 South Of Moscow-U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers Continues To Suspend Construction Permits Involving Wetlands

Read full article on original website
I am Constantly Tormented for Delivering the Idaho Girls to their Deaths: The private Taxi Driver Opens upOlu'remiMoscow, ID
Idaho murders: 28-year-old man arrested in PennsylvaniaEmily RoyMoscow, ID
New Police Body Cam Footage released with respect to the investigations and suspect of the Idaho Students murdersOlu'remiMoscow, ID
killings of 4 university studentsSea ChaosMoscow, ID
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFresno, CA
pullmanradio.com
Broken Automatic Backup Power Supply At PRH Forces Postponement Of Non-Emergency Surgeries
Non-emergency surgeries that were scheduled for this week at Pullman Regional Hospital have been postponed because the hospital’s automatic backup power supply is down. PRH officials say a power surge during Tuesday’s windstorm knocked out the automatic power backup system. The hospital still has backup power but it has to be started manually. PRH policy requires that non-emergency surgeries be rescheduled when the automatic backup power isn’t working. Those repairs are scheduled to take place today. Hospital officials expect to resume non-emergency surgeries early next week.
pullmanradio.com
Process To Return Apartment Where UI Students Were Murdered Back To Property Management Company Starts Friday
The apartment near the University of Idaho campus where four students were murdered will begin to be returned to the property management company starting on Friday. Cleaning crews will start removing potential biohazards and other harmful substances that were used to collect evidence. The apartment is still an active crime scene and will remain in the control of Moscow Police. The department is working with Team Idaho Property Management Services to begin the remediation process. There is no timeline for when the work will be completed but the apartment will eventually be returned to the property management company.
koze.com
Mudslide Closes Lewiston Route
LEWISTON, ID – The City of Lewiston has announced the closure of Vineyard Avenue, from Vineyard Drive to Stewart Avenue, due to a mudslide. Motorists should use an alternate route.
KHQ Right Now
Hundreds without power in Whitman, Garfield counties as heavy winds blow through region
PULLMAN, Wash. - More than 200 Inland Power customers are without electricity in Whitman County and hundreds more are without power in Garfield County, as heavy winds hit eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle. The 239 customers without power represent about 10% of all Inland Power customers in Whitman County....
Paradise Creek Water Levels in Moscow Expected to Reach Peak Tuesday
MOSCOW -The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Paradise Creek in Moscow. As of Tuesday morning, the warning was set to expire just past midnight Wednesday. At 9.2 feet, which is considered Minor Flood Stage, water from Paradise Creek in Moscow will be out of the creek...
Idaho murders: King Road crime scene to be cleaned starting Friday, then turned over to property company
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were stabbed several times and murdered on Nov. 13.
pullmanradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Latah County Above 3,000 Feet
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the higher elevations of Latah County. The forecast is calling for up to 5 inches of snow above 3,000 feet. The advisory runs until 7:00 tonight.
Arrest Made in Moscow Quadruple Homicide Case, Press Conference set for 1:00 p.m.
MOSCOW - An arrest has been made in the Moscow quadruple homicide case. The investigation has been ongoing since four University of Idaho students were found murdered on November 13. Fox News is reporting that Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at...
pullmanradio.com
UI Colleagues make Idaho Business Review Power List
The University of Idaho recognizes Director of Idaho WWAMI Jeff Seegmiller and Associate Director of Project Echo Katy Rodgers. These colleagues made the Idaho Business Review Power List: Health Care Professional Honorees for 2022.
Idaho murders: 90 white Elantras were registered to park on campus as cops struggle to find vehicle
Police are seeking a white Hyundai Elantra spotted near a crime scene just steps away from the University of Idaho in connection with a quadruple homicide.
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, a law enforcement official said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the small...
pullmanradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Palouse. The advisory starts tonight at 10:00 and runs until Friday night at 7:00. The forecast is calling for up to 4 inches of snow.
pullmanradio.com
Suspect In UI Student Murders Listed As WSU Doctoral Student In Criminology
The suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students Bryan Christopher Kohberger is listed as a student at Washington State University. Kohberger is a doctoral student in criminology at WSU.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 26, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, December 26, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3629 Disorderly Conduct. 00:30:28. Incident Address: 26068 WAWAWAI RD; NISQUALLY JOHN LANDING, CLARKSTON, WA 99403. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a report of a subject yelling in the area. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3630...
Orofino Man Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine Following Traffic Stop in Idaho County
KOOSKIA, ID - On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol when they stopped a vehicle in Kooskia, ID. While speaking with the driver, Idaho County K9 Millie, who is on her second week of patrol, performed an exterior sniff of the vehicle and alerted for the presence of narcotics, according to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Couple Donate $20,000 for Technology, Challenge Community to Match Gift
Pullman couple Jeff and Angie Feuerstein have donated $20,000 toward new fetal heart monitors for the Gritman Family Birth Center in Moscow and they are challenging the community to come together and match their gift. Fetal heart monitors measure a baby’s heart rate during pregnancy, labor and delivery. Gritman...
pullmanradio.com
Gritman Medical Center 2-23-25 Community Health Needs Assessment
Gritman Medical Center conducts a Community Health Needs Assessment every three years to evaluate the overall health needs of the region. The 2023-25 Community Health Needs Assessment can now be found at the link. Based on input from area experts and Latah County residents, our assessment identified the community’s top...
15-Year-Old in Custody After Monday Afternoon Shooting and Car Chase
MOSCOW - The Moscow Police Department is investigating a shooting and a car chase that occurred on the Northside of town Monday afternoon. Moscow Police responded to the incident around 3:00 in the Rodeo Drive area. Police say the incident began as a disturbance at a home in Moscow. Three juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17 ended up chasing an adult male. Police say one of the juveniles fired a handgun multiple times at the man while he was trying to flee in a vehicle. The shots were fired from the juveniles’ car in the Rodeo Drive area. No one was hurt. Officers do not believe any of the shots hit any of the homes in the area. The man fled the area.
46-year-old Lewiston Man Accused of Aggravated Assault With a Knife on Christmas Eve
LEWISTON - During the early morning hours of December 24, officers with the Lewiston Police Department responded to a residence in the 400 block of Linden Drive for the report of an aggravated assault. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, the victim reported that...
KLEWTV
Moscow homicide update for December 27
Moscow Police issued an update on their search for the killer(s) in the murders of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncavles, and Madison Mogen. The following is their update:. At this time in the investigation, detectives do not believe the female associate professor and chair of...
