Moscow, ID

Winter Work Shutdown For New Safer Section Of US95 South Of Moscow-U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers Continues To Suspend Construction Permits Involving Wetlands

By Evan Ellis
pullmanradio.com
 3 days ago
pullmanradio.com

Broken Automatic Backup Power Supply At PRH Forces Postponement Of Non-Emergency Surgeries

Non-emergency surgeries that were scheduled for this week at Pullman Regional Hospital have been postponed because the hospital’s automatic backup power supply is down. PRH officials say a power surge during Tuesday’s windstorm knocked out the automatic power backup system. The hospital still has backup power but it has to be started manually. PRH policy requires that non-emergency surgeries be rescheduled when the automatic backup power isn’t working. Those repairs are scheduled to take place today. Hospital officials expect to resume non-emergency surgeries early next week.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Process To Return Apartment Where UI Students Were Murdered Back To Property Management Company Starts Friday

The apartment near the University of Idaho campus where four students were murdered will begin to be returned to the property management company starting on Friday. Cleaning crews will start removing potential biohazards and other harmful substances that were used to collect evidence. The apartment is still an active crime scene and will remain in the control of Moscow Police. The department is working with Team Idaho Property Management Services to begin the remediation process. There is no timeline for when the work will be completed but the apartment will eventually be returned to the property management company.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Mudslide Closes Lewiston Route

LEWISTON, ID – The City of Lewiston has announced the closure of Vineyard Avenue, from Vineyard Drive to Stewart Avenue, due to a mudslide. Motorists should use an alternate route.
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

UI Colleagues make Idaho Business Review Power List

The University of Idaho recognizes Director of Idaho WWAMI Jeff Seegmiller and Associate Director of Project Echo Katy Rodgers. These colleagues made the Idaho Business Review Power List: Health Care Professional Honorees for 2022.
MOSCOW, ID
KOLO TV Reno

Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, a law enforcement official said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the small...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Palouse. The advisory starts tonight at 10:00 and runs until Friday night at 7:00. The forecast is calling for up to 4 inches of snow.
PALOUSE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 26, 2022

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, December 26, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3629 Disorderly Conduct. 00:30:28. Incident Address: 26068 WAWAWAI RD; NISQUALLY JOHN LANDING, CLARKSTON, WA 99403. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a report of a subject yelling in the area. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3630...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Big Country News

Orofino Man Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine Following Traffic Stop in Idaho County

KOOSKIA, ID - On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol when they stopped a vehicle in Kooskia, ID. While speaking with the driver, Idaho County K9 Millie, who is on her second week of patrol, performed an exterior sniff of the vehicle and alerted for the presence of narcotics, according to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

Gritman Medical Center 2-23-25 Community Health Needs Assessment

Gritman Medical Center conducts a Community Health Needs Assessment every three years to evaluate the overall health needs of the region. The 2023-25 Community Health Needs Assessment can now be found at the link. Based on input from area experts and Latah County residents, our assessment identified the community’s top...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

15-Year-Old in Custody After Monday Afternoon Shooting and Car Chase

MOSCOW - The Moscow Police Department is investigating a shooting and a car chase that occurred on the Northside of town Monday afternoon. Moscow Police responded to the incident around 3:00 in the Rodeo Drive area. Police say the incident began as a disturbance at a home in Moscow. Three juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17 ended up chasing an adult male. Police say one of the juveniles fired a handgun multiple times at the man while he was trying to flee in a vehicle. The shots were fired from the juveniles’ car in the Rodeo Drive area. No one was hurt. Officers do not believe any of the shots hit any of the homes in the area. The man fled the area.
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Moscow homicide update for December 27

Moscow Police issued an update on their search for the killer(s) in the murders of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncavles, and Madison Mogen. The following is their update:. At this time in the investigation, detectives do not believe the female associate professor and chair of...
MOSCOW, ID

