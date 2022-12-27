ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Day in Braves History: December 28

1953 - The Milwaukee Braves acquire second baseman Danny O’Connell from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for third baseman Sid Gordon, outfielder Sam Jethroe, pitcher Max Surkont and four minor league pitchers. PIttsburgh also receives $100,000. MLB History. 1926 - National League MVP Bob O’Farrell is named to replace...
South Side Sox

2022: The Year That Broke White Sox Fans

I’ve been a Sox fan for nearly 40 years. I have vague memories of people being happy in 1983. I remember the 1990 season feeling important after five years of absolute garbage baseball, baseball that I loved nevertheless. I cried at the last game in the old park, because it felt like part of my life, and I didn’t have the perspective that comes with age, I didn’t know I’d have so much more aging to do.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Cubs, Orioles eyeing Eric Hosmer after release from Red Sox

For the most part, many of the big name free agents are off the board in MLB free agency this offseason. That doesn’t mean there aren’t any good players left on the market, though, as teams will now scour some of the lower-level names and see what sort of cheap deals that they can come up with. One such player who fits that bill is first baseman Eric Hosmer.
IBWAA

Grading The Rockies' 2022 Offseason (So Far)

The Colorado Rockies are the weirdest team in baseball (e.g., the Nolan Arenado trade, the Kris Bryant signing, and whatever is going on with playing baseball at elevation). Questions surround owner Dick Monfort’s decision to promote scouting director Bill Schmidt to general manager after Jeff Bridich left the organization.
ClutchPoints

From Taylor Rogers to Mitch Haniger: Grading Giants’ MLB free agency moves

The San Francisco Giants have endured a disappointing offseason for the most part. They came into free agency with big plans. The Giants were willing to spend a lucrative amount of money to land a superstar or two. There was a moment where fans thought San Francisco landed Aaron Judge before it was deemed a false report. After losing out on Judge, the Giants agreed to terms on a deal with Carlos Correa. However, that deal fell apart after the Giants backed out due to injury.
ClutchPoints

Bulls must do something and make trades

The Chicago Bulls had a prime opportunity to extend their winning streak to four on Monday night when they welcomed the cellar-dwelling Houston Rockets to the United Center. The vibes seemed better after recent rumors of on-court tension involving stars Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, plus a halftime blowup during an ugly Bulls loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
