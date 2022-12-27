Read full article on original website
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichton Park, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Social Security payment increases starting soonR.A. Heim
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago Heights Continues Ten Year Tradition As Harvey Park District Vendor Event Brings Joy In The South Land.South Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Just How Much Has the Cubs Roster Improved This Winter?
The Chicago Cubs are primed to contend this upcoming MLB season. But just how much more improved is their roster heading into the season?
Report: Could Hendricks Be Traded From the Cubs This Winter?
A recent report suggests that starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks could be traded from the Chicago Cubs this winter.
White Sox Release New Seating Chart and Fans are Mad Online
The White Sox have a new seating chart on their website and fans are not happy about what that may mean for ticket prices.
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: December 28
1953 - The Milwaukee Braves acquire second baseman Danny O’Connell from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for third baseman Sid Gordon, outfielder Sam Jethroe, pitcher Max Surkont and four minor league pitchers. PIttsburgh also receives $100,000. MLB History. 1926 - National League MVP Bob O’Farrell is named to replace...
South Side Sox
2022: The Year That Broke White Sox Fans
I’ve been a Sox fan for nearly 40 years. I have vague memories of people being happy in 1983. I remember the 1990 season feeling important after five years of absolute garbage baseball, baseball that I loved nevertheless. I cried at the last game in the old park, because it felt like part of my life, and I didn’t have the perspective that comes with age, I didn’t know I’d have so much more aging to do.
RUMOR: Cubs, Orioles eyeing Eric Hosmer after release from Red Sox
For the most part, many of the big name free agents are off the board in MLB free agency this offseason. That doesn’t mean there aren’t any good players left on the market, though, as teams will now scour some of the lower-level names and see what sort of cheap deals that they can come up with. One such player who fits that bill is first baseman Eric Hosmer.
Grading The Rockies' 2022 Offseason (So Far)
The Colorado Rockies are the weirdest team in baseball (e.g., the Nolan Arenado trade, the Kris Bryant signing, and whatever is going on with playing baseball at elevation). Questions surround owner Dick Monfort’s decision to promote scouting director Bill Schmidt to general manager after Jeff Bridich left the organization.
Cubs sign catcher Tucker Barnhart to two-year deal worth more than $6 million
In December, the Chicago Cubs signed catcher Tucker Barnhart to a two year deal with a player option (and potential incentives). According to ESPN, Barnhart’s deal is worth $6.5 million dollars and includes a player option for 2024 as well as the potential to earn an additional $3 million dollars in incentives.
From Taylor Rogers to Mitch Haniger: Grading Giants’ MLB free agency moves
The San Francisco Giants have endured a disappointing offseason for the most part. They came into free agency with big plans. The Giants were willing to spend a lucrative amount of money to land a superstar or two. There was a moment where fans thought San Francisco landed Aaron Judge before it was deemed a false report. After losing out on Judge, the Giants agreed to terms on a deal with Carlos Correa. However, that deal fell apart after the Giants backed out due to injury.
Bulls must do something and make trades
The Chicago Bulls had a prime opportunity to extend their winning streak to four on Monday night when they welcomed the cellar-dwelling Houston Rockets to the United Center. The vibes seemed better after recent rumors of on-court tension involving stars Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, plus a halftime blowup during an ugly Bulls loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
