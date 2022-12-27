ON THIS DAY IN 1871, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “The Tribune and Herald are raising again their cry for the consolidation of Brooklyn and New York. The only argument on which this plea can be defended is that New York needs in her government the kind of men Brooklyn already has entrusted with the management of her own affairs. Our municipal matters are run at least three hundred per cent cheaper than those of New York, allowing for all the disproportion of population. We speak deliberately and knowingly on this point. Just at present is a very opportune time to show some difference between New York and Brooklyn on the important matter of punishing election frauds. Every indictment so far found in Brooklyn has resulted in conviction. All the frauds charged in this whole city were a bagatelle to those committed in [William] Tweed’s single district. In Brooklyn, rumored fraud has resulted in swift convictions. In New York, demonstrated fraud has not been followed even by a single indictment. We convict equally the scoundrels of either party … Our own superb self-government and New York’s conceded misgovernment, are ample argument against a union of the dead metropolitan body and the healthful life of Brooklyn.”

