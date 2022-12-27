Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formationRoger MarshBloomfield, NJ
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Rikers Inmate Attacked Guard with Mop Handle, DA saysBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop: The Fully Automated Restaurant Franchise Changing the GameTy D.Brooklyn, NY
Four Great But Underrated Places In New York You Need To SeeLIFE_HACKSNew York City, NY
Related
Singer of famed disco act Tavares to give swan song performance at NYCB theater Friday
Antone "Chubby" Tavares, lead singer of famed disco crew Tavares, says he's stepping down to focus on his health following tonight's performance.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Popular Caribbean magazine names Grenada PM Person of the Year 2022
The popular, Brooklyn, New York-based Everybody’s, a Caribbean-themed magazine, has named Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell as Person of the Year for 2022 and New York City Mayor Eric Adams as Person of the Year for 2021. Herman Hall, the Grenada-born publisher of the 45-year-old magazine did not...
Nearly 100 outdoor dining structures torn down across NYC
NEW YORK -- New York City crews were out Tuesday removing nearly 100 outdoor dining structures.On Twitter, the Department of Sanitation shared pictures of one shed being taken down in Rosedale, Queens.So far, about 169 dining sheds that were either abandoned or had a history of violations have been removed.READ MORE: Mayor Adams: Abandoned, unsightly outdoor dining sheds will be torn downThe city says its primary goal is to bring restaurants' outdoor dining setups to compliance before resorting to tearing them down.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry found dead in New York
The body of a Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry was found with a slashed throat in Harlem, New York, last week in a crime spree. Reports are that the body of 60-year-old Henry was found on Friday, December 23, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park. It...
Wendell Pierce Verbally Assaulted During ‘Death Of A Salesman’ Performance
During a Tuesday (Dec. 27) night performance of iconic stage play Death Of A Salesman, Wendell Pierce was forced to break character in an attempt to reason with a riotous, disorderly woman. The incident occurred at the Hudson Theatre in New York City and was captured on video by several patrons on social media. One attendee praised Pierce for how he handled the distracting ordeal. “That Wendell Pierce is one of the great actors of his generation should hardly be a secret. But tonight, in the middle of his electrifying performance as Willy Loman in Arthur Miller’s DEATH OF A SALESMAN,...
NYC correction officer killed in Brooklyn house fire
NEW YORK -- We've learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn.Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.READ MORE: 54-year-old woman killed in fire at Brooklyn homeFisher-Cassidy was a 14-year veteran of the Department of Correction.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
caribbeanlife.com
Caribbean pols extend Kwanzaa greetings
Several Caribbean American legislators on Monday began celebrating Kwanzaa by extending greetings to the community. Kwanzaa, which began on Monday and continues through Jan. 1, is a celebration of African-American culture. “I want to send love and light to all who begin celebrating Kwanzaa today,” said New York City Public...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
December 28: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
ON THIS DAY IN 1871, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “The Tribune and Herald are raising again their cry for the consolidation of Brooklyn and New York. The only argument on which this plea can be defended is that New York needs in her government the kind of men Brooklyn already has entrusted with the management of her own affairs. Our municipal matters are run at least three hundred per cent cheaper than those of New York, allowing for all the disproportion of population. We speak deliberately and knowingly on this point. Just at present is a very opportune time to show some difference between New York and Brooklyn on the important matter of punishing election frauds. Every indictment so far found in Brooklyn has resulted in conviction. All the frauds charged in this whole city were a bagatelle to those committed in [William] Tweed’s single district. In Brooklyn, rumored fraud has resulted in swift convictions. In New York, demonstrated fraud has not been followed even by a single indictment. We convict equally the scoundrels of either party … Our own superb self-government and New York’s conceded misgovernment, are ample argument against a union of the dead metropolitan body and the healthful life of Brooklyn.”
tripstipsandtees.com
NYC Eats: Katz’s Deli
For over 100 years, New Yorkers and tourists have been savoring the corned beef and pastrami at Katz’s Deli. Established in 1888, this legendary eatery is one of NYC’s oldest and most popular delis. So if you are traveling to New York, eating here is a MUST!. Katz’s...
thepositivecommunity.com
Bed-Stuy Winter Wonderland
In celebration of Small Business Saturday, Bed-Stuy Gateway Business Improvement District (BID) hosted its annual ribbon-cutting ceremony launching their Winter Wonderland Holiday Marketplace. On hand for the festivities were US Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, NY State Assemblywoman Stefani Zinerman; NYC Councilman Chi Osse, BID Chair Joyce Turner, BID Vice Chairperson Marcia Melendez, and Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce CEO Randy Peers. Bed-Stuy Gateway BID Executive Director Dale Charles shared her excitement about a new evergreen tradition for the community saying, “This couldn’t be possible without the guidance and generous support of Wells Fargo.”
Where do NYC pigeons go in the winter?
The Big Apple’s ubiquitous bird is no fair-weather friend to New York City.
statenislandnycliving.com
DSNY Holiday Calendar- NYC Garbage Schedule 2023
No Trash, Curbside Composting, or Recycling Collection on these holidays. There is no collection on the observed holiday, Monday, January 2. Residents who normally receive Monday trash or curbside compost collection may place their material out at curbside between 4 p.m. and midnight on Monday for collection beginning Tuesday, January 3. Residents may experience collection delays, as is common after holidays. We appreciate your patience as we work to collect the backlog of material.
NY1
Could a development deal still be reached in Harlem?
The site of an old gas station in Harlem might turn into a parking spot for trucks. Developer Bruce Teitelbaum has been saying he will open a truck depot after a deal to build the city’s first green energy district and close to 1,000 apartments collapsed before coming to a vote in the City Council last spring.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Vintage Film Shows New York City Street Scenes in 1927
Check out this incredible vintage film restoration 1927, showing New York City street scenes all throughout Manhattan, including children playing on the street, vintage cars and street markets. The restored video comes from a vintage silent film about the American Museum of Natural History, while the audio was added into the video for ambiance by YouTuber Guy Jones, making it a lot easier to imagine yourself back in 1927.
Man injured after steel gate falls on him in Brooklyn
A steel gate fell on a man in Midwood, Brooklyn Wednesday night and injured him.
In Style
That Cute Coach Bag Actually Comes With a Rich History
New York really is a concrete jungle in which dreams become reality. It’s where artists are born and brands are established, both of which stem from the city’s contagious energy. Among the most famous labels bred in Manhattan is the fashion brand Coach New York, otherwise known as Coach or the Original American House of Leather.
Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway rider
On Tuesday morning, at the 161st Street and River Avenue Station on the 4, B, and D line in The Bronx, Bronxite Sasha Salazar became the one billionth subway rider for 2022. Salazar said of the historic moment, "Every New Yorker uses the subway every day and I know that we appreciate the MTA, all the workers that work for the MTA especially."
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 60 Fulton Street in Manhattan’s Financial District
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 60 Fulton Street, a 23-story mixed-use building at 54-56 Fulton Street in Manhattan’s Financial District. Designed by Hill West Architects and developed by Parkland Group and Socius Development Group, the structure yields 120 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect is a waiting list to fill four current and ongoing vacancies for the 30 affordable units allotted to residents at 40 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $24,378 to $187,330.
Woman, 54, killed in Brooklyn house fire
NEW YORK -- A fire claimed the life of a 54-year-old woman in Brooklyn.The flames broke out just after 10 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights. The woman was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, but could not be saved. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Queens father incinerated in fiery wreck recalled as doting dad who brought smiles to co-workers, neighbors
A Queens man killed in a fiery early morning one-car wreck was a doting dad with aspirations in the food industry — and a relatively new driver, his neighbors and a co-worker said Tuesday. Dylan Dipnarine, 24, died after losing control on a Queens expressway early Monday, with his airborne 2012 Infiniti flipping in midair before plowing into several cars in a tow lot and exploding in the ...
Comments / 0