Police: 130 grams of crack-cocaine found in Mount Vernon home
A total of eight people were arrested and charged with the ages ranging from 21 to 58.
8 People Charged After Crack Cocaine Stash Found In Mount Vernon Home: Police
An early morning raid at a home in Westchester County resulted in the arrest of eight people and the seizure of a crack cocaine stash, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 22, around 5 a.m., police in Mount Vernon descended upon a residence at 111 South Fulton Ave. after an investigation into the sale of crack cocaine, according to an announcement by Mount Vernon Police from Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two Bronx men arrested in connection with theft of Ulster County Sheriff’s Office gun
KINGSTON – Two Bronx men have been charged in connection with several larcenies from vehicles in the towns of Wawarsing, Rochester and Shawangunk. In some instances, cars themselves were stolen and in one case, an Ulster County Sheriff’s Office firearm was stolen from a sheriff’s office vehicle.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Eight arrested after drug raid that results in large seizure of crack cocaine
MOUNT VERNON – A pre-Christmas police raid at a Mount Vernon home resulted in the seizure of more than 130 grams of crack cocaine and eight people charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance. The December 22, 2022 raid was conducted by the Mount Vernon police at approximately 5:00 a.m. at 111 South Fulton Avenue after an investigation into drug sales at the house.
Bronx man allegedly drives drunk with 12-year-old
A Bronx man has been accused of driving while intoxicated while traveling with his 12-year-old child in the car.
KMOV
16-year-old found dead in backyard of vacant North County home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 16-year-old was found dead in north St. Louis County Thursday afternoon. According to police, Jaylen Miles was found dead in the backyard of a vacant home in the 1600 block of Spring Garden Drive at 3:37 p.m. He was reportedly shot at least once.
Headlines: Body of missing New Rochelle man found, Yorktown woman charged, Yonkers armed robbery
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Police seek 'armed and dangerous' suspect in double killing at St. Paul transit station
A 26-year-old St. Paul man believed to be "armed and dangerous" is suspected of killing two young men at a downtown St. Paul transit station this month, police have announced. The Metro Transit Police Department has identified the suspect as Martin Orea. Police say anyone who sees Orea should not...
Assault, DWI, arson, robbery: 185 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Dec. 1 and Christmas Day, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks.
Vermont state trooper suspended during investigation of barracks theft
Giancarlo DiGenova was placed on paid leave on Dec. 19, according to the Vermont State Police. The agency said it was conducting a criminal investigation into alleged theft in the temporary evidence storage room in the Williston Barracks. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont state trooper suspended during investigation of barracks theft.
New York drug dealer pushed fentanyl and heroin throughout New Jersey during pandemic
NEWARK, NJ – A New York man admitted to pushing deadly fentanyl and heroin through New Jersey during the pandemic. This week, a jury found Juan Carlos Merced Moreno, aka “Samuel,” 45, of Manhattan, New York, guilty by videoconference on Dec. 20, 2022, before United States District Judge Claire C. Cecch. He had been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl, 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, and 100 grams or more of a mixture and substance The post New York drug dealer pushed fentanyl and heroin throughout New Jersey during pandemic appeared first on Shore News Network.
rocklandreport.com
Hillcrest Man Arrested After Shots Fired Call
HILLCREST, NY – Ramapo Police Dept. responded to calls for shots fired in the area of Greenridge Way, located in the Hillcrest area of the Town of Ramapo on December 19th. Responding units were directed towards a specific residence where the gunshots were believed to be coming from. Subsequent to their investigation, Ramapo officers took into custody a 48 year old Hillcrest man who resided at that location. Ramapo Detectives processed the scene with the assistance of the RC Sheriff’s BCI Unit. A loaded 9mm handgun was recovered from the location. The male was charged with the following offenses:
NJ couple was fighting before wife allegedly shot husband on Christmas: cops
The New Jersey woman charged with murdering her husband on Christmas Day told authorities the couple was fighting when the fatal shooting occurred, authorities said. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, was arrested and charged with gunning down her husband, David Wigglesworth, 57, at their Mays Landing home on Christmas night. As of Wednesday, she remained in custody at the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing. According to an affidavit obtained by the Press of Atlantic City, Wigglesworth called 911 around 10:19 p.m. Sunday and told the dispatcher she had been in a fight. When police arrived at the couple’s Somers Point Road home, they...
rocklandreport.com
Ramapo PD Arrest Driver for DWI After Accident on Route 45
RAMAPO, NY – At about midnight on December 24, Ramapo Police officers responded to a crash on Route 45 by the Summit Park School. A 2008 Toyota Highlander was traveling northbound on Route 45, stuck a mailbox, then a parked vehicle in a private driveway. The Toyota came to rest on its side. The 32 year old male operator needed to be extricated from the vehicle. Hillcrest FD, Spring Hill Ambulance, Rockland Paramedics, and the NY State Police all assisted at the scene.
Mount Vernon native found dead in car after severe winter storm in Buffalo
Authorities say 22-year-old Anndel Taylor, who was a nurse, was found dead after being trapped in her car.
WKTV
EBT card users should protect themselves from 'skimming' devices
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul is reminding those who have received government assistance through an Electronic Benefit Transfer card to protect themselves from 'skimming' devices, which are used to steal those benefits. Thieves are placing the skimmers over card reading machines at stores, the skimmer copies all the card...
13 Granted Clemency By Gov. Hochul & The NY Woman That Wasn’t
Last week, in the midst of the holiday season, New York's Governor, Kathy Hochul granted clemency to 13 individuals that exhibited remorse, demonstrated the effects of their rehabilitation, and have displayed a commitment to improving themselves and their communities. Among the 13 grantees are two prisoners that are currently serving sentences for murder and a woman that is a domestic violence survivor, in prison for manslaughter for the death of her abuser. Another woman convicted of the same crime was absent from the list.
yonkerstimes.com
First Legal Pot Store Opens in New York
Court Case Holds Up Marijuana Stores in Westchester. The first, legal, non-medical marijuana dispensary will open in lower Manhattan today, Dec. 29. Housing Works Cannabis Co., located at 750 Broadway, near Astor Place and Washington Square Park, will be selling marijuana products starting at 4:20pm today, and daily from 11am-7pm. Cash payments only are accepted for the time being. Housing Works is a non-profit that assists persons involved in the criminal justice system.
Investigation Continues Into The Death Of Woman Found On Side Of Route 1 In West Windsor On Christmas
December 26, 2022 WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–West Windsor Police reported that on December 25, 2022 at 5:23 p.m., West Windsor…
Girl, 15, admits to fatally stabbing NY high school cheerleader
A 15-year-old girl admitted Tuesday to fatally stabbing a Mount Vernon cheerleader, prosecutors announced.
