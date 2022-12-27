ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, NY

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

8 People Charged After Crack Cocaine Stash Found In Mount Vernon Home: Police

An early morning raid at a home in Westchester County resulted in the arrest of eight people and the seizure of a crack cocaine stash, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 22, around 5 a.m., police in Mount Vernon descended upon a residence at 111 South Fulton Ave. after an investigation into the sale of crack cocaine, according to an announcement by Mount Vernon Police from Wednesday, Dec. 28.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Eight arrested after drug raid that results in large seizure of crack cocaine

MOUNT VERNON – A pre-Christmas police raid at a Mount Vernon home resulted in the seizure of more than 130 grams of crack cocaine and eight people charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance. The December 22, 2022 raid was conducted by the Mount Vernon police at approximately 5:00 a.m. at 111 South Fulton Avenue after an investigation into drug sales at the house.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
VTDigger

Vermont state trooper suspended during investigation of barracks theft

Giancarlo DiGenova was placed on paid leave on Dec. 19, according to the Vermont State Police. The agency said it was conducting a criminal investigation into alleged theft in the temporary evidence storage room in the Williston Barracks. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont state trooper suspended during investigation of barracks theft.
WILLISTON, VT
Shore News Network

New York drug dealer pushed fentanyl and heroin throughout New Jersey during pandemic

NEWARK, NJ – A New York man admitted to pushing deadly fentanyl and heroin through New Jersey during the pandemic. This week, a jury found Juan Carlos Merced Moreno, aka “Samuel,” 45, of Manhattan, New York, guilty by videoconference on Dec. 20, 2022, before United States District Judge Claire C. Cecch. He had been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl, 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, and 100 grams or more of a mixture and substance The post New York drug dealer pushed fentanyl and heroin throughout New Jersey during pandemic appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
rocklandreport.com

Hillcrest Man Arrested After Shots Fired Call

HILLCREST, NY – Ramapo Police Dept. responded to calls for shots fired in the area of Greenridge Way, located in the Hillcrest area of the Town of Ramapo on December 19th. Responding units were directed towards a specific residence where the gunshots were believed to be coming from. Subsequent to their investigation, Ramapo officers took into custody a 48 year old Hillcrest man who resided at that location. Ramapo Detectives processed the scene with the assistance of the RC Sheriff’s BCI Unit. A loaded 9mm handgun was recovered from the location. The male was charged with the following offenses:
RAMAPO, NY
New York Post

NJ couple was fighting before wife allegedly shot husband on Christmas: cops

The New Jersey woman charged with murdering her husband on Christmas Day told authorities the couple was fighting when the fatal shooting occurred, authorities said. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, was arrested and charged with gunning down her husband, David Wigglesworth, 57, at their Mays Landing home on Christmas night. As of Wednesday, she remained in custody at the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing. According to an affidavit obtained by the Press of Atlantic City, Wigglesworth called 911 around 10:19 p.m. Sunday and told the dispatcher she had been in a fight. When police arrived at the couple’s Somers Point Road home, they...
MAYS LANDING, NJ
rocklandreport.com

Ramapo PD Arrest Driver for DWI After Accident on Route 45

RAMAPO, NY – At about midnight on December 24, Ramapo Police officers responded to a crash on Route 45 by the Summit Park School. A 2008 Toyota Highlander was traveling northbound on Route 45, stuck a mailbox, then a parked vehicle in a private driveway. The Toyota came to rest on its side. The 32 year old male operator needed to be extricated from the vehicle. Hillcrest FD, Spring Hill Ambulance, Rockland Paramedics, and the NY State Police all assisted at the scene.
RAMAPO, NY
WKTV

EBT card users should protect themselves from 'skimming' devices

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul is reminding those who have received government assistance through an Electronic Benefit Transfer card to protect themselves from 'skimming' devices, which are used to steal those benefits. Thieves are placing the skimmers over card reading machines at stores, the skimmer copies all the card...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

13 Granted Clemency By Gov. Hochul & The NY Woman That Wasn’t

Last week, in the midst of the holiday season, New York's Governor, Kathy Hochul granted clemency to 13 individuals that exhibited remorse, demonstrated the effects of their rehabilitation, and have displayed a commitment to improving themselves and their communities. Among the 13 grantees are two prisoners that are currently serving sentences for murder and a woman that is a domestic violence survivor, in prison for manslaughter for the death of her abuser. Another woman convicted of the same crime was absent from the list.
NEW YORK STATE
yonkerstimes.com

First Legal Pot Store Opens in New York

Court Case Holds Up Marijuana Stores in Westchester. The first, legal, non-medical marijuana dispensary will open in lower Manhattan today, Dec. 29. Housing Works Cannabis Co., located at 750 Broadway, near Astor Place and Washington Square Park, will be selling marijuana products starting at 4:20pm today, and daily from 11am-7pm. Cash payments only are accepted for the time being. Housing Works is a non-profit that assists persons involved in the criminal justice system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy