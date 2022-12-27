ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

New York Post

Large Yonkers campus sells for $52.6M to iPark for studios and school

Yonkers is continuing its path towards becoming “Hollywood on the Hudson,” as Connecticut-based iPark has closed on its purchase of the 28-acre Leake & Watts campus from the nonprofit Rising Ground for $52.6 million — with the site soon to become film studios and a performing arts school. iPark is an entity of National Resources, which invests in and focuses on the redevelopment of corporate and industrial sites, mostly under the iPark brand. Together with Great Point Studios, it has already developed the nearby 14.4-acre Lionsgate Warburton studio at the iPark Hudson Film & Television Center by the Yonkers Metro-North station. This...
YONKERS, NY
wrfalp.com

NYS’ Minimum Wage Goes Up Saturday, December 31

Workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1.00 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20. Additionally, the minimum wage for home care aides, which took effect on October 1, 2022, will also increase by $1.00 to $16.20 per hour in counties in upstate New York.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
evgrieve.com

133 Avenue D, co-owned by A-Rod, is on the sales market

A-Rod's time as an East Village landlord is coming to an end. In 2018, the former Yankee (and Mariner and Ranger) teamed up with real-estate veteran Barbara Corcoran to buy 133 Avenue D, a 20-unit building between Ninth Street and 10th Street. Now, that building is back on the sales...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NY’s first legal pot shop forced to turn hundreds away as stoners flock to grand opening

New York’s first state-licensed pot shop found itself in the green Thursday, serving as many as 500 customers in just a few hours as weed lovers flocked to the grand opening in Manhattan. A massive line of eager stoners — some already smoking — waited in a massive, blocks-long line to make their first legal marijuana purchases at the Housing Works Cannabis Co. store 750 Broadway in NoHo, which fittingly opened at 4:20 p.m. sharp on Thursday. The crowds were so large that the dispensary had to turn away hundreds of other customers by the time they closed just after 7 p.m....
MANHATTAN, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Micro Apartments Emerging In Region To Address Need For Affordable Millennial Housing

Newark Hotel To Be Transformed To Micro Apartments; 67 Micro Units Planned In Newburgh. Nearly a decade ago, InterContinental Hotels Group opened the 108-room Hotel Indigo Newark Downtown in a historic former bank building at 810 Broad Street. The notion of a boutique hotel was hopeful, but it didn’t survive. What it left behind was a space for another developer to experiment with a different trendy concept.
NEWARK, NJ
nynmedia.com

Opinion: Hospitals that get tax breaks without fully reinvesting in communities hurt all New Yorkers

As a pediatric emergency room nurse, my job is to give sick kids the care they need and comfort worried parents during their most terrifying moments. During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, when so many pediatric nurses like me were assigned to the adult COVID-19 units, I made it my mission to hold the hands of as many dying patients as possible, so that no one had to die alone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Read the Police Report on Yonkers City Council-Term Limits Meeting

Watch the YouTube video link below, posted by Yonkers Voice. Yonkers Rising and Yonkerstimes.com has received the police report from the City Council meeting held earlier this month on making changes to term limits. The meeting got loud and several persons were escorted from the council chambers by Yonkers Police.
YONKERS, NY

