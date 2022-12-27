Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Rikers Inmate Attacked Guard with Mop Handle, DA saysBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formationRoger MarshBloomfield, NJ
Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The BestFlorence CarmelaNorwalk, CT
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New YorkTed RiversNew York City, NY
‘Hollywood on the Hudson’ - Yonkers campus sold to iPark to build movie studio, performing arts school
Over 20 acres in Yonkers will be turned into a movie studio and school to provide students the tools to enter the entertainment industry.
Large Yonkers campus sells for $52.6M to iPark for studios and school
Yonkers is continuing its path towards becoming “Hollywood on the Hudson,” as Connecticut-based iPark has closed on its purchase of the 28-acre Leake & Watts campus from the nonprofit Rising Ground for $52.6 million — with the site soon to become film studios and a performing arts school. iPark is an entity of National Resources, which invests in and focuses on the redevelopment of corporate and industrial sites, mostly under the iPark brand. Together with Great Point Studios, it has already developed the nearby 14.4-acre Lionsgate Warburton studio at the iPark Hudson Film & Television Center by the Yonkers Metro-North station. This...
wrfalp.com
NYS’ Minimum Wage Goes Up Saturday, December 31
Workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1.00 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20. Additionally, the minimum wage for home care aides, which took effect on October 1, 2022, will also increase by $1.00 to $16.20 per hour in counties in upstate New York.
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
talkofthesound.com
New Rochelle Public Library Announces $666,000 Bequest to Support Pasciuti Teen Center
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 28, 2022) — On Sunday, December 11th members of the New Rochelle Public Library Board of Trustees and NRPL Foundation gathered to announce a bequest of more than $666,000 by Dr. Ed Pasciuti which will support services and programs for children and teens at the library’s main branch as well as the Huguenot Children’s Library.
evgrieve.com
133 Avenue D, co-owned by A-Rod, is on the sales market
A-Rod's time as an East Village landlord is coming to an end. In 2018, the former Yankee (and Mariner and Ranger) teamed up with real-estate veteran Barbara Corcoran to buy 133 Avenue D, a 20-unit building between Ninth Street and 10th Street. Now, that building is back on the sales...
They Were Promised an End to Homelessness. Now They Face Eviction.
NEW YORK — Dwayne Seifforth spent years struggling with homelessness, including four sleeping on New York City streets and one living in a Bronx shelter with his young daughter. Then in spring 2020, a city caseworker presented Seifforth with a solution: a vacant apartment he could afford using a special city voucher.
NY’s first legal pot shop forced to turn hundreds away as stoners flock to grand opening
New York’s first state-licensed pot shop found itself in the green Thursday, serving as many as 500 customers in just a few hours as weed lovers flocked to the grand opening in Manhattan. A massive line of eager stoners — some already smoking — waited in a massive, blocks-long line to make their first legal marijuana purchases at the Housing Works Cannabis Co. store 750 Broadway in NoHo, which fittingly opened at 4:20 p.m. sharp on Thursday. The crowds were so large that the dispensary had to turn away hundreds of other customers by the time they closed just after 7 p.m....
Bronx mother blames illness on mold and rodent problem at her Edenwald Houses apartment
A Bronx woman claims that mold in her bathroom along with rodents scampering through her apartment are to blame for making her sick.
bkreader.com
Gov Hochul: $95 in Additional Assistance for SNAP Households Available By Dec. 28
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $234 million in federal funding to provide all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program with additional food assistance. The funding will allow all New York households participating in SNAP — a federally funded program that provides benefits to help New...
Mulino's of Westchester, 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601
Mulino's of Westchester is a local and national award-winning Northern Italian cuisine in the heart of Westchester County, NY. Location: 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601 (914) 761-1818.
rcbizjournal.com
Micro Apartments Emerging In Region To Address Need For Affordable Millennial Housing
Newark Hotel To Be Transformed To Micro Apartments; 67 Micro Units Planned In Newburgh. Nearly a decade ago, InterContinental Hotels Group opened the 108-room Hotel Indigo Newark Downtown in a historic former bank building at 810 Broad Street. The notion of a boutique hotel was hopeful, but it didn’t survive. What it left behind was a space for another developer to experiment with a different trendy concept.
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?
So many skyscrapers tell the story of New York City differently. Many of us think that it is the financial hub and one of the strongest and largest communities in the world. To some extent, it is true but let's not ignore the other side of the city.
NYC launches $2 million study to ‘reimagine’ the Cross-Bronx Expressway
This aerial view shows the Cross-Bronx Expressway, looking east at Webster Avenue, under construction in New York City in 1960. The study seeks to identify remedies for the unequal health outcomes in the largely Black and Latino neighborhoods surrounding the highway. [ more › ]
nynmedia.com
Opinion: Hospitals that get tax breaks without fully reinvesting in communities hurt all New Yorkers
As a pediatric emergency room nurse, my job is to give sick kids the care they need and comfort worried parents during their most terrifying moments. During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, when so many pediatric nurses like me were assigned to the adult COVID-19 units, I made it my mission to hold the hands of as many dying patients as possible, so that no one had to die alone.
yonkerstimes.com
Read the Police Report on Yonkers City Council-Term Limits Meeting
Watch the YouTube video link below, posted by Yonkers Voice. Yonkers Rising and Yonkerstimes.com has received the police report from the City Council meeting held earlier this month on making changes to term limits. The meeting got loud and several persons were escorted from the council chambers by Yonkers Police.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry found dead in New York
The body of a Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry was found with a slashed throat in Harlem, New York, last week in a crime spree. Reports are that the body of 60-year-old Henry was found on Friday, December 23, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park. It...
Decomposed Body Of Missing Hudson Valley Man Found On Island In New York
A Hudson Valley man who went missing from the region before Thanksgiving was found dead just after Christmas. On Tuesday, police confirmed a missing Lower Hudson Valley man was unfortunately found dead. He went missing about six weeks ago. Man Goes Missing From New Rochelle, New York. Christopher Corcoran, 61,...
MISSING: Brooklyn woman with developmental disabilities last seen leaving Queens hospital nearly a week ago
A missing Brooklyn woman with developmental disabilities is still being sought nearly a week after her disappearance, police said Friday.
Former Park Hill Apartments resident finds success with unique balloon-decor business | Staten Islanders of 2022
Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
