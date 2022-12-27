ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets

Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to dangerous Pistons-Magic brawl

The Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic faced off on Wednesday night in a game that was overshadowed by a wild brawl that included some punches thrown in a dangerous incident. The brawl occurred in the second quarterback between Magic center Mo Wagner and Pistons guard Killian Hayes. Wagner was...
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future

Some eight-and-a-half years after his last foray, Mark Jackson is still holding onto the dream. In an interview this week with TMZ Sports, the ESPN analyst Jackson said that he continues to have interest in returning as an NBA head coach. “I got my phone on, so I’m more than available,” said Jackson. “They know... The post Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yardbarker

Frontrunner emerges for Bulls All-Star G Zach LaVine

When the Chicago Bulls signed Zach LaVine to five-year, $215 million deal this summer, they assumed they had locked up a franchise cornerstone for the next half decade. Over the past couple of weeks, however, rumblings have emerged about LaVine being unhappy in Chicago. He is clashing with teammates. He has regressed from last season. It is a rough situation, all the way around.
CHICAGO, IL
Footwear News

NBA Star Luka Doncic’s Girlfriend Anamaria Goltes Celebrates in Slovenia Holiday Charity Wearing Nike ‘Panda’ Dunks

Luka Doncic and his girlfriend Anamaria Goltes are making headlines each in their own way and in different countries. On Tuesday, the Dallas Mavericks basketball player mounted record-breaking NBA stats against the New York Knicks, and Goltes, spearheaded the latest charity event in Slovenia on behalf of the Luka Doncic Foundation a couple of days prior. The charity’s official Instagram page shared photos of Goltes wearing Nike “Panda” Dunks while holding onto Christmas balloons. The sneaker itself had surpassed sales this year according to GOAT’s “Alias Seller Report.” The model paired the sneakers with blue denim, an emerald green turtleneck sweater and...
DALLAS, TX
chatsports.com

Michigan Football Injury News, Latest On Donovan Edwards vs. TCU, Matt Weiss NFL Rumors, Game Plan

Michigan football news and rumors from @chatsports is sponsored by Rhone! The Commuter Collection can get you through any work day and straight into whatever comes next. Head to http://www.rhone.com/CHATSPORTS and use promo code CHATSPORTS to save 20% off your entire order! On today’s Michigan Football Report, James Yoder breaks down the following MAJOR Michigan Wolverines stories: - Michigan football injury rumors - Michigan joins Alabama & Clemson as only 3 programs with 2+ top-2 rankings in College Football Playoff - Andrel Anthony didn’t participate in Tuesday’s practice - College Football Playoff position switch? R.
ANN ARBOR, MI

