torquenews.com
Toyota V6 Engine Warning for Owners
If you own a Toyota with a V6 engine or are thinking about buying a used one with a V6 engine, here is an important warning of a simple fix that needs to be done to avoid a blown engine catastrophe. Plus, find out what Toyota models are affected and the kit you need to have the fix done right and not wind up with a band aid solution from a dealership.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Toyota Prius vs. RAV4 Hybrid: Which $30K Toyota Should You Buy
The Toyota Prius was a huge deal. It was the first mass-market hybrid, achieved over 50 mpg more than 20 years ago, and was synonymous with its automaker for the first decade of the 21st century. In the years since, though, its reign as the nation's bestselling hybrid has been usurped by a little SUV you may have heard of called the RAV4 Hybrid.
msn.com
Toyota Just Unveiled Two Cool-Looking New Electric Trucks
We're waiting for Toyota to give us more information about the upcoming 2024 Tacoma — and a potential EV version of it. We don't have that yet, beyond an unconfirmed report the Taco will receive Toyota's Hybrid Max powertrain. But Toyota has just revealed a couple more cool EV truck prototypes.
Carscoops
GM, Porsche, Maserati, Kia, And Jaguar Fail To Meet Automatic Emergency Braking Safety Pledge
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reported that five out of the 20 automakers that pledged to equip at least 95 percent of the light-duty vehicles they sell in the U.S. with automatic emergency braking by September 2022 have failed to achieve that goal. Kia just missed out on...
The 2024 Toyota 4Runner Hybrid May Solve Crucial Issues
The 2024 Toyota 4Runner Hybrid could be in the works. The new toytoa 4Runner Hybrid could provide crucial upgrades. The post The 2024 Toyota 4Runner Hybrid May Solve Crucial Issues appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2 Toyota SUVs That Are Better As Hybrids
Toyota makes some of the best SUV options on the market. Here's why some of its hybrid SUVs are even better. The post 2 Toyota SUVs That Are Better As Hybrids appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Ford, Honda
Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020-2023 Escape and 2021-2023 Bronco Sport vehicles equipped with 1.5L engines. A fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment. Remedy. Dealers will update the engine control software to include fuel injector leak detection and install a drain tube, free...
The Most Reliable Ford Diesel Truck According to MotorTrend
Ford has a long history of diesel trucks. Find out why the 7.3-liter Power Stroke is a legendary engine. The post The Most Reliable Ford Diesel Truck According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Toyota Prius: What We Know Thus Far
Toyota has redesigned the Prius for 2023. Here's what you need to know. The post 2023 Toyota Prius: What We Know Thus Far appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Tax Credit MSRP Requirements Make Little Sense
As Ford Authority reported yesterday, the Ford Escape PHEV will remain eligible for the revised EV tax credit put into law by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, at least until proposed guidance on the critical mineral and battery component requirements of that bill arrive, which is expected to happen in March 2023. However, there are some strange stipulations regarding the MSRP requirements for eligible vehicles that don’t make much sense.
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports 8 Best Hybrid SUVs - Subaru Crosstrek Is 2nd But Not For Long
The 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid is ranked one of the eight best new compact hybrid models by Consumer Reports. But if you want one, you should act quickly. Does Subaru offer a hybrid vehicle? The answer is yes; Subaru of America still offers the 2023 Crosstrek plug-in hybrid subcompact SUV. A new report from Consumer Reports (by subscription) ranks the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid as the second-best of eight new compact hybrid SUVs for 2023.
msn.com
2023 Chevy Silverado Review: Well-rounded but still not class leading
Pros: Lovely interior in most trims (how about that!); whisper-quiet diesel; useful MultiPro tailgate; responsive handling. Cons: Rougher ride than competitors; no hybrid or electric option (yet) The 2023 Chevrolet Silverado gets only minor updates, but really, who cares? Chevy did so much heavy lifting last year that it deserved...
