Related
WMUR.com
Hudson man accused of planting cameras in bathroom indicted by grand jury
A grand jury in Nashua said there's enough evidence to charge a frozen yogurt shop owner for manufacturing child sex abuse images. Chanphanou Pou, 42, owns four Tutti Frutti locations and investigators said he set up a video camera in a bathroom, knowing that the store employed a 15-year-old girl.
fallriverreporter.com
Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman
A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
WCVB
3 former Stoughton police officers, department sued in connection with death of pregnant woman
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Three former police officers are among the defendants in a new wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of a young woman who was found dead in her apartment nearly two years ago. Sandra Birchmore, 23, was found dead in her Canton apartment on Feb. 4, 2021....
Death investigation underway in Medford
MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
Police looking for suspect who brutally attacked a man at MBTA station
BOSTON — MBTA Police are looking for a suspect who brutally attacked a 54-year-old male at the Charles/MGH MBTA station. The suspect allegedly punched and kicked the victim. If you recognize the person in the photos, contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. This is a developing story. Check...
Haverhill Men Face Charges of Attempted Murder; Intended Victim Unharmed in Gunfire
Twenty-five-year-old Zadrian R. Colon and 20-year-old Enrique Ruiz, both of 33 Jackson St., face charges of unsuccessfully trying to murder another man late Tuesday morning in Haverhill—a dispute driven reportedly over a woman and comments made on social media. The 24-year-old intended victim was in close range of pistol...
WMUR.com
Family of woman accused of leaving newborn baby in woods calls situation 'heartbreaking'
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The family of a woman accused of giving birth in a wooded area of Manchester on Christmas night and abandoning the baby has released a statement calling the situation "heartbreaking" and saying the woman has experienced mental illness throughout her life. Alexandra Eckersley, 26, has pleaded...
liveboston617.org
Driver Charged With Operating Under The Influence in LExington Crash
On Thursday, December 29th, 2022, at approximately 01:30 hours, Lexington Police officers, Lexington firefighters, responded to a 911 call reporting that a serious car accident occurred near 476 Bedford Street. Units that first arrived noted that the accident occurred directly in front of the Boston Children’s at Lexington. The crash...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: ‘Uncooperative’ woman says neighbor has been yelling at her for a month
Oct. 14, 8:27 a.m. – A person called police from a building on Pennacook Street saying they could hear someone in the basement yelling “shoot him, shoot him.”. Police were at the building earlier in the day on an unrelated incident. Upon arrival, police searched a vehicle belonging...
Easton man sentenced to prison for 2020 deadly crash
A 28-year-old Easton man will spend several years behind bars for his role in a fatal crash in 2020.
WMTW
Man pleads guilty in connection to violent home invasion, shooting in York
YORK, Maine — A man has pleaded guilty to a violent home invasion that sent a resident to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Authorities say Derek Daprato, 34, and three others met in Hooksett, New Hampshire, where they planned to rob marijuana and money from a York home in August of 2019.
nbcboston.com
Man Shot After Argument Inside Chinese Restaurant in Manchester, NH
Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are investigating after a man was shot following an argument inside a Chinese restaurant early Friday morning. Manchester police said they were called to Yee Dynasty on South Willow Street for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
nbcboston.com
Woman Hit Cheating Boyfriend With Car, Then Stabbed Him: DA
A Boston woman is facing multiple charges after police say she hit her boyfriend with her car and then stabbed him last weekend. Lashonda Warner, 27, of Mattapan, is charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and leaving the scene of an accident after causing personal injury, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office said. She was ordered held on $5,000 bail following her arraignment Tuesday and told not to have any contact with the victim.
Bail Revoked For Suspected Boston Crack Dealer As Prosecutor Focuses On Mass And Cass Area: DA
A Boston man arrested earlier this week for allegedly selling crack in the 'Mass and Cass' area had his bail revoked from a previous case, authorities said. Robert Smith, 56, is charged with distribution of a Class B substance (crack cocaine), second offense, the Suffolk County District A…
whdh.com
Eckersley family issues statement after woman charged following birth in woods in NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The family of Red Sox Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley says they’re “utterly devastated” after his adopted daughter was charged with giving birth in the woods in New Hampshire and misleading officers who responded about where the infant was. In a statement, the...
WMUR.com
Two homeless individuals found dead days apart in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are investigating the second death of a homeless person this week. Around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, police, fire and American Medical Response responded to the wooded area behind the DMV in Manchester. Police said the man was living in a tent in the woods...
Brockton mother Latarsha Sanders found guilty of murdering sons in 2018
BROCKTON, Mass. — After a nine-day trial, Brockton mother Latarsha Sanders was found guilty of killing her two sons in 2018. Jurors deliberated the charges against Sanders for about four hours on Tuesday. Sanders was arrested in February 2018 for stabbing her 5-year-old and 8-year-old sons multiple times after...
Brockton mother gets life in prison for stabbing 2 young sons to death during ‘voodoo ritual’
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Brockton mother who repeatedly stabbed her two young sons to death during a “voodoo ritual” in 2018 has been sentenced to life in prison. Latarsha Sanders appeared in Plymouth District Court on Wednesday and was given two mandatory life sentences for first-degree murder after a jury found her guilty in the deaths of her 5- and 8-year-old sons.
Three arrested following catalytic converter theft in Roxbury
The suspects — ages 26, 24, and 22, all from New Bedford — face charges of receiving stolen property worth more than $1,200, malicious destruction of property, and possession of burglarious tools. Three suspects were arrested in Roxbury early Tuesday morning following a catalytic converter theft on Devon...
Bail revoked for Boston man accused of selling drugs at Mass and Cass, DA says
BOSTON — A Boston man arrested Monday for selling drugs in the Mass and Cass area of the city had his bail on a prior case revoked for 60 days, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Tuesday. Robert Smith, 56, faced a judge during his arraignment in Roxbury Municipal Court...
