POLICE investigating the murders of four Idaho students have issued a new timeline for the release of the 911 call alerting them to the horror. It's been over a month since Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, 21, and Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death at their home in Moscow, Idaho.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO