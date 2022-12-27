ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Burst pipes across Huntsville area driving up demand for plumbers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It is not as cold as it once was but that does not mean people are not suffering as a result of last week’s freeze. Burst pipes leading to a lack of water access have been a major issue in the past few days and it is causing plumbers to work overtime to meet the increased demand.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police Department reopens Cecil Ashburn Drive

Cecil Ashburn Drive is now open after being closed due to icy conditions and abandoned vehicles. Vehicles blocking lanes of travel have been moved to the Land Trust parking lot. People are asked to please move their vehicles from Governors Drive by 2 p.m. to ease traffic in the area.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
On Target News

Portions of Lincoln County need to Boil Water

Residents living in some parts of Lincoln County, Tenn., should boil all drinking water before use, according to a new alert from the county’s emergency management agency (EMA). On Tuesday, the EMA issued a “Drinking Water Warning” for residents in the Hot Rock, Skinem, and Unity communities.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
WAAY-TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads deemed impassable in 6 North Alabama counties

As of 10 p.m. Monday, roads and bridges throughout Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Jackson, DeKalb and Marshall counties have been deemed impassable, including all streets in some cities and towns. State and local road crews are working across the region to treat roads and make them safe for travel again. However,...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

State officials talk road conditions after icy conditions

The road conditions here in the Shoals have thankfully stayed pretty safe, but in other areas around Huntsville, there has been an extremely high number of wrecks. State officials talk road conditions after icy conditions. The road conditions here in the Shoals have thankfully stayed pretty safe, but in other...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Huntsville Annexes Land from Limestone Co.

ATHENS, Ala. — The city of Huntsville has annexed another piece of property. However, the city of Athens has also been proactively working to secure the same property for more than a year. Our reporter Jasamine Byrd spoke with an Athens city official today and brings us the latest.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Whataburger to open new north Alabama location in January

Whataburger’s newest restaurant will open in the first week of the new year. The Texas-based burger chain, which already has 26 locations in Alabama, will open its Albertville restaurant on Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. for drive-thru service only, according to an announcement by the City of Albertville. Dining...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Multiple North Alabama Roads Deemed Impassable

Numerous roads in North Alabama were deemed impassable after flurries turned to ice on Monday. Numerous roads in North Alabama were deemed impassable after flurries turned to ice on Monday. Icy Conditions Shut Down Roads Across North Alabama. With snow falling in the Tennessee Valley, local law enforcement agencies are...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

North Alabama closings and delays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Courthouses, municipal buildings delay openings, close in North Alabama counties Tuesday

Courthouses, county offices and municipal buildings in several North Alabama counties have announced delays Tuesday due to the weather. Huntsville Ice Sports Center will be delayed opening until noon. County courthouses in Albertville, Guntersville are closed Tuesday. Limestone County offices and the Lawrence County courthouse, county offices and health department...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Travel conditions treacherous across North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE — Law enforcement agencies across North Alabama are urging motorists to travel with caution as subfreezing temperatures and snow are creating hazardous driving conditions. The National Weather Service’s Huntsville office issued a Winter Weather Advisory that was due to expire at 7 p.m. Light and moderate snow...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

