9 New Tory Burch Deals to Snag Before 2023

By Bernadette Deron
 2 days ago

After gift shopping for the holidays, it's finally time to do some shopping for ourselves! If you've received some gift cards or Christmas cash that you're eager to use, it's the perfect moment to shop — there are sales galore at some of our favorite retailers.

We have our sights set on Tory Burch, as their semi-annual shopping event just kicked off! You can take an extra 25% off their already marked-down items, and tons of new goodies just hit the sale section. Check out the pieces we're coveting below — and remember, time is of the essence. Tory Burch regularly sells out — so let's get to it!

Small Kira Crochet Shoulder Convertible Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CvYUL_0jvgDefc00
Tory Burch

The crochet knit design of this purse provides a cozier feel for winter, but totally can translate into the warmer months of the year! We adore the purple hue, as it adds a nice pop of color to any ensemble.

Was $598 On Sale: $337 You Save 44% See it!

Eleanor Heel Sandal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GMWpP_0jvgDefc00
Tory Burch

While these shoes might not be an ideal footwear choice now, the deal is not to be missed! Once the spring and summer roll around, they will become a shoe closet staple.

Was $348 On Sale: $150 You Save 57% See it!

McGraw Embossed Wedge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LRvQ7_0jvgDefc00
Tory Burch

This bag has a '90s vibe that's oh-so-haute right now. It's a smaller purse, but you will be pleasantly surprised with how much it fits!

Was $398 On Sale: $180 You Save 55% See it!

Minnie Travel Ballet Flat, Suede

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j08zl_0jvgDefc00
Tory Burch

Flats like these are easy to pack, which is why they're absolutely ideal for travel! They can fit into many purses, so will always come in clutch.

Was $228 On Sale: $135 You Save 41% See it!

Limited-Edition Wallet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20QD70_0jvgDefc00
Tory Burch

A classic wallet that's high-quality and chic is an accessory staple everyone needs! We love the simple design and two-tone leather it's made from — it will stand the test of time!

Was $198 On Sale: $105 You Save 47% See it!

Mini McGraw Dragonfly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CVPQo_0jvgDefc00
Tory Burch

Bucket bags make for the best everyday accessories! You can take this bag with you to any destination, whether you're out running errands or headed to a dinner date.

Was $448 On Sale: $232 You Save 48% See it!

Fleming Soft Small Frame Crossbody

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PBc0n_0jvgDefc00
Tory Burch

Shoppers say this purse is both beautiful and functional — a winning combo! It's undeniably gorgeous, and the unique orange hue is complementary for many shades — talk about a good investment.

Was $528 On Sale: $307 You Save 42% See it!

T Monogram Sleeping Bag Boot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4frqgb_0jvgDefc00
Tory Burch

Is there are better show shoe than this pair? We don't think so! If you're dealing with intense winter weather, think of these boots as puffer jackets for your feet. Dreams do come true!

Was $398 On Sale: $210 You Save 47% See it!

Ella Felt Tote

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UpoXd_0jvgDefc00
Tory Burch

Whether you're traveling or headed to the office, this tote will store your essentials in the chicest way possible! The leather trim and logo details offer up an air of elegance, and we're smitten.

Was $598 On Sale: $315 You Save 47% See it!

Not what you're looking for? Check out all of the latest markdowns and deals available at Tory Burch here !

