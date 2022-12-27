Read full article on original website
TikTok trend leads to diabetes medication shortages
(WPRI) — A weight loss trend going viral on social media has made it harder to find a type of diabetes medication. The drugs Ozempic and Mounjaro are used to treat type 2 diabetes. The injections are shown to improve blood sugar levels and heart function, but doctors have more recently started prescribing them to help patients lose weight.
