ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX2Now

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

TikTok trend leads to diabetes medication shortages

(WPRI) — A weight loss trend going viral on social media has made it harder to find a type of diabetes medication. The drugs Ozempic and Mounjaro are used to treat type 2 diabetes. The injections are shown to improve blood sugar levels and heart function, but doctors have more recently started prescribing them to help patients lose weight.
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
53K+
Followers
53K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy