NEW YORK -- A man was shot by police officers in Queens on Thursday.It happened just after 8 p.m. near Beach 56th and Beach Channel Drive in Far Rockaway.Police say uniformed members of a neighborhood safety team approached an apartment building on Beach 56th Street to investigate "numerous males inside the lobby.""They were taking a look at what they were doing," Chief of Patrol John Chell said.Chell says as a sergeant and two officers approached the lobby, two males took off.One male was apprehended and arrested for narcotics.Officers chased the second male to Beach 56th Street and Beach Channel Drive.Police say a violent struggle ensued and an officer fired his weapon at the male, striking him.Officers then rendered life-saving techniques. The male and the officer were taken to area hospitals.Chell says the male was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm, but they do not believe he fired any shots at the officers.There's no word on the condition of the suspect or the officer.

QUEENS, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO