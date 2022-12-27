Read full article on original website
Teen-on-teen crime part of troubling spike in NYC youth violence
A growing number of New York City kids are getting shot — and other youngsters are the ones pulling the trigger in the majority of such cases, police data shows. Just this week, a 17-year-old girl was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx. Young Prince Shabazz was slain while walking with his 15-year-old brother in Fordham Heights on Nov. 30 over what police believe was a hit sparked by a drill rap beef targeting the older boy. NYPD brass said it’s part of a troubling trend. “Unfortunately, we are seeing the highest levels of youths under...
CBS News
NYPD faces wave of retirements
The NYPD has faced a wave of retirements this year, and it's not only officers. Year-to-date, the department has lost more than 500 detectives. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.
ncja.org
How To Avoid Preventable Deaths Among Unconvicted Jail Inmates
On October 22, Erick Tavira died by suicide in New York City's Rikers Island jail complex. He was one of at least 19 people who have died in pretrial custody this year in New York alone. Between 2008 and 2019, 4,998 people died while in pretrial detention—and this number only includes reports from the largest jails.
Helter Shelter: Internal reports reveal harrowing violence inside NYC homeless facilities
The city’s homeless shelters are so out of control that terrified residents say they’d be safer on the subways — or even in prison. Records obtained by The Post documented nearly two dozen incidents of violence and other outrageous behavior during one week in mid-September — the same period when a despondent migrant mom hanged herself in one of the taxpayer-funded facilities. The horrors included bloody beatings, unprovoked attacks, vicious domestic abuse and meaningless fights — several of which sent victims for hospital treatment of their injuries. “I’ve been screamed at, threatened,” said Dominic, 30, an ex-con who lives at the infamous Bellevue...
Washington Examiner
Another career criminal in New York goes on a killing spree
A career criminal with a decadeslong rap sheet slayed people in New York City. In other words, it’s just another week in the Big Apple. Roland Codrington was arrested on Christmas Eve after allegedly killing James Cunningham within 20 seconds of bumping into him outside the bar, slashing the man’s neck. He returned days later with a baseball bat and a pit bull and assaulted the female bartender because he “felt disrespected,” according to the New York City Police Department. He then allegedly stabbed two customers who stepped in to help her. They both survived, but Codrington allegedly killed Bruce Henry in a park shortly afterward.
norwoodnews.org
Bronx Man Gets Life for Fatal Shooting of Bystander at Father’s Day BBQ
Damian Williams, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced on Dec. 12 that Bronx man, Ralph Berry, was sentenced to life in prison for the June 2000 fatal shooting in The Bronx of innocent bystander, Caprice Jones. Jones was left paralyzed from the shooting and died from his injuries 10 years later in November 2010. Berry was convicted following a jury trial on September 30, 2021, before then-U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan. Judge Nathan, now a U.S. circuit judge, sitting by designation in Manhattan federal court, imposed the sentence.
pix11.com
No arrests made in deadly, stray-bullet shooting of Manhattan grandma
Valeria Ortega was an innocent bystander when she was shot near Dyckman Street and Vermilyea Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, officials said. Ortega was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. No arrests made in deadly, stray-bullet shooting …. Valeria Ortega was an innocent bystander when she...
Hope jailing serial NYC shoplifter is a new start for Manhattan DA Bragg
Hey, look, everybody. Alvin Bragg is doing his job! Maybe Mr. District Attorney isn’t beyond embarrassment after all. Well, sort of doing his job. After Bragg’s office finally requested bail be set for a notorious serial shoplifter, a Manhattan judge did so — and one-man crime wave Wilfredo Ocasio, 44, took a trip to Rikers Island. Hard-pressed Manhattan retailers can be forgiven a smile, but there’s scant evidence that Ocasio’s long overdue detention reflects new prosecutorial policy. More likely it’s that Ocasio, who has done hard time for rape and robbery, was just a felon too far for Bragg. The ex-con has been...
norwoodnews.org
Crotona: Man, 29, Dead & Four Other Men Wounded following Multiple Shooting
A 29-year-old man has died and three other men are wounded but are in stable condition following a multiple shooting in the Crotona section of The Bronx, police said. According to the NYPD, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6.36 p.m., officers from the 48th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a group of people who had been shot at East Tremont Avenue and Southern Boulevard.
MTA guards charged for beating subway rider at Union Square station: NYPD
Three private security guards hired by the MTA to combat fare evasion were arrested after they attacked a 20-year-old man at the 14th Street-Union Square subway station on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
bronx.com
New York City Transit Authority Employee, Jafari Stewart, 36, Arrested
On Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 2303 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Jafari Stewart. New York City Transit Authority. Charges:. assault;. harassment;. criminal obstruction of breathing. The investigation remains ongoing.
‘They were killing him’: As details emerge, judge grants NJ Transit driver’s release in shooting of teen, but Staten Islander still jailed for now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A New Jersey Superior Court judge on Wednesday denied a motion by prosecutors to hold a NJ Transit bus driver from Staten Island in police custody, following a shooting incident two weeks ago that left a 15-year-old male seriously injured. However, the Hudson County (N.J.) Prosecutor’s...
NYPD: Suspects ambush teenagers with blunt, sharp weapons in the Bronx
Authorities are searching for suspects wanted for brutally attacking two teenagers in the Bronx.
Rikers Inmate Attacked Guard with Mop Handle, DA says
BRONX - An inmate on Rikers Island has been charged with attacking a guard with a mop handle in an unprovoked attack in the jail. The inmate threw the mop handle like a javelin nearly missing the guard’s eye, prosecutors said.
NYPD: Man shot by officers in Queens
NEW YORK -- A man was shot by police officers in Queens on Thursday.It happened just after 8 p.m. near Beach 56th and Beach Channel Drive in Far Rockaway.Police say uniformed members of a neighborhood safety team approached an apartment building on Beach 56th Street to investigate "numerous males inside the lobby.""They were taking a look at what they were doing," Chief of Patrol John Chell said.Chell says as a sergeant and two officers approached the lobby, two males took off.One male was apprehended and arrested for narcotics.Officers chased the second male to Beach 56th Street and Beach Channel Drive.Police say a violent struggle ensued and an officer fired his weapon at the male, striking him.Officers then rendered life-saving techniques. The male and the officer were taken to area hospitals.Chell says the male was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm, but they do not believe he fired any shots at the officers.There's no word on the condition of the suspect or the officer.
Do you know them? NYPD seeking to identify murder suspects
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are asking the public for assistance in identifying two suspects, a male, and a female, wanted in connection with a shooting death in the Bronx. On Monday, the two individuals were engaged in a dispute with a 29-year-old man near Van Nest Avenue and Mellville Street in the Bronx. At around 9 pm, the man was shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction. Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspects to call 1-800-577-TIPS. The post Do you know them? NYPD seeking to identify murder suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
Private guards hired by MTA arrested for NYC subway beatdown
They’re supposed to be combating crime, not committing it. Three unarmed private security guards contracted by the MTA to prevent farebeating and keep the subways safe were arrested after allegedly beating a 20-year-old straphanger at the 14th Street-Union Square subway station on Wednesday, police said. The guards — employees of a firm launched by a top aide to Mayor Eric Adams — got into the tussle after they told the Long Island man he could not exit the station through an emergency gate, according to MTA and NYPD sources. The straphanger started to film the guards, and one of them — identified as Shamasia...
Ex-con surrenders in fatal shooting of downstairs Bronx neighbor in loud noise dispute
An ex-con wanted for shooting to death his downstairs Bronx neighbor over a long-running argument about noise has surrendered after more than a week on the run, police said Thursday. Matthew Rushie, 46, showed up Dec. 23 with a lawyer at the 49th Precinct stationhouse and was charged with murder, manslaughter, and possession of a loaded gun. He was arraigned in Bronx Criminal Court the next ...
Moms of NYC burning car victims plead for new information
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — More than seven months after Jesse Parrilla and his friend Nikki Huang were fatally shot and placed in Parrilla’s burning Honda, their mothers are pleading for new leads in a double murder case that’s yielded no arrests yet. Their comments follow the release of a murky surveillance picture that […]
Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway rider
On Tuesday morning, at the 161st Street and River Avenue Station on the 4, B, and D line in The Bronx, Bronxite Sasha Salazar became the one billionth subway rider for 2022. Salazar said of the historic moment, "Every New Yorker uses the subway every day and I know that we appreciate the MTA, all the workers that work for the MTA especially."
