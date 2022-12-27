ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol County, MA

Comments / 2

Related
ABC6.com

Police find man accused of robbing Worcester shoe store hiding in tree

WORCESTER, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said Friday they arrested a man accused robbing a shoe store in Worcester. The robbery happened just after 2 a.m. Friday at the Shoe Supply Store on Pleasant Street. Police said the suspect, whose name wasn’t immediately released, then took off in...
WORCESTER, MA
ABC6.com

Tiverton police’s New Year sobriety patrol in honor of Tori Anderozzi

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Chief of Tiverton police, Patrick Jones announced that the department will conduct sobriety patrols in honor of Tori Lynn Anderozzi on New Year’s Eve. RIPTIDE stands for Rhode Island Police Teaming for Impaired Driving Enforcement, but is commonly known by drivers as sobriety checkpoints.
TIVERTON, RI
ABC6.com

Former Fall River mayor Sam Sutter to run again

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Former Fall River mayor Sam Sutter has announced he plans on running for the position again in the 2023 election. “I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time, I am running for mayor again,” Sutter told ABC 6 News. Sutter...
FALL RIVER, MA
capecod.com

Oak Bluffs man facing cocaine and fentanyl charges

OAK BLUFFS – In November of 2022, members of the Oak Bluffs Police Department and Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force (MVDTF) began investigating Michael J. Pacheco Jr., 35, of Oak Bluffs & New Bedford, for distributing illegal narcotics on Martha’s Vineyard. On December 28th, members of the...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Man Arrested for Hit and Run

NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man was arrested late Monday night, after police said he was involved in a North End hit and run crash that injured one person — while his driver's license was suspended. Police said 41-year-old Oswaldo Rivera of Madeira Avenue was taken into...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

1 person taken to the hospital in Cumberland crash

(WJAR) — Cumberland police said one person was taken to the hospital in a two-car crash on Nate Whipple Highway. Police said the accident occurred Thursday night along the highway at Diamond Hill Road. According to police, one was taken to the hospital. Police said the person's injuries are...
CUMBERLAND, RI
commonwealthmagazine.org

Top Codcast: Three scrappy women from Somerset

COMMONWEALTH‘S MOST POPULAR Codcast of 2022 was an interview with three women from Somerset who fought back against a scrap metal export operation at Brayton Point that was launched after federal permitting delays stalled offshore wind development at the property. The women — Nicole McDonald, Kathy Souza, and Nancy...
SOMERSET, MA
frmedia.org

(VIDEO) Police Staffing Still a Big Concern for Chief and Union

Fall River city councilors Tuesday night began a discussion with Police Chief Paul Gauvin and leaders of the Fall River Patrolmen’s Association about the ever-shrinking ranks of officers within the department and ways to recruit new officers and retain those currently on duty. Patrolmen Association Vice President Edmund Desmarais...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Man, 28, sentenced to prison for 2020 deadly crash in Easton

EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday a 28-year-old man was sentenced to prison for a 2020 deadly crash in Easton. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Jake McCabe pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court earlier this month to an indictment charging him with reckless operation of a motor vehicle-homicide.
EASTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brockton mother gets life in prison for stabbing 2 young sons to death during ‘voodoo ritual’

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Brockton mother who repeatedly stabbed her two young sons to death during a “voodoo ritual” in 2018 has been sentenced to life in prison. Latarsha Sanders appeared in Plymouth District Court on Wednesday and was given two mandatory life sentences for first-degree murder after a jury found her guilty in the deaths of her 5- and 8-year-old sons.
BROCKTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy