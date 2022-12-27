Read full article on original website
Heroux Tours Bristol County Jail Facilities With Hodgson as Part of Transition
Earlier this month, Democrat Attleboro Mayor and Bristol County Sheriff-Elect Paul Heroux met for breakfast with his former political rival, outgoing Republican Sheriff Tom Hodgson, for the first time since Heroux's narrow election victory over Hodgson in November. During that meeting, they put the rancorous election behind them and began...
Heroux ‘Surprised’ After Touring New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail With Hodgson
Bristol County Sheriff-Elect Paul Heroux made an appearance on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight Tuesday evening a few hours after meeting with his former political rival and soon-to-be predecessor Sheriff Tom Hodgson and touring the jails and facilities that will be under Heroux's purview when he takes over on January 4. Heroux...
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island police departments to conduct RIPTIDE patrols in honor of Tori Lynn Andreozzi
TIVERTON/WEST WARWICK — Chief Patrick Jones reports that the Tiverton Police Department will be conducting RIPTIDE patrols this holiday weekend in honor of Tori Lynn Andreozzi. During this coming weekend, which coincides with the New Year’s holiday, members of the Tiverton Police Department will be on the lookout for...
ABC6.com
Police find man accused of robbing Worcester shoe store hiding in tree
WORCESTER, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said Friday they arrested a man accused robbing a shoe store in Worcester. The robbery happened just after 2 a.m. Friday at the Shoe Supply Store on Pleasant Street. Police said the suspect, whose name wasn’t immediately released, then took off in...
ABC6.com
Tiverton police’s New Year sobriety patrol in honor of Tori Anderozzi
TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Chief of Tiverton police, Patrick Jones announced that the department will conduct sobriety patrols in honor of Tori Lynn Anderozzi on New Year’s Eve. RIPTIDE stands for Rhode Island Police Teaming for Impaired Driving Enforcement, but is commonly known by drivers as sobriety checkpoints.
ABC6.com
Former Fall River mayor Sam Sutter to run again
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Former Fall River mayor Sam Sutter has announced he plans on running for the position again in the 2023 election. “I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time, I am running for mayor again,” Sutter told ABC 6 News. Sutter...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man in intensive care after informing former girlfriend he was unfaithful
BOSTON, December 28, 2022 — A Massachusetts woman is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail after being charged Tuesday with hitting her former boyfriend with her car and then stabbing him, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. 27-year-old Lashonda Warner is charged with two counts of assault and battery...
capecod.com
Oak Bluffs man facing cocaine and fentanyl charges
OAK BLUFFS – In November of 2022, members of the Oak Bluffs Police Department and Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force (MVDTF) began investigating Michael J. Pacheco Jr., 35, of Oak Bluffs & New Bedford, for distributing illegal narcotics on Martha’s Vineyard. On December 28th, members of the...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island reaches settlement with elections vendor over ballet errors during 2022 primary election
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea said Thursday that the Department of State reached a settlement with Election Systems and Software over ballot errors during this year’s primary election. On Aug. 31, the wrong names of several candidates were displayed on Spanish-language ballots...
Brockton mother Latarsha Sanders found guilty of murdering sons in 2018
BROCKTON, Mass. — After a nine-day trial, Brockton mother Latarsha Sanders was found guilty of killing her two sons in 2018. Jurors deliberated the charges against Sanders for about four hours on Tuesday. Sanders was arrested in February 2018 for stabbing her 5-year-old and 8-year-old sons multiple times after...
WCVB
3 former Stoughton police officers, department sued in connection with death of pregnant woman
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Three former police officers are among the defendants in a new wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of a young woman who was found dead in her apartment nearly two years ago. Sandra Birchmore, 23, was found dead in her Canton apartment on Feb. 4, 2021....
New Bedford Man Arrested for Hit and Run
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man was arrested late Monday night, after police said he was involved in a North End hit and run crash that injured one person — while his driver's license was suspended. Police said 41-year-old Oswaldo Rivera of Madeira Avenue was taken into...
Turnto10.com
1 person taken to the hospital in Cumberland crash
(WJAR) — Cumberland police said one person was taken to the hospital in a two-car crash on Nate Whipple Highway. Police said the accident occurred Thursday night along the highway at Diamond Hill Road. According to police, one was taken to the hospital. Police said the person's injuries are...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Top Codcast: Three scrappy women from Somerset
COMMONWEALTH‘S MOST POPULAR Codcast of 2022 was an interview with three women from Somerset who fought back against a scrap metal export operation at Brayton Point that was launched after federal permitting delays stalled offshore wind development at the property. The women — Nicole McDonald, Kathy Souza, and Nancy...
frmedia.org
(VIDEO) Police Staffing Still a Big Concern for Chief and Union
Fall River city councilors Tuesday night began a discussion with Police Chief Paul Gauvin and leaders of the Fall River Patrolmen’s Association about the ever-shrinking ranks of officers within the department and ways to recruit new officers and retain those currently on duty. Patrolmen Association Vice President Edmund Desmarais...
ABC6.com
Man, 28, sentenced to prison for 2020 deadly crash in Easton
EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday a 28-year-old man was sentenced to prison for a 2020 deadly crash in Easton. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Jake McCabe pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court earlier this month to an indictment charging him with reckless operation of a motor vehicle-homicide.
Police looking for suspect who brutally attacked a man at MBTA station
BOSTON — MBTA Police are looking for a suspect who brutally attacked a 54-year-old male at the Charles/MGH MBTA station. The suspect allegedly punched and kicked the victim. If you recognize the person in the photos, contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. This is a developing story. Check...
Brockton mother gets life in prison for stabbing 2 young sons to death during ‘voodoo ritual’
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Brockton mother who repeatedly stabbed her two young sons to death during a “voodoo ritual” in 2018 has been sentenced to life in prison. Latarsha Sanders appeared in Plymouth District Court on Wednesday and was given two mandatory life sentences for first-degree murder after a jury found her guilty in the deaths of her 5- and 8-year-old sons.
Police investigating Fairhaven car breaks
Police are asking for the public's help identifying the person seen in surveillance footage breaking into several cars in Fairhaven.
