‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Shares What Cole Hauser Is Really Like
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser plays tough guy Rip Wheeler on the hit television drama, and according to one of his younger co-stars, he's pretty impressive in real life, too. During a recent appearance on Taste of Country's Dutton Rules podcast, Brecken Merrill shares that the actor is just as "badass" in person as he is onscreen.
The Cast of Yellowstone and Where You Might’ve Seen Them Before
Ever since it aired, Yellowstone has turned into a sensational series. Not only is the show’s story great, but the entire cast of Yellowstone also did a fantastic job portraying their characters. The show has done well for itself, and there are already talks that a prequel series is coming.
Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO
We’ve warned folks time and again: while visiting Yellowstone National Park, be sure to keep your distance from the park’s largest and most powerful resident—the bison. Weighing as much as a full ton and reaching six feet tall, these massive grazers have deadly curved horns and can run at speeds of 35 miles per hour. The point of all these stats? The following video—which shows a mature bison having a complete meltdown in the snow in front of a snowcoach—is going to absolutely make you fall in love with Yellowstone’s bison. So, no matter how cute this fuzzy giant is, resist the urge to pet the fluffy cows.
Three Men Charged in One of the Biggest Poaching Busts in Wyoming History
Three men have been convicted in one of Wyoming’s largest poaching cases ever. According to a Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) press release, Russell Vick, Robert Underwood, and David Underwood were charged with more than 100 wildlife-related crimes after an investigation that spanned four different states and stretched all the way back to October 2015. The men were accused of poaching elk, moose, mule deer, bighorn sheep, pronghorn antelope, wild turkeys, and numerous other species. Punishments for their violations include more than $300,000 in combined fines and restitution, prison time, and lifetime hunting and fishing bans.
WATCH: Elk Runs in Terror From Ferocious Wolf in Grand Teton National Park
Born and raised in the Elk Mountains of Colorado, professional wildlife guide Bo Welden has held a deep passion for wildlife and nature all his life. So when he arrived in Jackson, Wyoming, to begin a career with the Teton Science School, he knew he had found the perfect place for him.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Montana (-70°F!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Montana (-70°F!) Of all the states known for being cold, Montana is usually on most people’s top-5 list. This magnificently beautiful state has sweeping landscapes and rare wildlife, but they also have some of the most severe weather anywhere in the United States. Today, we are going to take a look at the coldest place in Montana, plus learn about some of the other regions in the state and how Montana wildlife handles the freezing cold. Let’s get started!
Focus On This Fast Wyoming Grizzly Bear Seen On Video
The worlds fastest recorded top average speed for a human is 23.4 mph, that was Usain Bolt at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, Germany. The average Grizzly Bear can sprint at speeds between 35 - 40 mph. Even though there's not a whole lot of research on the speed of a grizzly and there's never been a sanctioned race to see how fast the bears are, there have been a couple documented instances.
Yellowstone National Park Officials Still Haven’t Set Target for Annual Bison Cull
A full day of discussions led to no progress between state federal and tribal authorities who manage Yellowstone National Park‘s wide range of bison. The groups couldn’t jointly agree to a target number of bison to cull from the overall population this winter. However, they instead agreed that they’d negotiate further at a later date.
’Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham Knows Exactly Why He Isn’t a Favorite Among Fans
Here at Outsider, we adore Yellowstone star, Ryan Bingham. And while the Walker actor continues to maintain a prominent role within the hit Western series—and boasts an equally successful career in music—Bingham’s character just isn’t among fans’ top favorites. Fortunately, the Yellowstone star is cool with it, and knows exactly why his character is not among viewers’ top picks.
It’s time to stop promoting Montana
They say “if you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.” Not a day goes by that we don’t hear about the lack of affordable housing in Montana, the next big subdivision or resort — and the problems they face with water availability and the pollution they dump into rivers and streams. Yet, we continue […] The post It’s time to stop promoting Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Idaho
Idaho is home to many miles of protected wilderness and breathtaking mountains, making it the perfect place to find an array of wildlife. Among its many species are grizzly bears, once common in the state, though their numbers dwindled to nothing in the 20th century. Recently, grizzles have made a comeback, though their populations are tiny compared to the plentiful black bear. So which species has claimed fame as the largest bear ever caught in Idaho? Read on to find out!
Wildlife Watch: grizzly bear management
This story is excerpted from the MT Lowdown, a weekly newsletter digest containing original reporting and analysis published every Friday. In anticipation of eventual delisting, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has produced a proposal to guide grizzly bear management in Montana, which is home to more than half of the Lower 48’s grizzlies.
Rare video of moose dropping its antlers in Alaska goes viral
An Alaska resident’s security camera caught a rare sight on film: a large bull moose shedding both of antlers at the same time.On 15 December, Tyra Bogert of Houston, Alaska, was hunkering down at her sister’s home in advance of a coming snow storm.While scrolling through TikTok with her niece, she got an alert about a presence detected on the home’s backyard security camera.The video feed showed a large male moose shaking off both of his antlers, a scene rarely captured on video.Ms Bogert then posted the clip on her TikTok account, where the video soon had nearly 150,000 views."They’re...
This Slippin’ Slidin’ Maine Dog Reminds Us Winter Can Be Awesome
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you ever get a little down in winter, dogs can always change that!. The Brown Dog Inn in Freeport shared on their Instagram a dog...
Taylor Sheridan: ‘1923’ Created to Fix a Massive Miscommunication Around ‘1883’
Paramount executives didn't understand how Yellowstone prequel 1883 ends until it was much too late -- and they weren't real happy about it. The fix is a second Yellowstone prequel called 1923, which just broke Paramount+ streaming records for a series debut (7.4 million, per Variety). Maybe it's a stretch to say creator Taylor Sheridan was scrambling before dreaming up the new, Harrison Ford-led show. He certainly didn't have the full vision prior to pitching the series.
agupdate.com
Skijoring season kicks off for Montana competitors
At the start of 2023, a winter sport season will kick off that spans seven states, two countries, and will have nearly 30 races before the season ends in March. Competitors are eligible to win as much as $40,000 at the weekend races that combine snow, horses, and skiing. Welcome to skijoring.
